Chinese province drops restrictions on unmarried people having children in bid to halt plummeting birth rate
China's southwestern province of Sichuan will drop restrictions on unmarried people having children, part of a broader attempt by the government to boost the country's plummeting birth rate.
US is spending record amounts servicing its national debt – interest rate hikes add billions to the cost
The US spent $213 billion paying interest on the national debt in the fourth quarter of 2022 as the Fed jacked up borrowing costs at an unprecedented pace.
Europe unveils $270 billion response to US green subsidies
Stung by the Biden administration's huge green subsidy program, the European Union unveiled plans for its own "Green Deal" Wednesday to cut red tape and deliver tax breaks. The Green Deal Industrial Plan will "enhance the competitiveness of Europe's net-zero industry" by simplifying regulation, speeding up access to finance, enhancing skills and building "resilient" supply chains through new trade deals, the European Commission said in a statement.
UK borrowers may struggle to repay debt as economy worsens, says Santander
Bank puts aside more money to protect itself from potential defaults in expected recession
Blinken under pressure to push China on role in lethal fentanyl trade when he visits Beijing
Members of Congress are urging Secretary of State Antony Blinken to pressure China to do more to curb the flow of fentanyl and synthetic opioids into the United States on his visit to the country which is expected to take place in the next few days. On Wednesday, a group...
US lenders are starting to go bankrupt with new mortgages down 47% — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?
The real estate market just can’t catch a break, with inventory of resale homes remaining low and rising interest rates making it harder for buyers to justify making the leap. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked...
Americans struggling to make car payments is highest since Great Recession
Car repossessions are on the rise as more consumers fall behind on their payments amid an inflation crisis that has squeezed millions of U.S. households.
US scrambles F-22s following reports of unidentified flying object over Montana believed to be a Chinese spy balloon
Stratospheric balloons can provide high-resolution photographs of the ground below for a fraction of the cost of a satellite.
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Inflation has led to a credit card debt crisis as a staggering 35% of Americans carry balances month to month, new study says
43% of U.S. adults that carry balances don’t know all of the interest rates on their cards that carry a balance. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Rising prices have led the Fed to make a slew of interest rate increases over the past year in...
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
From savings to pensions - who is affected by interest rate rises?
The Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates to 4 per cent, the highest level in 14 years, will be welcomed and scorned - depending on who you ask. The Monetary Policy Committee was reportedly split 7-2 with those in favour arguing the move was needed to keep inflation down after it rose to 11 per cent last year, over five times the target of 2 per cent. It is the tenth successive time that the committee has voted to increase UK borrowing costs.“A 0.5 percentage point increase in Bank Rate at this meeting would address the risk...
The number of Americans earning over $100,000 who are living paycheck to paycheck is climbing as inflation squeezes households, survey shows
51% of people earning more than $100,000 surveyed by Pymnts.com said they were living month to month.
Cash-Strapped Americans Increasingly Tap Savings, Retirement Accounts
The U.S. savings rate has plunged, and 401(k) accounts have declined as loans and hardship withdrawals exacerbate market losses. With interest rates rising, consumers appear less likely to borrow money in 2023. As a result, the recent decline in consumer spending may persist. Last year, the highest U.S. inflation in...
Families of US detainees in China urge Blinken to make them 'number one' priority on his trip
Harrison Li and Katherine Swidan both worry they may never see their loved ones again. Kai Li -- Harrison Li's father -- and Mark Swidan -- Katherine Swidan's son -- are both Americans who have been imprisoned for years in China, and both have been designated by the US State Department as wrongfully detained.
Who Wants Inflation Relief? Experts Explain the Gender and Generation Discrepancy
Inflation battered our bank accounts in 2022, and though it's slowing down some in 2023, prices are still untenably high for many Americans -- and some would like to see more inflation relief from...
Twitter just made its first interest payment on Elon Musk's massive buyout debt, so it will avoid bankruptcy for now
Musk borrowed $12.5 billion from banks including Morgan Stanley to take the social-media company private in October.
Hong Kong and Macao will fully reopen borders with mainland China
China will fully reopen borders with its special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao next week, in what is expected to be a major boost for the economies of the two cities. From Monday, travelers entering mainland China from Hong Kong or Macao will no longer need to provide...
Shell profits double to record $40 billion
Shell made a record profit of almost $40 billion in 2022, more than double what it raked in the previous year after oil and gas prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Europe's largest oil company by revenue reported adjusted full-year earnings of $39.9 billion on Thursday — more than...
Inflation Forces Consumers to Rethink Smartphone, Subscription, Grocery Purchases
Maybe the customer was right all along in reacting cautiously to the news of easing inflation. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Jan. 30) that the U.S. consumer is “starting to freak out,” pointing to dipped car sales, slumping retail and decreased service-based spending as signs of pullback. With consumer spending representing 70% of the U.S. economy, any continued drop in spending could make a negative financial ripple across all sectors, and some experts are raising their recession risk predictions for the coming year.
