North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteNewark, NJ
PLAY Airlines Offering Deeply Low Cost Flights From Northeast to IcelandJordan ArthurNew Windsor, NY
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland NewsLloyd, NY
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
End Of An Era: Barnes & Noble Shuttering Its Paramus, New Jersey LocationTy D.Paramus, NJ
Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
A Look At Some of Poughkeepsie, New York’s Roughest Streets
A YouTuber gives a video tour of some of the worst spots in Poughkeepsie and it has gotten thousands of views. Take a peek at some of these rough areas. When most New Yorkers think of dangerous cities in Upstate New York that will probably immediately think of Newburgh, Troy or Schenectady. They may not think of Poughkeepsie right away.
New Businesses Announced for the Newburgh Mall, NY
I grew up in Orange County and I am old enough to remember when the Newburgh Mall opened. Over the past few years, it has had its struggles staying open but now it appears the Mall may be headed in a new direction. You would have to be completely off...
Troopers Say Upper Hudson Valley Man Had “Large Amount of Heroin, Fentanyl, & Cocaine”
The opioid epidemic does not appear to be going anywhere any time soon, especially in New York State. New York State police say an upper Hudson Valley man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation determined he was in possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics. Officials say one of...
Warning: Secret Device Steals New Yorker’s Credit Info At Popular HV Store
Police from the Hudson Valley issued a warning after a device that steals your credit card or bank information was spotted at a popular store. The Town of Ramapo Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that officers are investigating an incident involving a skimmer device installed on a self-checkout register at a popular local retail store.
Middletown, NY Dog Allegedly Shot Twice By Local Cop
A Hudson Valley family is asking for help after their dog was shot. Middletown New York resident, Devon McCarthy has shared a GoFundMe account that has been making its way around the Hudson Valley over the last few days. On the page, he alleged that on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 a cop shot his dog, Emmalena, twice.
Wanted New York State Man Comments On Wanted Ad In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man is going viral for commenting on his own wanted post. Many found his comment hilarious. Others were shocked. The Town of Newburgh Police Department has named Wednesday "warrant Wednesday." Warrant Wednesday In Newburgh, New York. Just about every Wednesday, the police department shares mug shots and...
20/20 Probes Murder of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
This week, ABC's 20/20 is going to investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley father that has "divided the community." 20/20 is looking into the murder of Christopher Grover, the conviction of his girlfriend, Nicole "Nikki" Addimando and her reduced sentence. Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York...
newyorkupstate.com
The Variscite decision, cannabis nightlife in New York and Delta-9
Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in New York” each week on LinkedIn. Hoffman and NY Cannabis Insider have partnered to bring those sessions into print in a Q&A format. Hoffman’s practice focuses on cannabis industry clients, including...
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
Sullivan County, New York Woman Missing, FBI Offers $10,000 REWARD!
After almost six years, local police and the FBI are still looking for information that might help locate a Rock Hill, NY woman who went missing back in May of 2017. The date was May 29, 2017, a day that friends and family will never forget, as that was the day that Shaniece Harris vanished. As we approach the 6-year anniversary of her disappearance the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, along with the FBI are still hoping that someone might have information that could help in solving one of the Hudson Valley's numerous missing person cases.
Hudson Valley Student Caught With Gun At New York State School
A Hudson Valley student was caught with a loaded weapon inside a local school. School officials were told a Rockland County, New York student was found with a loaded gun inside a school. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. Late Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School...
Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley
Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
Popular Poughkeepsie Value Store Set To Close
Sadly, an announcement has gone public about yet another Hudson Valley business preparing to shut their doors for good. This time it is a value store that has been in the Poughkeepsie Plaza for quite some time. Harmon of Poughkeepsie Announces Plans To Close. In a social media post over...
newyorkupstate.com
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 more locations axed in NY state
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced a new list of store closings, axing 87 more stores including eight in New York state. The home goods retailer said Wednesday it will close the stores over the coming weeks, in addition to 150 closures announced last year as its business continues to struggle. The new list includes two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Upstate New York, located at 2020 South Road, Suite 3, in Poughkeepsie, and at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
For Sale: How You Can Own an Orange County, NY Fire Truck
Dreams do come true, especially in the Hudson Valley. Those who played with cars or trucks growing up could have dreamt of actually owning one of these when they got older. For me, I had a Mattel Barbie Yellow Volkswagen Beetle car that I put stickers on. It was so fun to play with and I always thought that I would own one when I grew up and could drive. However, this didn't happen but it was still exciting to fantasize about at the time.
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
larchmontloop.com
The Problem with Shore Road in Westchester County
This story by theLoop Publisher Polly Kreisman appears in the current edition of Westchester Magazine. Shore Road, the winding, rutted, ribbon of highway that snakes through the marshlands of Pelham Bay Park and connects Westchester County to the Bronx, may be one of the most photographed roads in the area. But it’s not for the scenery; it’s because of its hazards.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Visit Kingston’s 12,240-square-foot squat, centrally located with wood-burning fireplace
Beginning just beyond Patel’s Kingston Lanes bowling alley and ending at Van Kleeck’s Tire in Lake Katrine, there’s a three-mile north-south stretch of the American dream on either side of Route 9W. It’s a self-contained kingdom of big-box shops, fast-food restaurants, national chain stores, car dealerships and hotels. Parking lots pave the gaps in between.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Guilty pleas in connection with Poughkeepsie construction site death of worker
WHITE PLAINS – New Jersey construction company Onekey, LLC and its principal, Finbar O’Neill, pled guilty in US District Court to violating Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations resulting in the death of a construction worker in Poughkeepsie on August 3, 2017. According to statements and filings in...
