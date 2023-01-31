Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Horror flick ‘The Devil’s Stomping Ground’ based on legendary haunted North Carolina camping spot
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A legendary haunted camping ground in North Carolina is the basis of a recently released horror film. “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” follows 15 college film students who come to rural North Carolina to film their senior short project, according to the film’s IMBd page. The plot of the film is […]
Zoning ordinances prevent Winston-Salem animal sanctuary from raising money to care for animals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary is all about second chances. "All the animals here come from either some sort of physical or emotional trauma or neglect," said Kimberly Dunckel, Director of Fairytale Farm and Animal Sanctuary. Dunckel and a host of volunteers cared for the animals when...
'I remember waking up off the side of the road' | Winston-Salem woman survives stroke while driving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friday is National Wear Red Day; a day when we can all show our support for heart disease and stroke awareness. Heart disease is the number one killer among women. Women also account for more than half of all stroke deaths in the U.S. You can...
Youtuber gifts North Carolina teen with eye surgery, making it possible for him to see clearly for the first time
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've may have heard of internet sensation MrBeast. He's known for outlandish videos with crazy challenges that usually end in big payouts. Well, his latest viral stunt gifted a thousand people around the world with much-needed eye surgeries. One of the recipients was a North Carolina...
Greensboro woman watches jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maddie Bushey-Raines did not plan to spend the weekend in North Myrtle Beach. She and her wife decided to visit family on a whim. She ended up capturing a viral moment. Bushey-Raines, who lives in Greensboro, watched as U.S. fighter jets shot down a Chinese spy...
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
Heavy police presence at New Irving Heights Apartments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple cop cars and an ambulance were seen at the New Irving Heights Apartments due to an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, Greensboro Police report. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Teenage TikToker from Greensboro goes viral talking about church and Jesus
GREENSBORO, N.C. — What were you doing at 17? Probably nothing close to Greensboro teenager Genna Coble. With an iPhone, a tripod, her explosive personality, and her love for Jesus, 17-year-old Coble's Christian TikToks have gone viral. We're talking millions of views and counting. "I'm the TikTok church girl,"...
wfmynews2.com
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
WXII 12
Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary looks for help after city finds them in noncompliance with zoning ordinance
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — TheFairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary in Winston-Salem may have to shut down due to a city zoning issue. The farm is located on Wayside Drive off of Kernersville Road in Winston-Salem. According to the city of Winston-Salem, the nonprofit is operating as a commercial business in a...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Burlington Animal Services hosts February adoption event
Burlington Animal Services, located on Stone Quarry Road, is hosting a February adoption event centered around Valentine’s Day from Feb. 4 to 25. Any dog or cat can be adopted for $14. Laura Michel, marketing and communication specialist for the shelter, said the facility, which houses several dogs and...
Shooting on North Church Street in Greensboro; victim’s injuries ‘life-threatening’: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday. At around 5:06 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2600 block of North Church Street in response to a reported aggravated assault. At the scene, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was […]
Pool company takes money, leaves customers with unfinished swimming pools
Several Triangle homeowners are looking for answers after a Durham-based pool company left their pockets empty and pools unfinished.
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
PHOTOS: 1 entrapped, extricated from vehicle in Archdale head-on crash
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash. Firefighters say that two cars collided head-on at Hoover Hill Road and Snyder Country Road. At the scene, firefighters discovered a person trapped inside their vehicle and they were extricated quickly. Hoover Hill Road is shut down temporarily as […]
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
WBTV
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
Man shot in back in Winston-Salem on Indiana Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the back in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 6:26 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. Arriving officers found the victim, […]
