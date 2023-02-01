Read full article on original website
theburn.com
Ted’s Bulletin opens this coming week in Ashburn
The new Ted’s Bulletin restaurant has been under construction for months in Ashburn’s One Loudoun center. Now the regional restaurant brand has announced the new location’s opening date. The Ted’s Bulletin at One Loudoun will officially open this coming Wednesday, February 8. It will be one of...
alxnow.com
Notes: New comfort food and cocktail spot RailBird Kitchen opens in Braddock neighborhood
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 42 and low of 31. 🌤 Tomorrow: Clear throughout the day. High of 41 and low of 23. Sunrise at 7:14 am and sunset at 5:32 pm. 🚨 You need to know. RailBird Kitchen, the newest restaurant...
theburn.com
Local Provisions preparing to open in Sterling
An eagerly anticipated new restaurant in Sterling is on the verge of officially opening its doors. Local Provisions bills itself as a neighborhood “hearth & grill” and it’s getting ready to welcome the community. We say eagerly anticipated in part because of the location Local Provisions has...
ffxnow.com
Local peanut butter maker to open CBD boutique in Lake Anne Plaza
A CBD boutique is coming soon to Reston’s Lake Anne Plaza. OmBaked is expected to open in the spring. It’s founded Radhika Murari, a Restonian who moved to the community in 1991. Murari says she wanted to open the company’s first retail location to be surrounded by like-minded...
alxnow.com
Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list
(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
ffxnow.com
Tysons Galleria dine-in movie theater CMX CinéBistro is now open
CMX CinéBistro (2001 International Drive, Suite 1700U) has officially opened at Tysons Galleria after a couple of delays last fall. The dine-in movie theater, which features a full bar and lounge, is located on the third floor of the mall’s redeveloped Macy’s wing. CMX Cinemas announced on...
Fairfax Times
City of Fairfax beckons chocolate lovers to annual festival
Chocolate fans rejoice, the Fairfax Chocolate Lovers Festival returns this weekend. Entrance to the festival is free, as is participation in many of the events. There is a nominal fee for tastings, and food activities. The festival takes over much of downtown Fairfax, but most of the food-related activities are...
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Washington, DC, Row House With Period-Perfect Victorian Details and a Touch of ’80s Style
Wander the streets of our nation’s capital and you’re bound to encounter a virtual rainbow of macaron-hued row houses with proudly protruding bays and fanciful turrets. Washington, DC’s Bloomingdale neighborhood is no exception. Developed between 1890 and 1912, it boasts some of the more preserved examples of late Victorian and early-20th-century housing styles in the district. However, that they are intact doesn’t necessarily mean they are inhabitable, as homeowners Andrew Smith and Carl Holshouser discovered when they got a look inside the 1906 brick row house that would become their home.
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in Virginia
Chinese New Year is celebrated throughout the United States by various groups interested in preserving the Chinese culture and heritage. The Chinese Lunar New Year for 2023 was on January 22, but events are held around that period to celebrate.
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
middleburglife.com
Best of Hunt Country Weddings 2022
6.2.22 – 6.4.22. Nikita and James celebrated their nuptials across two days with both a traditional Hindu ceremony followed by a Cinderella-inspired celebration complete with a baby blue dress. The couple shares, “Our two-day fusion wedding was a dream come true in every way possible! We hosted a traditional Hindu ceremony on the first day that allowed James and I to fully embrace my Indian background, while sharing all the cultural significance with our loved ones. … We couldn’t have imagined a more magical time with our friends and family!”
allamericanatlas.com
31 Best Things to Do in Winchester, Virginia
This small city in the north of the state is the favorite weekend escape of many people in Washington DC for good reason!. From great food to historic finds, craft breweries to rolling vineyards, and outdoor pursuits to unique museums, Winchester is the perfect place to unwind. The most popular...
storereporter.com
Two openings at Cabin John, construction near Life Time, designer shoe store closes
Two new businesses opened their doors this week at Cabin John Village. Ever/Body, a cosmetic dermatology spa near California Tortilla, specializes in facials, peels, Botox, body-sculpting and the like. And Rewild, a D.C.-based houseplant boutique, is the first business to open in the shopping center’s new cut-through corridor. Co-owner Joseph Ressler, a 2005 Wootton High School grad, says his stores are known for their giftable plants, expert advice and “interior plant design” services. He also plans to offer crafty workshops like flower arranging, making flower crowns and building desert terrariums.
alxnow.com
Where to get Girl Scout cookies around Alexandria
It’s that time of year: Girl Scout cookies are back in season. Cookie both sales are starting to pop up around Alexandria starting today. You could chance stumbling across one, but if you want to be more methodical, here’s a list of Girl Scout cookie stands around Alexandria for the next two weeks.
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: Exploring the newest restaurants in Fairfax County
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Are you an inspired foodie like me?. If so, I am sure you are ready to experience some of the newest restaurants in...
Inside Nova
Bed Bath and Beyond closing three stores in Northern Virginia
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy. The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round include the stores...
OnlyInYourState
Virginia Has A Wine-Themed Trolley Tour That Will Give You The Ride Of A Lifetime
Visiting Virginia’s local wineries is always a good idea. That’s especially true if you can get together with your closest friends and not have to worry about who will drive. That’s what makes the Trolley Tours of Fredericksburg so special. This company offers a one-of-a-kind wine tour in Virginia that will shuttle you to a handful of delightful local wineries in the area. Providing fun and safe transportation, this wine-themed trolley tour is one you won’t want to miss!
tysonstoday.com
Tysons Top Doctors and Top Dentists
Find Communicative, Compassionate Doctors and Quality, Top-Notch Dental Care in the Community of Tysons with this cream of the crop selection of area Doctors and Dentists. Choose to follow your favorites on social media to get live updates of their practices. Dr. Dennis Faludi. Aesthetic Medical Center. SPECIALTIES. Cosmetic And...
ffxnow.com
Seven local restaurants recognized by Washingtonian’s Top 100 restaurants list
Seven restaurants in Fairfax County are part of this year’s Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list. The restaurants that earned a coveted spot include:. The highly anticipated list was published by the regional magazine for the first time since 2020. That year, nine local restaurants made the list, including several that reappeared this year: A&J, Elephant Jumps, Mama Chang, and Marib.
Inside Nova
Prince William supervisors hear options for senior center, library
The best option for upgrades to a senior center and library in Woodbridge is a new facility, a consultant told the Board of County Supervisors last week. Debbie Robison of SWSG presented a master plan for the Potomac Community Library and Woodbridge Senior Center to supervisors Jan. 24. SWSG considered...
