ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs get 2 weeks to heal for Super Bowl

WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O7cBj_0kYFRXpw00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes certainly deserved a game ball from Sunday night’s AFC title game, when the All-Pro quarterback dashed off on his sprained right ankle in the waning seconds to help set up the winning field goal.

Travis Kelce probably did, too. With the Chiefs missing three wide receivers because of injuries, the All-Pro tight end played through remnants of back spasms that nearly kept him out of the game entirely and finished with seven catches for 78 yards and a score.

The real MVP of the 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, though, might well have been longtime Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder and his staff. It was Burkholder and fellow trainer Julie Frymyer who put together a plan to get Mahomes ready for the Bengals, then had to find a way to get Kelce ready when his back acted up 48 hours before kickoff.

“I didn’t expect to be able to run very much,” Mahomes acknowledged. “The training staff, Julie, they did a great job of getting me enough range and mobility that I was able to protect myself, and then at the end of the game there, I had to run to get the first down and got us in field-goal range. So credit to them.”

Credit to them for Kelce, too.

“I wasn’t sure if I would be able to do it,” he said, “but we have the best training staff in the entire NFL. … I’m just very thankful and appreciative. I don’t know where I would have been, mentally, if I wasn’t able to play this game.”

One thing is certain: The Chiefs probably wouldn’t be preparing to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The job is only beginning for Burkholder and his team, though.

Mahomes was limping badly by the end and will no doubt use the next two weeks to ready his ankle for one more game. Kelce will likewise use the time to rest his ailing back. Then there’s cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who is in the concussion protocol; linebacker Willie Gay Jr. with an injured shoulder; and wide receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle), JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis), all of whom watched the dramatic conclusion Sunday night from the sideline.

The training room might be the busiest place at Arrowhead Stadium before the Chiefs head to Phoenix next week.

WHAT’S WORKING

The Chiefs sacked the Bengals’ Joe Burrow five times, including one by Chris Jones that forced a final punt and gave Kansas City a chance to drive for the eventual winning field goal. That pressure helped a defensive backfield playing a trio of rookie cornerbacks and a rookie safety hang with one of the best groups of wide receivers in the league.

“My whole offseason was dedicated to this game,” said Jones, who had never has a postseason sack in 11 games before getting two Sunday night. “Making sure that when that moment calls, for me specifically, that I’ll answer the call.”

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Without three injured receivers and with their quarterback hobbled, the Chiefs continually tried to establish the run Sunday night. But they only managed 42 yards on 20 carries, a paltry 2.1 yards per attempt.

STOCK UP

Frank Clark had five sacks in 15 regular-season games, but the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher has been on a postseason tear. He has 2 1/2 between the divisional round and AFC title game, giving him 13 1/2 in the playoffs for his career. He trails only Willie McGinest (16) and Bruce Smith (14 1/2) for the most postseason sacks since 1982.

STOCK DOWN

Right tackle Andrew Wylie had some brutal moments against the Bengals. His holding penalty brought back a touchdown run by Isiah Pacheco and forced Kansas City to kick a field goal. Later, Wylie was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting, and Mahomes fumbled three plays later to set up a tying touchdown by Cincinnati early in the fourth quarter.

INJURIES

Mahomes, Kelce, Sneed, Gay, Hardman, Smith-Schuster and Toney would be plenty. But the Chiefs also had WR Justin Watson (illness) inactive Sunday and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (sprained ankle) is still not fully back from injured reserve.

KEY NUMBER

3 — The Chiefs will be making their third Super Bowl appearance in four years and the fifth in franchise history. They also will be seeking their third Lombardi Trophy after winning their first two 50 years apart.

The Chiefs are 5-4 against the Eagles with coach Andy Reid winning the past six games. How did he manage that? Reid won his last three before getting fired by Philadelphia and has since won all three against his former team with Kansas City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Andy Reid already ruling out 1 key Chiefs offensive player for Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII is still a full ten days away, but that may not be enough time for one Kansas City Chiefs offensive weapon to get back on the field. Addressing reporters on Thursday, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke pessimistically about wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s chances of playing in the Super Bowl. Hardman... The post Andy Reid already ruling out 1 key Chiefs offensive player for Super Bowl? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Share Concerning Injury Update

The Kansas City Chiefs will be grateful for the week off between the conference championship weekend and the Super Bowl. Not only is star quarterback Patrick Mahomes continuing to recover from a sprained right ankle, three of his top pass-catchers are dealing with injuries of their own. Chiefs head ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Kansas City Chiefs will not pursue Odell Beckham Jr. before Super Bowl, per report

The Kansas City Chiefs have no plans to pursue free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before the Super Bowl, according to a report by ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. Beckham did not sign with a team this year despite multiple visits with teams this season after he tore his ACL in last year’s Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. The Chiefs have multiple injuries at the wide receiver position.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WSAV News 3

Russell Wilson and Grammy Award winning Ciara heading to Savannah this month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the Southeast Georgia Leadership forum announced, Ciara, and Russell Wilson will headline the speakers for this year’s Forum. Ciara is a Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, dancer actress, model and entrepreneur. Russell Wilson is a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Super Bowl Champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The two-day event will […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Ogeecheeton residents express concerns over construction site dust

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local neighborhood is pleading for help. Residents in Ogeecheeton say dust from a construction site has been polluting their streets and making them sick for over 40 years. Now they’re taking matters into their own hands, by scheduling a press conference for Wednesday, Jan. 31. Residents on Julia Law St. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort Police Department investigates shooting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police are in the area of 2500 Duke Street, though officials said the area is secure. “No need for alarm,” a statement from the department read. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-524-2777.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy