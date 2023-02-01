ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

‘Dr. Phil’ to end after 21 seasons on daytime television

By Tyler Wornell, Addy Bink
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2238W5_0kYFRLUS00

( NewsNation ) — TV host and celebrity psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw is ending his daytime talk show after more than two decades on the air.

CBS Media Ventures announced Tuesday that “Dr. Phil” will air original new episodes through the current television season, which typically runs through the spring. The Emmy-nominated show is in the middle of its 21st season.

“I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a news release . “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”

‘Rust’ set shooting: Prosecutors formally charge Alec Baldwin

McGraw, who began his TV career on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in the 1990s, will shift to prime-time programming that is scheduled to launch in early 2024, according to the release.

“I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values,” he said.

CBS Media Ventures will continue to syndicate old episodes of “Dr. Phil.”

“Phil is a valued partner and member of the CBS/King World family, and while his show may be ending after 21 years, I’m happy to say our relationship is not,” said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures. “Phil changed the daytime landscape as the force behind one of the most popular talk shows ever on daytime TV — we plan to be in the ‘Dr. Phil’ business with the library for years to come and welcome opportunities to work together in the future.”

The library of episodes will also feature new content including “wrap-around and intros by McGraw, as well as guest updates,” according to the news release.

‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case

“Dr. Phil” premiered in September 2002 and has held the No. 1 or No. 2 spot in its genre its entire time on air, CBS Media Ventures said. The show has received 31 Emmy nominations and won five PRISM Awards.

The show faced controversy last year when current and former staffers described it as a “toxic workplace” to Buzzfeed News . The allegations were mostly against senior-level employees, and none of the individuals that spoke with the outlet reported witnessing McGraw involved in toxic or abusive behavior.

McGraw received his doctoral degree in clinical psychology from the University of North Texas. In addition to hosting his show, he has also worked as a television producer – his IMDb lists him as an executive producer on multiple series, including “Bull” and “So Help Me Todd.” He has also made appearances on “Hannah Montana,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Simpsons,” “Sesame Street,” and “Frasier.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

DPS chase ends in bailout; youngest runner was 2 years old

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A recent Texas Department of Public Safety high-speed chase in Hidalgo County ended in a bail out with the youngest runner being a 2-year-old migrant, according to state law enforcement. On Jan. 27, troopers were led on a high-speed chase that began on US 83 in Hidalgo County and ended […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Update: Tenant finds fetus while working on apartment plumbing in Mission

Update: Police on Wednesday provided clarifying details of how a fetus was found in the plumbing of a Mission apartment complex. ValleyCentral broke the story on Tuesday. MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department provided details Wednesday about an investigation that is underway after multiple sources told ValleyCentral that a fetus was found in […]
MISSION, TX
KTSM

Middle school student suffers potentially critical injuries during PE class

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A middle school student was taken to the hospital with potentially critical injuries after an accident during a PE class Tuesday afternoon, sources confirm. El Paso fire reported that a minor was transported from Guillen Middle School, 900 S. Cotton, to a local hospital with potentially critical injuries. El Paso […]
EL PASO, TX
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
suggest.com

ABC Losing Emmy-Winning Reporter To CBS’ ’60 Minutes’

It looks like ABC is losing one of its star reporters to rival network CBS. Apparently, award-winning journalist Cecilia Vega will be saying goodbye to ABC after more than ten years and joining CBS’s 60 Minutes. On Thursday, 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens broke the news. “Cecilia Vega...
MyArkLaMiss

‘Dr. Phil’ talk show to end daytime TV run after 21 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Daytime television psychologist “Dr. Phil” McGraw says he plans to end his talk show after 21 years in the coming months, but viewers haven’t seen the last of him. “Dr. Phil” was the most prominent spinoff from Oprah Winfrey’s show, which once dominated daytime TV. The Texan’s program debuted in September […]
NEW YORK STATE
KTSM

Residents concerned over large predatory cats in Las Cruces neighborhoods

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the Las Cruces Police Department, several Las Cruces area residents have reported seeing large predatory cats in residential neighborhoods during the last few weeks. The sightings are leaving some residents concerned since large cats have been known to roam into residential areas and prey on pets. Pet owners […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Top 10 most stolen vehicles in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso Police Department, certain cars and trucks seem to be on the radar recently when looking at the most stolen vehicles in El Paso. According to EPPD, the top stolen vehicle in El Paso is the Ford F-150, 22 have been stolen within the last three […]
EL PASO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Dr. Phil Hints at New Project Set to Air in Primetime

Dr. Phil isn’t done with television quite yet. The stalwart of daytime programming is planning a return to television as early as next year—and wants it to air in primetime. “I’m not moving on from television. I’m just moving on from daytime,” Dr. Phil, whose real name is Phil McGraw, told Entertainment Tonight. “I can’t talk about it yet because I’m about to close all the details of this, but I wanted to partner with a network, so I can do some things in primetime that really have significance,” he said, hinting that whatever shape the new project takes, he...
KTSM

EP County gets $1.5 million for Horizon View Park project

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Dept. was awarded $1.5 million to be used as part of the Horizon View Park project in far east El Paso. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Dept. (TPWD) recently announced they would be providing almost $10 million in grant money to 20 different […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

1 person killed in off-road crash at Red Sands

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A driver of an all-terrain vehicle was killed in a crash Sunday, Jan. 29 at Red Sands in far East El Paso, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported. The crash involved two ATVs at about 7:45 p.m. at the popular off-road site. Both drivers were taken to the area […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy