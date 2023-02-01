Read full article on original website
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Houseplants are a wonderful addition to the home, especially during the cold winter months. Here are some tips to keep them alive.
The green trailing foliage of a pothos makes it an attractive addition to any home. Pothos plants can be grown in hanging baskets, on shelves, or along walls and window frames. Pothos care is easy; the plants require little maintenance. Sometimes called devil’s ivy, pothos is an ideal houseplant for beginners.
If your garden looks like it’s down in the dumps with the incessant rain and short days, white plants can do a lot to perk it up.From pint-sized snowdrops which can easily be naturalised, to pot-perfect winter-flowering heather and cyclamen, plus white Helleborus niger and the glorious bark of birch, there are numerous options for illuminating your outdoor space.Here are five of the best white plants…1. Snowdrop View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen (@stephenthegardener)As their nodding white heads...
For many flower growers, raised garden beds are a valuable asset. Gardeners with small backyards or limited growing space may find raised beds to be especially helpful, allowing them to create beds where it would be otherwise impossible. This commonly includes spaces with excess concrete, such as driveways or even patios.
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
Air quality is always important, but it's especially vital during the winter months. Find out how cracking your windows can make a huge difference.
My houseplants love coffee, so pour your leftover coffee on them rather than down the sink! Dilute it first, and then pour the liquid mixture on your container’s soil. Both the water and coffee must be at room temperature. If either one is high or low, combine them and let the mixture sit until room temperature is reached.
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
Let's get this fact straight. I am not a cook. Sure, I can microwave as well as anyone else, and I can heat things up in a toaster oven, maybe boil water and cook spaghetti and grill simple foods on my pellet grill, but that's it. At home, my wife...
Redecorating your room and need some inspo? Here are some of designer Nate Berkus' best tips for creating a comfortable bedroom with a unique design.
Should you turn your heat off during the day or leave it on low? Here's what to know.
LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
