The Nowata Ironmen got a gritty win over a tough Oklahoma Union squad in a game that was not separated by double digits until the fourth quarter. A lower scoring affair in this one as the Ironmen came out on top 41-33. First quarter started out slow, only 11 combined points at 6-5 in favor OKU. 2nd quarter would be all Nowata as they would go up 18-13 at the half.

NOWATA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO