Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Live Doopler 13 Weather Blog: Warming trend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — There's plenty of sunshine today and with a nice recovery in temperatures from 5° to 15° this morning to 30° to 35° this afternoon. Temperatures won't be as cold tonight thanks to strengthening southwest wind, but wind chills will drop into the single digits to lower teens, and that's what you'll have to dress for in the morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

A February warm-up in progress for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a cold start to the week and month of February, but warmer air is on the way!. It’s Groundhog Day tomorrow! We’ll see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. The sun, along with a stronger push of warm south air, will help our high temperatures reach the middle 40s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MyWabashValley.com

2023 Spring fashion trends with The Secret Ingredient

Pam Ellis of The Secret Ingredient gives us a peek at fashion trends for spring. The Secret Ingredient is located at 5631 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46208 (317) 253-6632 Facebook: The Secret Ingredient. Hours: Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri 10 am – 5:30 pm / Thu 10 am – 7...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Nearly 20 Indiana counties remain under travel advisories

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had nearly 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday afternoon. The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

More than 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had more than 30 counties under travel advisories Tuesday morning. The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2023 Girl Scout cookies arrive in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — They have arrived! Your favorite Girl Scout cookies are now in central Indiana. Three semi-trucks rolled into Indianapolis Wednesday morning filled with the sweet treats. In all, the trucks carried more than 1.5 million packages of cookies, according to Dawn Brand Fluhler with Girl Scouts of Central...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Here's when Swensons Drive-In is opening in Avon

AVON, Ind. — Swensons Drive-In, known for its fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides, will officially open its first Indiana location in Avon on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be located at 8894 U.S. 36, in front of Costco and next to Raising Cane's...
AVON, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House

A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy has a new location in the heart of downtown. Pancakes, French toast, breakfast nachos, and more. Sherman visited the new location to bring us more. Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House. A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28

A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
theseymourowl.com

Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot

“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
SHELBYVILLE, IN

