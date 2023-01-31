ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Heavy police presence at New Irving Heights Apartments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple cop cars and an ambulance were seen at the New Irving Heights Apartments due to an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, Greensboro Police report. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
MOORESVILLE, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Burlington Animal Services hosts February adoption event

Burlington Animal Services, located on Stone Quarry Road, is hosting a February adoption event centered around Valentine’s Day from Feb. 4 to 25. Any dog or cat can be adopted for $14. Laura Michel, marketing and communication specialist for the shelter, said the facility, which houses several dogs and...
BURLINGTON, NC
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

PHOTOS: 1 entrapped, extricated from vehicle in Archdale head-on crash

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash. Firefighters say that two cars collided head-on at Hoover Hill Road and Snyder Country Road. At the scene, firefighters discovered a person trapped inside their vehicle and they were extricated quickly. Hoover Hill Road is shut down temporarily as […]
ARCHDALE, NC

