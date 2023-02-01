Read full article on original website
Nowata Wins Northeast Valley Conference
The Nowata Ironmen got a gritty win over a tough Oklahoma Union squad in a game that was not separated by double digits until the fourth quarter. A lower scoring affair in this one as the Ironmen came out on top 41-33. First quarter started out slow, only 11 combined points at 6-5 in favor OKU. 2nd quarter would be all Nowata as they would go up 18-13 at the half.
Bartlesville Runs out of Steam at Bixby
Bartlesville High boys and girls both went on the road for their second Frontier Valley Conference double-header in as many days on Friday night. Unfortunately both teams ran out of gas at Bixby. On the girl’s side, Bixby ran away with the contest in the third quarter. Lady Spartans...
Nowata Looks to Sweep OKU
The Nowata Ironmen and Oklahoma Union Cougars will face off for the second time this season on Friday night from Nowata. The Ironmen have been hot recently, sitting 10 games over .500 at 15-5. They recently beat Dewey on Tuesday for a season sweep of the Bulldoggers. Here is Nowata...
More rounds of wintry mix through Thursday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Muskogee, McIntosh, Sequoyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer & Le Flore counties until 6 AM Wednesday. Temperatures stay below freezing today. Sleet, snow and freezing rain returns Tuesday morning. Arriving mid morning, lasting...
Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure
TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood
A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
Bartlesville Man Dies In Two Vehicle Collision
A Bartlesville man has died after a fatality accident Thursday afternoon. The OHP says the collision took place around 2:30 pm on State Highway 123 at County Road 2712, just over a mile southwest of Bartlesville. A 2022 Kenworth driven by 41-year-old Brent Gregory, of Olathe, was traveling south on...
Retired teacher from Tulsa appears on 'Jeopardy!,' advances to next episode
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A bookseller and retired teacher from Tulsa is advancing onto the next round of Jeopardy!. Patti Palmer starred in Jeopardy on Feb. 1 and walked away with $32,200. "It was really, when I think about it, kind of an out-of-body experience," said Palmer. "I watch...
Bartlesville man dies in Osage County car crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bartlesville man has died in an accident on State Highway 123 in Osage County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a semi-trailer and a truck were traveling south on Highway 123 in the same lanes. When the semi-trailer slowed to turn east onto County Road 2712, the truck behind did not slow down or stop and slammed into the back of the semi-trailer.
Bartlesville Man Arrested For Burglary
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday for Second Degree Burglary. According to an affidavit, Teddy Dean Roach Jr. allegedly was seen carrying an electric heater from behind an RV that is parked on church grounds. The RV is used on the weekends by a pastor....
Washington County Teen Back In Court
A Bartlesville teen accused of killing her grandparents was back in court today. 17-year-old Heidi Dutton is being charged with first degree murder of her grandparents Larry and Deborah Dutton. The murders took place just before Christmas in rural northern Washington County. Dutton's next court appearance is set for March...
WCSO Public Parking Lot to Close for Roadway Repairs
The Washington County Sheriff's Office wants the public to know that the public parking lot will be closed Monday through Wednesday (February 6-8). as the street department repaira the roadway. Last week there was a water line break which resulted in the roadway at the WCSO's public parking entrance needing...
Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One
The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
Sleet, Freezing Drizzle Make For Hazardous Driving Conditions Around Parts Of Tulsa
Road crews in Tulsa have been busy the past few days treating slick spots across the city caused by sleet and freezing drizzle. News On 6's Autumn Bracey is out tracking conditions around the Tulsa metro on Tuesday morning and offered the latest updates.
Bartlesville Man Seen on Grand Larceny Charge
Clark Alan Boone was seen in Washington County Court this Friday on charges alleging grand larceny and driving with license revoked. According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to the area of Herrick and Virginia in Bartlesville and made a traffic stop on a red truck heading south that was pulling a camper that had been reported stolen.
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
Two teenagers are okay after truck slides off Tulsa parking structure
TFD says they found a red, 1990′s Ford F-150 pickup truck on its nose with its back wheels still up on the second story of the parking structure.
Man Dies After Car Crash In Osage County, OHP Says
A Bartlesville man has died following a car crash in Osage County Thursday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said. Joseph Harris, 60, was pronounced deceased at a local hospital due to his injuries sustained in the crash, OHP said. OHP said while another vehicle in front of Harris began to...
OHP investigating fatal three-vehicle collision in Craig County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a three-vehicle wreck that left one woman dead on Thursday afternoon.
Construction Coming To Busy South Tulsa Intersection
Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be transforming Highway 169 and Memorial into the first Diverging Diamond Interchange in our area. Construction is expected to be underway through next spring. ODOT’s plan is to design an intersection that briefly takes traffic in opposite lanes to allow the free...
