FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
A Look At Some of Poughkeepsie, New York’s Roughest Streets

A YouTuber gives a video tour of some of the worst spots in Poughkeepsie and it has gotten thousands of views. Take a peek at some of these rough areas. When most New Yorkers think of dangerous cities in Upstate New York that will probably immediately think of Newburgh, Troy or Schenectady. They may not think of Poughkeepsie right away.
Middletown, NY Dog Allegedly Shot Twice By Local Cop

A Hudson Valley family is asking for help after their dog was shot. Middletown New York resident, Devon McCarthy has shared a GoFundMe account that has been making its way around the Hudson Valley over the last few days. On the page, he alleged that on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 a cop shot his dog, Emmalena, twice.
Wanted New York State Man Comments On Wanted Ad In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man is going viral for commenting on his own wanted post. Many found his comment hilarious. Others were shocked. The Town of Newburgh Police Department has named Wednesday "warrant Wednesday." Warrant Wednesday In Newburgh, New York. Just about every Wednesday, the police department shares mug shots and...
The Variscite decision, cannabis nightlife in New York and Delta-9

Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in New York” each week on LinkedIn. Hoffman and NY Cannabis Insider have partnered to bring those sessions into print in a Q&A format. Hoffman’s practice focuses on cannabis industry clients, including...
Sullivan County, New York Woman Missing, FBI Offers $10,000 REWARD!

After almost six years, local police and the FBI are still looking for information that might help locate a Rock Hill, NY woman who went missing back in May of 2017. The date was May 29, 2017, a day that friends and family will never forget, as that was the day that Shaniece Harris vanished. As we approach the 6-year anniversary of her disappearance the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, along with the FBI are still hoping that someone might have information that could help in solving one of the Hudson Valley's numerous missing person cases.
Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley

Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
Popular Poughkeepsie Value Store Set To Close

Sadly, an announcement has gone public about yet another Hudson Valley business preparing to shut their doors for good. This time it is a value store that has been in the Poughkeepsie Plaza for quite some time. Harmon of Poughkeepsie Announces Plans To Close. In a social media post over...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 more locations axed in NY state

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced a new list of store closings, axing 87 more stores including eight in New York state. The home goods retailer said Wednesday it will close the stores over the coming weeks, in addition to 150 closures announced last year as its business continues to struggle. The new list includes two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Upstate New York, located at 2020 South Road, Suite 3, in Poughkeepsie, and at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
For Sale: How You Can Own an Orange County, NY Fire Truck

Dreams do come true, especially in the Hudson Valley. Those who played with cars or trucks growing up could have dreamt of actually owning one of these when they got older. For me, I had a Mattel Barbie Yellow Volkswagen Beetle car that I put stickers on. It was so fun to play with and I always thought that I would own one when I grew up and could drive. However, this didn't happen but it was still exciting to fantasize about at the time.
The Problem with Shore Road in Westchester County

This story by theLoop Publisher Polly Kreisman appears in the current edition of Westchester Magazine. Shore Road, the winding, rutted, ribbon of highway that snakes through the marshlands of Pelham Bay Park and connects Westchester County to the Bronx, may be one of the most photographed roads in the area. But it’s not for the scenery; it’s because of its hazards.
Visit Kingston’s 12,240-square-foot squat, centrally located with wood-burning fireplace

Beginning just beyond Patel’s Kingston Lanes bowling alley and ending at Van Kleeck’s Tire in Lake Katrine, there’s a three-mile north-south stretch of the American dream on either side of Route 9W. It’s a self-contained kingdom of big-box shops, fast-food restaurants, national chain stores, car dealerships and hotels. Parking lots pave the gaps in between.
