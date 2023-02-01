Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12 Review: When the Dust Settles
Sadly, this day has been coming for a while. Catherine Willows will disappear for a time after CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12. But it's for a good reason and hopefully is short-term. Fans of the original CSI rejoiced when Marg Helgenberger agreed to bring back Catherine to CSI: Vegas...
TV Fanatic
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 13 Review: Ghost Hunter
Freddie is on the hunt for the truth. Well, more like the truth about ghosts. His suspicions have led him to purchase some ghost-hunting equipment on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 13. The perpetually cheerful assistant had plenty of drive to prove his theories right. However, just like any episode of...
TV Fanatic
The Terminal List Renewed for Season 2; Prequel Series With Taylor Kitsch in the Works
Chris Pratt's The Terminal List is returning for a second season on Prime Video. A prequel series starring Taylor Kitsch is also in the works, Deadline reports. The Terminal List was a huge success for the streaming service upon its launch in July. Reviews weren't great, but the deciding factor...
TV Fanatic
Shrinking Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Fifteen Minutes
Shrinking is not a show about a therapist in mourning. After Shrinking Season 1 Episode 3, we can safely say It's a show about three therapists in mourning. Coping with significant losses is the common thematic thread tying Jimmy, Paul, and Gaby's parallel stories together. How each of them mourns...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
12 Recent Horror Movies That Flew Under The Radar (And How To Watch Them)
The best recent horror movies you may not have heard of.
TV Fanatic
Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 14
On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14, the pair went on a mission to find a lone gunman after a shooting hit too close to home. Meanwhile, Aaron struggled to live within his means and joined Lucy to help Tamara when the mother of a child she looked after went missing.
TV Fanatic
The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Cast Your Fate to the Wind
No matter what the future may look like at times, fate can always be changed, even if it’s difficult. As Mary and John try to figure out the identity of the mysterious man in the photograph, John’s fate is at the hands of a vampire on The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 9.
TV Fanatic
Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Two Bitten, Two Born
Whenever there's a full moon on any work of fiction about werewolves, we should expect fireworks. Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 2 was a marked improvement on Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 1. It's difficult when you're excited about a show, and it doesn't live up to expectations, but the...
TV Fanatic
9-1-1 Sets Season 6 Return Date
The 118 have narrowed down a return date. 9-1-1 Season 6 will resume on Monday, March 6, FOX has announced. The last fresh episode of the procedural drama aired on November 28, leaving fans with plenty of questions about when the show would be back. 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 9...
TV Fanatic
Accused Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Danny's Story
Accused is a pivotal show during a pivotal time. Accused Season 1 Episode 3 confirms that this show is more than a legal drama; it is also a testament to the fragility of our mental health. On Episode 3, we meet a family on the precipice of their lives changing...
TV Fanatic
La Brea Poised to Conclude With Truncated Season 3 at NBC
The end is (reportedly!) nigh for NBC's La Brea. The sinkhole drama was picked up for a third season on Tuesday morning. At the time of the renewal, details were scarce about how many episodes NBC had ordered and, more importantly, whether it would be the end of the line for the series.
TV Fanatic
The Ark Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Everyone Wanted to be on This Ship
The Ark opened with impressive effects but a tired story. The Ark Season 1 Episode 1 told a familiar story of a crew in stasis being woken early unintentionally. Sadly, the show didn't add anything new to this overused plot device. Going into the series, there was a sense of...
TV Fanatic
La Brea Season 2 Midseason Premiere Review: Who Do You Trust?
La Brea quickly grabbed our attention by setting up emotional arcs, survival storylines, and murder mysteries in their two-hour midseason premiere. There were many lives at stake on La Brea Season 2 Episode 8 and La Brea Season 2 Episode 9. The series upped their storytelling and jumped in promptly.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes on the Franchise's Future
Paramount+ released the final trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 on Sunday night but star Jonathan Frakes is hoping this isn't the last time fans will see the Enterprise crew together. Star Trek: Picard's final season reassembles the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast to close out this chapter of Jean-Luc Picard's life. Frakes reprises his role as William Riker, Picard's former first officer who is now a Starfleet captain. While Star Trek: Picard's story may be coming to an end, Frakes tells SFX Magazine that he thinks it leaves the Next Gen crew poised for another adventure.
TV Fanatic
FBI Universe: CBS Announces Action-Packed Global Crossover Event
CBS announced Tuesday that it would leverage the FBI universe's power later this year. FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted will join forces in an action-packed new three-hour global crossover event Tuesday, April 4 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. As always, the event will be available...
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
TV Fanatic
So Help Me Todd Renewed for Season 2 at CBS
We have great news for fans of one of the freshman dramas on CBS. CBS announced today that it has renewed the So Help Me Todd for the 2023-2024 season. This is a very early renewal for a scripted drama series on CBS that isn't tethered to one of the network's big franchises.
Comments / 0