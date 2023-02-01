Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
9 Things We Need to See by the ‘NCIS: LA’ Series Finale
Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement following news breaking of the upcoming farewell, “we look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters,” so we think the CBS procedural will deliver on at least some fronts.
NCIS: Los Angeles Cast Reacts to Series Ending After 14 Years: 'What a Spectacular Journey We All Shared'
In the wake of being told on Friday afternoon that NCIS: Los Angeles would end its run after this season, cast members of the high-octane CBS drama have one by one weighed in on the news. Perhaps Eric Christian Olsen, who joined the NCIS spinoff as recurring during Season 1 (and became a series regular the following year), summed it up best. “What a spectacular journey we all shared,” he wrote, alongside a stunning BTS photo of his Marty Deeks in silhouette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Christian Olsen (@ericcolsen) As reported by TVLine on Friday, NCIS:...
How The Good Doctor Missed An Incredible Opportunity In The Winter Premiere
The Good Doctor is back after a fall finale packed with unanswered questions and a cliffhanger, but the winter premiere just didn't deliver as much as I expected.
digitalspy.com
NCIS: Los Angeles casts Brooklyn Nine-Nine star to play Kilbride's ex-wife
NCIS: Los Angeles has taken on Marilu Henner for a guest spot next month. According to TVLine, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Taxi actress is onboard as the ex-wife of retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (played by Gerald McRaney) and will make an appearance during Sunday, February 26's episode. Her character's...
Night Court Renewed For Season 2 At NBC, And That's Not All For Melissa Rauch And John Larroquette's Show
NBC already renewed Night Court for Season 2, and that's not the only interesting news for the show starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette.
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
Did Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Finally Kiss on Law & Order: SVU? Find Out
Watch: Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni GLAMBOT: BTS at 2022 Emmys. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans have been waiting for a kiss between Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) for over 20 years. But alas, it looks like fans of the NBC crime...
Popculture
Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit
In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Showrunner Reveals Why It Was So Important to Bring Hetty Back
For all you NCIS: Los Angeles fans, there was a special treat involved in the most recent NCIS three-show crossover. Do you remember what it was? Hetty popped up! Well, Hetty Lange is a beloved character who hasn’t been seen much lately. Yet there she was in a, well, unique situation.
‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale: Exec Producer Peter Horton Says “It’s A Mystery As To Why It Was Canceled”
SPOILER ALERT! This story contains plots points from the series finale of New Amsterdam. So long, good doctors of New Amsterdam: The drama about an old public hospital from creator/executive producer David Schulner, director/executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television ended its five-season run Tuesday on NBC. Launched in 2018, the series was inspired by the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. Here, Schulner and Horton reflect on what they did and didn’t do in the final episode, and why they think its way too early to wrap up the drama that stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery,...
‘Justified’ Is Coming Back: Here’s When the Revival Is Expected to Premiere
It has been more than seven years since Justified went off the air. Since then, fans have been hoping for a chance to get to see more of Timothy Olyphant’s Raylan Givens. Last year, they learned that their wishes had been granted. The new reboot City Primeval is coming this year. The new series sees Givens moving from Harlan, Kentucky to Chicago, Illinois 10 years after the events of the original show. Fans are more than ready to see what the new show has to offer. Unfortunately, there has been no word on a premiere date.
Popculture
'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama Reunite at Premiere
That '70s Show stars Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama reunited at Netflix's That '90s Show red carpet premiere last week to celebrate the long-awaited spinoff series. They also posed for pictures with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who star in the new series. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher also make guest appearances in That '90s Show but they couldn't make it to the Jan. 12 premiere event at Netflix's TUDUM Theater in Hollywood.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Chicago PD: Will Halstead ever come back to Chicago?
Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) may have left Chicago PD several episodes ago, but his status remains at the heart of season 10. He was supposed to be gone for eight months, but as we all found out, he extended his stay out of the country and will now be gone for an undetermined time.
Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
La Brea Renewed Ahead Of Winter Premiere, But There's Bad News For Season 3
Fans of La Brea have some good news and some bad news about the future of the NBC series.
TV Fanatic
La Brea Poised to Conclude With Truncated Season 3 at NBC
The end is (reportedly!) nigh for NBC's La Brea. The sinkhole drama was picked up for a third season on Tuesday morning. At the time of the renewal, details were scarce about how many episodes NBC had ordered and, more importantly, whether it would be the end of the line for the series.
What Happened To The Original Chicago PD Cast From The Backdoor Pilot?
As Dick Wolf typically does with his procedural "One Chicago" shows, "Chicago PD," which began in 2014, started off as a backdoor pilot in a 2013 episode of "Chicago Fire." A backdoor pilot is when a show introduces new characters in an existing show who will then get their own spin-off from that show they first appeared in. The backdoor pilot of "Chicago PD" came in Episode 23 of Season 1 of "Chicago Fire," entitled "Let Her Go."
Collider
'King Of The Hill' Reboot Coming to Hulu With Original Cast Returning
A return to Arlen, Texas is in the works at Hulu. A King Of The Hill revival has been ordered by the streaming platform with co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels set to return along with the rest of the original voice cast. Judge and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as Hank and Peggy Hill, respectively. Pamela Adlon returns as Bobby Hill, along with Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble, Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive and Lauren Tom as Minh Souphanousinphone.
