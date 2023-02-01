Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Southern Nebraska Conference semifinals set for Thursday
GENEVA, NE — Each Southern Nebraska Conference (SNC) tournament bracket is down to four team vying for the championship. The boys and girls divisions whittled down the fields during Tuesday's quarterfinal games. In the girls bracket, the No. 3 Thayer Central Titans defeated the No. 6 David City Scouts...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice pitching ace set to head north on Highway 77 to play college ball for Nebraska
Committing to the Huskers back in 2020, pitching prospect Tucker Timmerman out of Beatrice High School is now just months away from joining the division one squad next season. Timmerman holds the Beatrice school record for combined ERA (earned run average), and gave up only 2 earned runs in 40 innings pitched last season.
News Channel Nebraska
Twelve Beatrice High athletes take part in national signing day
BEATRICE - February 1, 2023 will be a day about a dozen Beatrice High School athletes will remember of the rest of their lives…. The day they signed to play college sports at their school of choice. On Wednesday afternoon, Beatrice held their annual signing day ceremony where athletes...
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier Betts
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule discussed wide receiver Zavier Betts in his press conference on Wednesday, as the latter looks to make an impact for a new program. The wideout was part of the Scott Frost regime, and now looks to make an impact under Rhule.
1011now.com
Huskers add to roster on National Signing Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After signing more than two dozen scholarship players in December, the Nebraska football team added more recruits on Wednesday. The Huskers received a National Letter of Intent from five high school players, which had all previously committed to the Big Red. The new signees are Sua Lefotu, Jeremiah Charles, Demitrius Bell, D’Andre Barnes, and Ismael Smith Flores.
Nebraska Football: 5 Must-Watch Sleepers from the Cornhuskers' 2023 Recruiting Class
These are some players that may currently be flying under the radar but could still end up being valuable contributors to come from Matt Rhule's first recruiting class at Nebraska.
Matt Rhule makes in-state offer to Elkhorn South defender
It’s been quite the week for 2024 Elkhorn South defensive lineman Ashton Murphy. When Murphy talked with Husker247 following the Warren Academy Showcase earlier this month, his recruitment was relatively quiet. That changed this week when Murphy picked up an offer from Colorado. Nebraska followed suit on Tuesday evening,...
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to program
Nebraska football was able to pick up a commitment from 2023 cornerback D’Andre Barnes. The program made the announcement official on Signing Day Wednesday. Barnes is from Colorado, and measures in at 6 feet, 175 pounds. He is a member of the class of 2023. Barnes had offers on the table from the likes of Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Nevada, and Wyoming. He visited Nebraska on January 28.
247Sports
Nebraska football recruiting: Why Matt Rhule's early returns on National Signing Day are 'excellent'
Matt Rhule arrived in Lincoln, Nebraska, Nov. 25 as the Huskers' head football coach and with the reputation of being a program builder among the college ranks. Rhule has quickly made an impression on the recruiting trail during his two months at the helm, signing a top-30 class highlighted by four-star wide receiver Malachi Coleman.
Corn Nation
NEBRASKA FOOTBALL: LATE SIGNING DAY BONANZA
Our first signing of the day is a tight end from the Lone Star State that I am very excited about!. Ismael Smith Flores, the 6'5" 220 lb. behemoth from Arlington, Texas signed with the Huskers this morning. His father, Leroy Smith, played defensive end at the University of Iowa, and was a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten defensive player of the year in 1991, garnering an unheard-of 18 sacks in one season. His mother attended Iowa as well. THIS KID WAS A DOUBLE LEGACY TO IOWA & WE BEAT OUT THE HAWKEYES FOR HIM. If nothing else, you all should love him for that reason alone! He also is a damn good football player.
Jeremy Pernell Ranks Nebraska Football’s 2023 Signees
Malachi Coleman, re-recruited by coach Matt Rhule, tops the list
Daily Nebraskan
What we’ve learned from Matt Rhule’s first two months at Nebraska
This week marked two months since Matt Rhule was hired as Nebraska’s next head coach and accepted the task of restoring the fallen giant of a program to some semblance of its glory days. In the time since, we’ve gained significantly more insight into his plan to rebuild Husker...
News Channel Nebraska
National Signing Day 2023: Get to know this year's list of News Channel Nebraska's featured athletes!
Hundreds of athletes across the state are making their athletic commitments official this week with National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1. These athletes graduating high school in 2023 will be moving on to the next level to play their sports at the college level next year. This list is...
247Sports
Nebraska joins mix for 2024 5-star defender
Nebraska football became the latest program to offer 2024 five-star Salpointe (Ariz.) edge rusher Elijah Rushing. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Rushing announced the offer on social media on Tuesday morning. “Big thank you to @HuskerFBNation and @evancooper2 for offering me the opportunity to be a Cornhusker!,” Rushing wrote announcing the offer....
News Channel Nebraska
Thayer Central cancels school Wednesday as threat investigation continues
HEBRON, NE — Students and staff at a southeast Nebraska school district will continue to not go to school as authorities investigate a threat made against the district late last week. Thayer Central Community Schools has announced on its social media they will not have classes Wednesday. It's the...
klkntv.com
‘Jeopardy!’ legend Ken Jennings to headline Nebraska Science Festival
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The greatest “Jeopardy!’ player ever is coming to Nebraska this spring. Ken Jennings will headline the Nebraska Science Festival on April 6, delivering a presentation on artificial intelligence. In 2004, Jennings won a record 74 games and $2.5 million on “Jeopardy!”. But...
doniphanherald.com
Sports betting now legal in Nebraska, but don't bet on making a Super Bowl wager
Sports betting is now legal in Nebraska, but there won't be any Super Bowl wagers changing hands next week, and it's questionable whether gamblers will be able to bet on this year's March Madness. Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage said sports betting technically became legal on Wednesday...
1011now.com
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
foxnebraska.com
Thayer Central cancels school for third day following threat
HEBRON, Neb. — Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed again Wednesday. The school said Saturday that they received a threat Friday afternoon. The school said the investigation is continuing. On Monday, Nebraska State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas said the NSP Tech Crimes Unit is assisting the Thayer County...
