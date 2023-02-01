ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students evacuated from Ridgeview Jr. High School in Pickerington

PICKERINGTON, OH
Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them. Indigo Children’s Center usually parks its three buses behind the building. On Thursday, employees watched as they were towed away, damaged by vandals in December. “I don’t even know. I don’t know what was going through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Security questions arise after lockdown at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents, thankful their kids are OK following a parent suicide and school lockdown at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High, now have bigger safety questions. “It was upsetting and frustrating to see that our kids are not protected or safe in school,” said Emmanuel Enoabane, a parent of three. “...The number of shootings or the number of incidents that have happened in schools these days is not OK."
PICKERINGTON, OH
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

COLUMBUS, OH
11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 2.2.23

COLUMBUS, OH
New medical marijuana drive-thru dispensary first in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH
Licking County warming center open Friday night

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force announced the opening of a warming center for anyone seeking a place to get out of the cold tonight in preparation for extremely cold temperatures. The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Licking County will be open as a warming center due to falling […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH
Parent tip leads to gun recovery at Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon. According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Linden mural controversy after tenant says design is wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members. The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
OHIO STATE
This adoptable dog wants to be your work-from-home buddy

Hilda, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is looking for a work-from-home buddy that appreciates her relaxed personality. This adoptable dog wants to be your work-from-home …. Hilda, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is looking for a work-from-home buddy...
COLUMBUS, OH
Police: Parent suicide at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High School prompts lockdown

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington police report that the stepfather of a junior high student died by suicide at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High School Thursday morning. Police Chief Tod Cheney said a student's mother and stepfather were at the school in regards to a non-criminal, school-related situation involving the student. During that meeting the school learned of possible criminal violations and called police.
PICKERINGTON, OH
Waverly City School Board votes to part ways with district Superintendent

WAVERLY, Ohio — In a vote on Tuesday, the school board of Waverly School District in Pike County voted not to retain their district superintendent. Superintendent Ed Dickens’ contract was not renewed in a board meeting on Tuesday. The vote was 4-1, with the majority saying that the district wanted to “be better and go in a different direction.”
WAVERLY, OH
Columbus landlord handed second jail sentence, 3 properties shut down

COLUMBUS, OH
Police: Columbus school bus driver assaulted by student’s family member

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a person believed to be a student’s family member allegedly assaulted a Columbus City School bus driver Tuesday. Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue at approximately 3:04 p.m. The parent or family member of...
COLUMBUS, OH
Teacher pension debt undermines education resource equity in Ohio, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new report released by the Equable Institute and Opportunity Institute has shed light on the impact of teacher pension debt on education resource equity in Ohio. The study, entitled “Pension Debt Challenges for Equity in Education: The Effect of Teacher Unfunded Liability Costs on K–12 Education Funding in Ohio”, found that Ohio’s unfunded pension liabilities for teachers and school employees have been eroding the state’s ability to improve education outcomes and perpetuating inequities, especially in low-income communities.
OHIO STATE

