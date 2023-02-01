Read full article on original website
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Frigid Friday, 50s in the 7 day forecast
INDIANAPOLIS — A 30 degree temperature drop is coming. After highs near 40 this afternoon, temperatures will fall to near 10 degrees early Friday morning. It will be breezy, too, and that will bring feels-like temperatures below zero. You will need that winter coat on Friday. A few flurries...
WTHR
Live Doopler 13 Weather Blog: Warming trend ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — There's plenty of sunshine today and with a nice recovery in temperatures from 5° to 15° this morning to 30° to 35° this afternoon. Temperatures won't be as cold tonight thanks to strengthening southwest wind, but wind chills will drop into the single digits to lower teens, and that's what you'll have to dress for in the morning.
cbs4indy.com
A February warm-up in progress for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a cold start to the week and month of February, but warmer air is on the way!. It’s Groundhog Day tomorrow! We’ll see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. The sun, along with a stronger push of warm south air, will help our high temperatures reach the middle 40s.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Chilly start to February but milder air ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — Welcomed sunshine barely put a dent into the chilly air in place over central Indiana. As expected, morning low temperatures ranging from 5° to 15° proved to be our coldest since the brutal blast around Christmas. It obviously was tame in comparison, but was an...
Indianapolis woman sees energy bill triple as temperatures plummet again
INDIANAPOLIS — These big drops in temperatures mean systems are working harder to keep homes warm and lights on, driving up energy costs for Hoosier families. "It's just not easy," said Sherry Wright. This cold Indianapolis winter has been driving up Sherry Wright's electric bill. She typically pays around...
MyWabashValley.com
2023 Spring fashion trends with The Secret Ingredient
Pam Ellis of The Secret Ingredient gives us a peek at fashion trends for spring. The Secret Ingredient is located at 5631 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46208 (317) 253-6632 Facebook: The Secret Ingredient. Hours: Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri 10 am – 5:30 pm / Thu 10 am – 7...
WISH-TV
Nearly 20 Indiana counties remain under travel advisories
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had nearly 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday afternoon. The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
Kids Empire Indoor Entertainment Center Coming to Indianapolis’ South Side
Kids Empire is coming to Indianapolis and it looks like a lot of fun! Kids Empire is an indoor entertainment center for children ages 12 and under. According to the address provided, this giant indoor play place will be on the south side of Indianapolis near the former Incredible Pizza Company and Old Time Pottery.
WISH-TV
More than 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had more than 30 counties under travel advisories Tuesday morning. The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.
Indy is a hot spot for bed bugs; What can you do to prevent them?
INDIANAPOLIS – The Circle City ranks in a top ten list. But… it’s not exactly a good thing. An annual report by Orkin lists Indianapolis no. 7 for bed bugs. In fact, did you know if you miss one pregnant bed bug, you can be reinfested with more than 300 adult bed bugs and […]
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
2023 Girl Scout cookies arrive in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — They have arrived! Your favorite Girl Scout cookies are now in central Indiana. Three semi-trucks rolled into Indianapolis Wednesday morning filled with the sweet treats. In all, the trucks carried more than 1.5 million packages of cookies, according to Dawn Brand Fluhler with Girl Scouts of Central...
Here's when Swensons Drive-In is opening in Avon
AVON, Ind. — Swensons Drive-In, known for its fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides, will officially open its first Indiana location in Avon on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be located at 8894 U.S. 36, in front of Costco and next to Raising Cane's...
'Like driving an obstacle course' | Indy DPW receives $10 million to tackle potholes
INDIANAPOLIS — Potholes are popping up left and right around Marion County this year as the temperatures go up and down. The unpredictable winter weather is far from over, which means more potholes are coming. In the meantime, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works is trying to get a...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House
A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy has a new location in the heart of downtown. Pancakes, French toast, breakfast nachos, and more. Sherman visited the new location to bring us more. Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House. A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28
A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
theseymourowl.com
Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot
“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
Trafalgar officer paralyzed in a crash returns home to new challenges; fundraiser aims to help
INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new effort to help a central Indiana police officer who was paralyzed in a crash while trying to keep the streets safe. A fundraiser through the Central Indiana Police Foundation aims to get Trafalgar Police Ofc. Dustin Moody and his family a wheelchair-accessible vehicle. The...
The best bars for singles in Indianapolis, IN
We get it — meeting new people can be hard. Here are some of the best bars for those who are single and 30+.
