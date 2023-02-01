It has been more than seven years since Justified went off the air. Since then, fans have been hoping for a chance to get to see more of Timothy Olyphant’s Raylan Givens. Last year, they learned that their wishes had been granted. The new reboot City Primeval is coming this year. The new series sees Givens moving from Harlan, Kentucky to Chicago, Illinois 10 years after the events of the original show. Fans are more than ready to see what the new show has to offer. Unfortunately, there has been no word on a premiere date.

