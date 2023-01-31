ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper co-headlining Montage Mountain for Freaks on Parade 2023

By: Gabrielle Lang
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper to headline Freaks on Parade Tour 2023, set to arrive at the Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain Friday, Sept 8.

MOOSIC — Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie announce they’re playing the Pavilion at Montage Mountain Sept 8 for their Freaks on Parade 2023 Tour. The Live Nation tour with also feature performances from Ministry and Filter to round out its hard-rock lineup.

Expect a night of horrific wonder as these two theatrical rockers join forces.

Freaks on Parade 2023 will follow-up Zombie’s 2022 tour of the same name that featured Mudvayne, StaticX and Powerman 5000. Now, he’s headlining alongside Cooper and promising a “Super Shock Show” full of terrifying delights. The last time these artists toured together was back in 2010 when they formed the Gruesome Twosome.

Zombie always has his hands in all things metal and goth, from music to film. After launching his Netflix rendition of The Munsters (which as usual, stars his wife, Sheri Moon) Zombie is ready to get back on stage. Zombie is an eight-time Grammy nominee, with his most recent nomination in 2022 for “Best Metal Performance.”

Rock legend, Alice Cooper hasn’t slowed down one bit either. Cooper will be coming off a tour with Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe when he joins Zombie this summer. You can expect the shock-rock we’ve come to know and love from Cooper. He has two album releases scheduled for 2023 and continues to host and produce his “Nights With Alice Cooper” radio show.

Both Zombie and Cooper have a heck of a way of marrying their old scares with new surprises, so it’ll be excited to see what they bring to the Toyota Pavilion stage Summer 2023.

Presale for tickets to the “freak show” begins Thursday, Feb 2 at 10 a.m. and will open to the general public Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m.

