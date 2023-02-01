Read full article on original website
Michigan taxpayers could get inflation relief checks under Democrats' plan agreed to Friday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said the plan will repeal the retirement tax to save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year and increase the Working Families Tax Credit to put an average of $3,150 back into the pockets of 700,000 Michiganders.
Find Your Perfect Career Path: Tips for Identifying Your Interests, Skills, and Lifestyle
Get on the right track early.Photo bySaulo MohanaonUnsplash. Picking a career is one of the most important decisions you will make in your life. It will impact not only your financial stability but also your happiness and satisfaction. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right path. But don't worry, with some research and self-reflection, you can find the perfect career for you.
Michigan may be holding on to your unclaimed money: How to get it
State treasury departments nationwide have designated Wednesday as National Unclaimed Property Day, which sounds rather bureaucratic and gimmicky. But it could put a few — or a few thousand — dollars in your pocket that you never knew you lost. All you have to do is claim it.
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
