ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Southern Nebraska Conference semifinals set for Thursday

GENEVA, NE — Each Southern Nebraska Conference (SNC) tournament bracket is down to four team vying for the championship. The boys and girls divisions whittled down the fields during Tuesday's quarterfinal games. In the girls bracket, the No. 3 Thayer Central Titans defeated the No. 6 David City Scouts...
GENEVA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Twelve Beatrice High athletes take part in national signing day

BEATRICE - February 1, 2023 will be a day about a dozen Beatrice High School athletes will remember of the rest of their lives…. The day they signed to play college sports at their school of choice. On Wednesday afternoon, Beatrice held their annual signing day ceremony where athletes...
BEATRICE, NE
1011now.com

Huskers add to roster on National Signing Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After signing more than two dozen scholarship players in December, the Nebraska football team added more recruits on Wednesday. The Huskers received a National Letter of Intent from five high school players, which had all previously committed to the Big Red. The new signees are Sua Lefotu, Jeremiah Charles, Demitrius Bell, D’Andre Barnes, and Ismael Smith Flores.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Matt Rhule makes in-state offer to Elkhorn South defender

It’s been quite the week for 2024 Elkhorn South defensive lineman Ashton Murphy. When Murphy talked with Husker247 following the Warren Academy Showcase earlier this month, his recruitment was relatively quiet. That changed this week when Murphy picked up an offer from Colorado. Nebraska followed suit on Tuesday evening,...
OMAHA, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to program

Nebraska football was able to pick up a commitment from 2023 cornerback D’Andre Barnes. The program made the announcement official on Signing Day Wednesday. Barnes is from Colorado, and measures in at 6 feet, 175 pounds. He is a member of the class of 2023. Barnes had offers on the table from the likes of Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Nevada, and Wyoming. He visited Nebraska on January 28.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL: LATE SIGNING DAY BONANZA

Our first signing of the day is a tight end from the Lone Star State that I am very excited about!. Ismael Smith Flores, the 6'5" 220 lb. behemoth from Arlington, Texas signed with the Huskers this morning. His father, Leroy Smith, played defensive end at the University of Iowa, and was a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten defensive player of the year in 1991, garnering an unheard-of 18 sacks in one season. His mother attended Iowa as well. THIS KID WAS A DOUBLE LEGACY TO IOWA & WE BEAT OUT THE HAWKEYES FOR HIM. If nothing else, you all should love him for that reason alone! He also is a damn good football player.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

What we’ve learned from Matt Rhule’s first two months at Nebraska

This week marked two months since Matt Rhule was hired as Nebraska’s next head coach and accepted the task of restoring the fallen giant of a program to some semblance of its glory days. In the time since, we’ve gained significantly more insight into his plan to rebuild Husker...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska joins mix for 2024 5-star defender

Nebraska football became the latest program to offer 2024 five-star Salpointe (Ariz.) edge rusher Elijah Rushing. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Rushing announced the offer on social media on Tuesday morning. “Big thank you to @HuskerFBNation and @evancooper2 for offering me the opportunity to be a Cornhusker!,” Rushing wrote announcing the offer....
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thayer Central cancels school Wednesday as threat investigation continues

HEBRON, NE — Students and staff at a southeast Nebraska school district will continue to not go to school as authorities investigate a threat made against the district late last week. Thayer Central Community Schools has announced on its social media they will not have classes Wednesday. It's the...
HEBRON, NE
1011now.com

Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
UNADILLA, NE
foxnebraska.com

Thayer Central cancels school for third day following threat

HEBRON, Neb. — Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed again Wednesday. The school said Saturday that they received a threat Friday afternoon. The school said the investigation is continuing. On Monday, Nebraska State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas said the NSP Tech Crimes Unit is assisting the Thayer County...
HEBRON, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy