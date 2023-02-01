Read full article on original website
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
Start your year right by giving back to the community!. Keep Prince William Beautiful is holding a Community Cleanup Feb. 25, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Dale City Farmers Market lot, 14090 Gemini Way Dale City. The cleanup will focus on removing trash from the commuter parking lot where the market is held weekly. Volunteers age 18+ welcome, volunteers under 18 must volunteer with an adult. Rain Date: March 4. You’ll enjoy being out in the fresh air with family/friends as you help clean up this lot! Please visit bit.ly/3Hcmokw to sign up; email abrown@kpwb.org to learn more.
Ted’s Bulletin opens this coming week in Ashburn
The new Ted’s Bulletin restaurant has been under construction for months in Ashburn’s One Loudoun center. Now the regional restaurant brand has announced the new location’s opening date. The Ted’s Bulletin at One Loudoun will officially open this coming Wednesday, February 8. It will be one of...
Prince William supervisors hear options for senior center, library
The best option for upgrades to a senior center and library in Woodbridge is a new facility, a consultant told the Board of County Supervisors last week. Debbie Robison of SWSG presented a master plan for the Potomac Community Library and Woodbridge Senior Center to supervisors Jan. 24. SWSG considered...
Osbourn High School PTSA to Host a Digital Kindness Event
On March 15, 2023, the Osbourn High School PTSA will host a Create with Kindness program for Manassas families, made possible by National PTA and TikTok. Families will participate in conversations about digital kindness, responsibility and safety, as well as TikTok’s parental controls. Families will also engage with a student panel and learn about their online experiences.
Police Read Books to Students on World Read Aloud Day
Prince William County Police Officer Raleigh Harris recently visited Occoquan Elementary School to read a book to students about a boy obsessed with Rubik’s Cube during “World Read Aloud Day.”. The book “Andres and His Rubik’s Cube Madness” tells the story of a boy who saw a friend...
Reading, Cards, Dice, and More—Fred M. Lynn Middle School Hosts an Academic Gaming Night
Sounds of families talking and laughing traveled down the hallway as Family Night, an academic games school event, was in full swing at Fred M. Lynn Middle School. In the gymnasium, families rolled dice and played different card games to review basic mathematics skills with students in grades 6-8. The...
Tysons Galleria dine-in movie theater CMX CinéBistro is now open
CMX CinéBistro (2001 International Drive, Suite 1700U) has officially opened at Tysons Galleria after a couple of delays last fall. The dine-in movie theater, which features a full bar and lounge, is located on the third floor of the mall’s redeveloped Macy’s wing. CMX Cinemas announced on...
The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH®) national Black History Month theme for 2023 is ‘Black Resistance’ and focuses on examining how African Americans have fought oppression from America’s earliest days. Throughout history, this resistance has come in many forms, culminating as a continuous movement created to obtain freedom and equality. It has been fought in the courts of public opinion, courts of law, and on the battlefield.
Tour a Washington, DC, Row House With Period-Perfect Victorian Details and a Touch of ’80s Style
Wander the streets of our nation’s capital and you’re bound to encounter a virtual rainbow of macaron-hued row houses with proudly protruding bays and fanciful turrets. Washington, DC’s Bloomingdale neighborhood is no exception. Developed between 1890 and 1912, it boasts some of the more preserved examples of late Victorian and early-20th-century housing styles in the district. However, that they are intact doesn’t necessarily mean they are inhabitable, as homeowners Andrew Smith and Carl Holshouser discovered when they got a look inside the 1906 brick row house that would become their home.
Book a Special Valentine’s Day Wedding Ceremony as Part of Annual Wedding Bash
Couples looking to take the plunge and say “I do” can register to get married on Valentine’s Day at the 5th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding Bash with Jacqueline Smith, Esq., Clerk of the Circuit Court. This year’s event will be hosted by Three Monkeys Pub and Chop House, once the home of the Manassas Presbyterian Church, built in 1875.
Local peanut butter maker to open CBD boutique in Lake Anne Plaza
A CBD boutique is coming soon to Reston’s Lake Anne Plaza. OmBaked is expected to open in the spring. It’s founded Radhika Murari, a Restonian who moved to the community in 1991. Murari says she wanted to open the company’s first retail location to be surrounded by like-minded...
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One Loudoun
The popular restaurant is ready to open its door to the public at its newest location. Ted Bulletin has multiple locations throughout DC and is now ready to serve the One Loudoun community. To hype up and prepare for the big day, the restaurant has scheduled a few preview events.
Notes: New comfort food and cocktail spot RailBird Kitchen opens in Braddock neighborhood
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 42 and low of 31. 🌤 Tomorrow: Clear throughout the day. High of 41 and low of 23. Sunrise at 7:14 am and sunset at 5:32 pm. 🚨 You need to know. RailBird Kitchen, the newest restaurant...
People to Meet: Area Networking Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people to meet and business networking events is always important. And Prince William Living is all about community, making connections and supporting quality of life. Here are just a few events where you can get connected – virtual or in person!
Two openings at Cabin John, construction near Life Time, designer shoe store closes
Two new businesses opened their doors this week at Cabin John Village. Ever/Body, a cosmetic dermatology spa near California Tortilla, specializes in facials, peels, Botox, body-sculpting and the like. And Rewild, a D.C.-based houseplant boutique, is the first business to open in the shopping center’s new cut-through corridor. Co-owner Joseph Ressler, a 2005 Wootton High School grad, says his stores are known for their giftable plants, expert advice and “interior plant design” services. He also plans to offer crafty workshops like flower arranging, making flower crowns and building desert terrariums.
The Dell Food & Brew Hall headed to the Village at Leesburg
Regular readers will recall when The Burn reported two weeks ago about a new brewery coming to the Village at Leesburg. Now the official name of the project has been announced — it will be called The Dell Food & Brew Hall. The brewery is going into the spot...
Five “Hottest” New Restaurants in MoCo
Restaurant news is a staple here at The MoCoShow and TasteMoCo (our food division that “shows you the dish”). Below we’ve created a list of five recently opened restaurants across Montgomery County that have created the most buzz on our social media accounts and website. Check them out below, listed below in no specific order:
Lantern Festival to Take Place in Rockville on February 11
Rockville Sister Cities Corporation, in partnership with WQER-LP 96.7 FM Radio and the Chinese Culture Institute will hold its annual Lantern Festival from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre and Social Hall at Rockville Civic Center Park, 603 Edmonston Drive. The family-friendly event is...
Keeping the Pupusas Authentic
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. When Dona Azucena started delivering pupusas to her neighbors as gifts, she didn’t think about how. someday locals would associate her name with the...
Virginia Has A Wine-Themed Trolley Tour That Will Give You The Ride Of A Lifetime
Visiting Virginia’s local wineries is always a good idea. That’s especially true if you can get together with your closest friends and not have to worry about who will drive. That’s what makes the Trolley Tours of Fredericksburg so special. This company offers a one-of-a-kind wine tour in Virginia that will shuttle you to a handful of delightful local wineries in the area. Providing fun and safe transportation, this wine-themed trolley tour is one you won’t want to miss!
