West Palm Beach Police Chief Adderley addresses residents' concerns of possible Tyre Nichols repeat at emotional town hall

cbs12.com
West Palm Beach police celebrates 'Tasha' Potter, city's first black female firefighter
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is taking to social media to celebrate the city's first black female firefighter for Black History Month. Natasha Potter, known as 'Tasha,' began working for the city in 1980 at the City Clerk's Office. In 1984, she...
WPBF News 25
Mayor of Belle Glade, K9 expert criticize deputies' use of force during arrest
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The mayor of Belle Glade and experts are raising questions about two Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies and the use of a K9 that repeatedly bit a man who was handcuffed with his feet bound. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office K9 handler and another...
Boca Raton Man Tries To Avoid, But Kills, Hollywood Man Illegally Crossing Street
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man tried to avoid a pedestrian crossing Okeechobee Boulevard OUTSIDE of a crosswalk, but ended up striking and killing the man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Julio Aristy of Lake Oak Way in Boca […]
wqcs.org
Black History Month: St. Lucie County Sheriff Remembers Captain Pat Duval
Fort Pierce - Thursday February 2, 2023: Hired in 1954, Pat Duval was St. Lucie County's first black deputy and the first person of color to hold a rank within the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. He was promoted to the head of the detective bureau in 1973, and he...
cairflorida.org
CAIR-Florida Condemns the Targeting of More than 100 West Palm Beach Homes with Anti-Semitic Hate Literature: Calls on WPB Chief of Police to Enhance Security
(Miami, FL, 2/2/2023) - The Council on American-Islamic Relations - Florida (CAIR-Florida), the state's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization, today condemned the distribution of hateful antisemitic flyers tossed in the driveways and lawns to over 100 families across West Palm Beach. It is astonishing that this most recent...
WPBF News 25
Missing teenager last seen in Royal Palm Beach located
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Information when the juvenile was missing. Palm Beach County deputies said they located a missing juvenile last seen in Royal Palm Beach on Wednesday. Keziah Harper, 15, was considered endangered because of her mental health condition, according to deputies. Your neighborhood: Local...
'Vibrant and fierce': Family, friends remember Wellington mother killed in murder-suicide
WEST PALM BEACH — Milly Taylor first met Brittany Dyan Carter in Royal Palm Beach when she was about 8 years old. Taylor sold Carter's mom their first house. Over two decades later, she hired Carter as a real estate agent on her Keyes Realty team. She made the offer Jan. 19.
MAN SAYS HE WAS SHOT IN HEAD BEHIND AURA APARTMENTS IN BOCA RATON
MARIJUANA DEAL GONE BAD. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man says he was shot in the head when a drug deal went bad at Aura Apartments in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has obtained new information in the shooting that we first reported […]
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach community questions police chief: 'How do we know we're safe?'
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of people crowded into a Delray Beach church Thursday night for a candid question and answer session with the city’s police chief. The event was planned as a direct response to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee, police. Locals were...
WPBF News 25
Proposed final orders due Friday in Sunset Lounge trial
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The deadline is Friday for both sides in the Sunset Lounge trial to file their proposed orders with the judge. Vita Lounge, LLC sued the city of West Palm Beach to get back their winning bid to take over management of the historic lounge.
Click10.com
Police: Man turns truck into weapon, tries to kill 2 men, destroys store in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Charles Flaherty implied he acted in self-defense, but detectives say witness testimony and surveillance video show otherwise. Corrections officers have been holding Flaherty without bond at the North Broward Bureau since Fort Lauderdale police officers arrested him nearly a week ago for attempted murder. Police...
Black history: Nine Palm Beach County sites, venues with significance to Black community
Black history is intricately woven into Palm Beach County's past. Here are just some of the sites and venues with historic significance to the Black community. The Sunset Lounge ...
Town hall meeting at West Palm Beach church to focus on policing
West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderly is expected to attend an informal town hall-type meeting at a local church Tuesday.
Man hospitalized after stabbing near West Palm Beach
One man was hospitalized after a stabbing near West Palm Beach on Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
wflx.com
West Palm Beach police officer, city named in lawsuit alleging excessive force
A West Palm Beach police officer, who has a history of complaints from people claiming to be victims of excessive force, faces a new lawsuit. According to court papers, the stepson of an injured crime victim in West Palm Beach claimed he was confronted by Officer Nicholas Lordi and thrown to the ground.
Click10.com
Man arrested after beating girlfriend, ripping hair out of her head in North Miami Beach, police say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday after beating his girlfriend and ripping hair out of her head in North Miami Beach, police say. Mcgraw Dige Moricin, 37, faces charges of domestic felony battery, tampering with a witness and strong-arm robbery. Man arrested in Miami Beach...
WPBF News 25
Stabbing victim taken to hospital after collapsing at West Palm Beach Dunkin' Donuts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. One person is in the hospital after collapsing at a Dunkin' Donuts in West Palm Beach following a stabbing on Tuesday. Police said two people were involved in an altercation that ended in a person...
cbs12.com
Missing Lyft driver had fare from Delray Beach to Okeechobee before he vanished
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — There is new information in the search for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Lyft tells the family of 74-year-old Gary Levin that he picked up a fare in Delray Beach with a scheduled drop off in Okeechobee at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023.
cw34.com
Scam alert in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach
A man is taken to a hospital after he was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach near Sample Road, not far from the Palm Beach County line.
