WXII 12
Greensboro police investigate crash involving three vehicles on I-40
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police closed Interstate 40 westbound Thursday night after a crash involving three vehicles. Part of I-40 between Wendover Avenue and Patterson Street was down to one lane for about two hours. Police said the call came in at 8:42 p.m. and injuries were reported but...
Pfafftown man dies 2 months after 3-vehicle crash at Winston-Salem intersection
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died about two months after a crash involving three vehicles in Winston-Salem, according to police. At about 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 30, police responded to a crash at the intersection of North Point Boulevard and Bethabara Road. Officers say a 1999 Chrysler Town and Country Van failed to […]
wfmynews2.com
Freeway Drive crashes have Reidsville neighbors concerned
Reidsville police are cracking down on drivers breaking the laws of the road. Four teenagers and an adult were just injured in a wreck.
Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on I-73/74 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle head-on while heading north on Interstate 73/74 south, according to Randolph County 911 Dispatch. At 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a head-on crash in the southbound lane of I-73/74, south of N.C. 64 and before McDowell Road. Officials say a white Nissan […]
wfmynews2.com
Shots fired during Pleasant Garden standoff
Guilford County deputies said they were trying to take Vance Britt into custody when he fired shots at officers and barricaded himself. He's now in custody.
94-year-old man dies in wrong-way crash on I-73 in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 94-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash on I-73 in Asheboro Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened around 10 a.m. between US Highway 64 Business and McDowell Road. Callers reported seeing a white Nissan Frontier traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-73. Police...
WXII 12
Greensboro overnight crash closes all lanes on Burlington Road, Highway 70
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Original Story: A section of Burlington Road in Greensboro is closed after an overnight crash. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, it happened around 1:45 a.m. near the Greensboro Urban Loop. The NCDOT says Burlington Road is closed in both...
Excavator damages Huffine Mill Road bridge; closes Wendover Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bridge on Huffine Mill Road was damaged by an excavator, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The “boom” of the excavator; the angled arm that is attached to the excavator itself; struck the bridge, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The excavator and the bridge were damaged as […]
Rockingham County students ‘will be OK’ after Reidsville crash injures 4
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple people were injured in a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Reidsville Police Department. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive and involved two vehicles. Four juveniles in a passenger car and the driver of a pickup truck were injured. One of […]
Suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant in Pleasant Garden
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation. The Pleasant Garden […]
wfmynews2.com
Loved ones remember father of four killed in Winston-Salem shooting
Daryl Rice Jr. died Sunday after a shooting on North Liberty Street. He played baseball for the Winston-Salem Warthogs.
Former Guilford County deputy bailiff charged with assaulting female while on duty, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Guilford County deputy bailiff has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault on a female, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, former Deputy James John Winiarski was arrested and served with the warrants. The charges are the result of an investigation […]
Raeford man arrested after exposing himself to 10-year-old girl
SANFORD, N.C. — On Monday just before 9 p.m. officers with the Sanford Police Department were called to a Dollar General after a man inside the store exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl. The incident happened at the Dollar General located at 2237 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Sanford. The...
2 men killed in Durham quadruple shooting identified
Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting that took place in north Durham.
WBTV
Mud foils thieves’ plan to steal 5 cars from Rowan Co. used car lot
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mud spoiled a plan a group of thieves had to make a clean getaway with five cars from a used car lot in Rowan County. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, at least two men wearing hoodies broke into the car lot on Statesville Boulevard at 12:37 a.m. on Tuesday.
Both directions of NC-109 near Hannerville Rd closed due to crash
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Watch out for this on your commute home from the office. A car crash has caused a road closure in both directions on NC-109, in Lexington near Hannervile Rd. The road is expected to be closed until about 9:30 p.m., Monday night, according to North Carolina...
Man who was charged 7 years after 2012 killing of Guilford County woman pleads guilty
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was charged with murder seven years after it was committed has pleaded guilty almost three years later. Jack Leon Coker was arrested in February of 2020 for the murder of Paula Joy Nicks, then 33, of Browns Summit. She was found dead of blunt-force trauma behind God’s House […]
WRAL
Body found on Davidson County middle school campus
A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies did not say where the body was found on campus, but confirmed the body is not that of a student. School staff found the body at a door going into the building around 5:55 a.m., according...
NC man dies at hospital after being shot, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting call on Monday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to Geneva Road about a man who had been shot. While they were on the scene, Demetrius Alexander Williams, the victim, arrived at an area hospital. Williams died from his injuries at the […]
Randolph County courthouse vandalized; deputies offer reward for tips about suspect
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Courthouse on Salisbury Street in Asheboro was vandalized Sunday. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation, as it occurred on county property. Video surveillance of the incident captured the perpetrator, described as a man wearing black pants, a gray sweatshirt, red sneakers/boots, and a tan in color toboggan throwing rocks through several of the windows.
