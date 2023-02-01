ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

WXII 12

Greensboro police investigate crash involving three vehicles on I-40

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police closed Interstate 40 westbound Thursday night after a crash involving three vehicles. Part of I-40 between Wendover Avenue and Patterson Street was down to one lane for about two hours. Police said the call came in at 8:42 p.m. and injuries were reported but...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro overnight crash closes all lanes on Burlington Road, Highway 70

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Original Story: A section of Burlington Road in Greensboro is closed after an overnight crash. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, it happened around 1:45 a.m. near the Greensboro Urban Loop. The NCDOT says Burlington Road is closed in both...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Excavator damages Huffine Mill Road bridge; closes Wendover Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bridge on Huffine Mill Road was damaged by an excavator, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The “boom” of the excavator; the angled arm that is attached to the excavator itself; struck the bridge, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The excavator and the bridge were damaged as […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Body found on Davidson County middle school campus

A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies did not say where the body was found on campus, but confirmed the body is not that of a student. School staff found the body at a door going into the building around 5:55 a.m., according...
CBS 17

NC man dies at hospital after being shot, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting call on Monday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to Geneva Road about a man who had been shot. While they were on the scene, Demetrius Alexander Williams, the victim, arrived at an area hospital. Williams died from his injuries at the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Randolph County courthouse vandalized; deputies offer reward for tips about suspect

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Courthouse on Salisbury Street in Asheboro was vandalized Sunday. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation, as it occurred on county property. Video surveillance of the incident captured the perpetrator, described as a man wearing black pants, a gray sweatshirt, red sneakers/boots, and a tan in color toboggan throwing rocks through several of the windows.
ASHEBORO, NC

