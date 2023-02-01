Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
continentalenews.com
OHSAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf District Draw Results
Coaches already knew what their seeding would be before the OSHAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf seeding meeting thanks to the use of Martin RPI for seeding. #1 seed at OG was Leipsic, #2 Kalida, #3 Columbus Grove, and #4 Cory Rawson. They all took byes to the Sectional Final. The other bye was assigned to #11 Pandora Gilboa. Continental ended up as 1 of 3 teams with a 3-16 record and was awarded the #10 seed. #9 Fort Jennings and #11 Pandora Gilboa were the other teams with 3-16 records. Continental will face #8 Delphos St Johns in a Bluffton University Sectional Semifinal. The winner of that game will take on #1 Leipsic. Sectional games are held at Bluffton University and Van Wert High School. The winner of the OG District will face the winner of the Fostoria District at an Elida Regional Semifinal on March 1.
richlandsource.com
Never a doubt: New Bremen breezes past Lima Bath
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. New Bremen did exactly that with a 78-30 win against Lima Bath on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, New Bremen faced off against Celina . For results, click here. Lima Bath took on Perry on January 24 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Plain City Jonathan Alder explodes past Bellefontaine
Plain City Jonathan Alder painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Bellefontaine's defense for a 63-38 win at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Bellefontaine faced off on January 28,...
Times-Bulletin
Six Cougars commit to play college football
VAN WERT — Six Cougars signed to play college football next season at three different Universities on Wednesday's National Signing Day. Three committed to St. Francis, two on the offensive side of the ball in tight end Maddix Crutchfield and wide receiver Garett Gunter, along with defensive back Carson Smith.
wktn.com
Hardin County Sports Hall of Fame “Class of 2023” Selections Released
The Hardin County Sports Hall of Fame is honored to announce the 2023 Sports Hall of Fame class of inductees. TIM NICHOLS: Hardin Northern High School Class of 1988. Three sport student/athlete who excelled in Football, Basketball and Track. He was voted as 1st team and BVC Offensive Player of Year in 1986 and 1st team in 1987 on the gridiron. In Basketball, Tim received 1st team accolades in both 1987 and 1988 and was voted BVC Player of Year in 1988. Led team in scoring both Junior and Senior seasons. Scored over 40 points on three occasions with a career high of 51. Remains 2nd all time in points scored at HN with 1,456 points. Track state qualifier in ‘86,‘87 and ‘88 seasons, finishing 7th with teammates in 4×400 relay and 6th.
richlandsource.com
Delta prevails over West Unity Hilltop
Delta ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering West Unity Hilltop 69-31 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Delta and West Unity Hilltop squared off with February 1, 2022 at Delta High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Rally time: Xenia douses fire to extinguish Greenville
Xenia trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 72-29 win over Greenville during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Xenia and Greenville faced off on February 12, 2021 at Greenville High School. For more, click here.
13abc.com
Former Swanton wrestling coach accused of choking wrestler facing criminal charges
ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Swanton wrestling coach is now facing criminal charges after an incident involving the coach and a wrestler that occurred at a tournament in January. According to the Archbold Police Department, Aaron Brown is being charged with one count of assault and one count of...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
11 Investigates: Missteps plague hunt for 14-year-old's killer
PAULDING, Ohio — Editor's note: This is the second in a three-part series on the unsolved death of Nancy Eagleson. Also read part one and part three. When Nancy Eagleson was abducted on the night of Nov. 13, 1960, it was an unusual, and shocking, experience for the city of slightly more than 2,200 residents.
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1
David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine driver injured in rollover crash
A Bellefontaine driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon just after 4:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Michael Riedmiller, 43, was traveling east on Township Road 55 when he crest the hill and conducted an evasive action to avoid a crash. Riedmiller then struck a ditch...
1 killed in Mercer County crash: Investigation
According to a release by the Mercer County Sheriff’s office, 61-year-old Kevin Brunswick was driving north on U.S. Route 127 around 6:14 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Brunswick then drove left of center, striking a southbound semi-truck driven by a 54-year-old Mt. Victory man.
athleticbusiness.com
Officials: Former Wrestling Coach Assaulted Student Who Lost Match
A former wrestling coach in Ohio has been charged in connection with an incident involving a 14-year-old wrestler at a tournament in early January. The Archbold Police Department said 28-year-old Aaron Brown is being charged with one count of assault and one count of endangering children, as reported by WTVG-TV on Tuesday.
hometownstations.com
His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Hageman. 78-year-old Robert Hageman was reported missing Monday night. His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127, but Hageman was not in the vehicle. He has gray hair, blue eyes, is 5' 11" tall, and has dementia. Joining the search are Coldwater and Montezuma Fire Departments, a UTV unit from the Celina Police Department, and a K9 and drones from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff at 419-586-7724.
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
Comments / 0