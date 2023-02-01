ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power

The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday A massive winter storm stretching across the southern U.S. is entering its fourth day, after widespread power outages, downed trees and icy highways have resulted in the deaths of at least eight people. From West Texas to Tennessee and even into Kentucky, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and ice has impacted travel and created havoc, canceling hundreds of flights and school for most of this week. On Wednesday, as...
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

BLUEBONNET PROVIDES UPDATE ON WINTER STORM MARA OUTAGES

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative crews are responding to widespread outages across the co-op’s service area. Ice accumulation on trees and power lines have caused extensive damage to Bluebonnet’s electric system and lengthy, large outages, especially in Bastrop, Burleson, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties. Bluebonnet says its crews began restoring...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
The Associated Press

Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
AUSTIN, TX
The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
TEXAS STATE
Elgin Courier

Ice chills Bastrop County with outages, damage

Dangerous travel conditions and power outages have effectively frozen life for many Bastrop County residents. Closures and emergency updates were provided by local cities, school districts and electricity providers Wednesday, Feb. 1. Many services and local operations have paused amid freezing rain, sleet and other other winter weather that swept through the area. Freezing temperatures are expected to continue into the overnight hours.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
KCEN

More layers of ice impact Wednesday morning commute

TEMPLE, Texas — Do not drive outside Wednesday. There is an ice storm watch through Thursday morning, so this freezing rain is going nowhere any time soon. Wednesday morning, Texas Today reporter Meredith Haas observed people flying down Adams Avenue in Temple, Texas. This is something you don't want to do.
TEMPLE, TX
The Hill

A quarter of Austin households without power amid ice storm

Nearly a quarter of Austin, Texas, households were without power Wednesday afternoon as a winter storm brought down power lines. Freezing rain from a winter storm spanning the southern U.S. knocked out power to 166,000 households in Travis County, where Austin is located, according to grid tracking site PowerOutage.us. With up to half an inch of…
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Power outages climb in Central Texas

McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
TEMPLE, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
