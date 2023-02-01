Read full article on original website
How the February 2023 winter storm compares to other historical ice events in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — It has been a week across the Austin metro and Central Texas!. The entirety of Central Texas was under a Winter Storm Warning as a result of freezing rain that reached a half an inch in accumulation in many areas. Some areas, especially Kingsland, received nearly three quarters of an inch of ice accumulation.
How the elderly population in Austin are managing the winter storm: 'I was not prepared'
AUSTIN, Texas — Karen Steans woke up to find a fallen tree on her driveway. "We can't go anywhere, our son and daughter in law stopped at the grocery store on their way here and so, they could get us groceries cause otherwise I don't know, we didn't have enough for all of us," Steans said.
Austin-area cities offering tree limb, brush collections post-storm
Residents looking to clear out downed tree limbs or other brush will have the opportunity to do so through city-run collection services.
50,000 without power in Williamson County, heavy ice on lines to blame, Oncor says
She said the county had been in regular contact with energy providers who did not have an estimated time or day that power could come back.
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power
The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday A massive winter storm stretching across the southern U.S. is entering its fourth day, after widespread power outages, downed trees and icy highways have resulted in the deaths of at least eight people. From West Texas to Tennessee and even into Kentucky, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and ice has impacted travel and created havoc, canceling hundreds of flights and school for most of this week. On Wednesday, as...
Map: Austin traffic incidents skyrocket, see where they’re happening
With freezing rain icing roads across Central Texas, traffic incidents to skyrocketed across the Austin metro area Tuesday and Wednesday morning. See where they are happening here.
Austin weather: Spectacular weather ahead in Austin
Some sunshine is expected next week, with the possibility of some showers. Adaleigh Rowe has the latest details.
Austin Energy outages: Spokesperson provides Thursday morning update
Power outages remain a major concern across Austin Thursday morning. Matt Mitchell with Austin Energy joined KVUE Midday with an update.
BLUEBONNET PROVIDES UPDATE ON WINTER STORM MARA OUTAGES
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative crews are responding to widespread outages across the co-op’s service area. Ice accumulation on trees and power lines have caused extensive damage to Bluebonnet’s electric system and lengthy, large outages, especially in Bastrop, Burleson, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties. Bluebonnet says its crews began restoring...
'It's been a challenging 3 days' | Austin Energy, Mayor Watson address ongoing power outages, fallen trees
AUSTIN, Texas — As tens of thousands of Central Texas remained in the dark Thursday morning, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson seemed to sum up what many residents were thinking in a City press conference. "It's an understatement to say it's been just a challenging three days for our area,"...
Georgetown to offer curbside tree pick up following winter storm
Clean up crews are working to clean tree limbs and debris from roads. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) As things begin to unfreeze, the city of Georgetown is receiving reports of fallen tree limbs and debris on the roads, according to a Facebook announcement. In the following days, the city will work...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
Austin-Travis County EMS talks responding to emergencies amid winter weather
Emergency responders have been busy this week as icy conditions have made roads dangerous. Cpt. Christa Stedman with Austin-Travis County EMS joined KVUE Midday.
City governments near Lake Travis closed Feb. 1; power outages continue
Cold weather conditions continue to cause power outages, icy roads and tree damage in the greater Austin area. (Joe Warner/ Community Impact) Offices in the cities of Lakeway, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills and Rollingwood have closed Feb. 1 due to the winter weather conditions. All police administrative offices will...
Ice chills Bastrop County with outages, damage
Dangerous travel conditions and power outages have effectively frozen life for many Bastrop County residents. Closures and emergency updates were provided by local cities, school districts and electricity providers Wednesday, Feb. 1. Many services and local operations have paused amid freezing rain, sleet and other other winter weather that swept through the area. Freezing temperatures are expected to continue into the overnight hours.
More layers of ice impact Wednesday morning commute
TEMPLE, Texas — Do not drive outside Wednesday. There is an ice storm watch through Thursday morning, so this freezing rain is going nowhere any time soon. Wednesday morning, Texas Today reporter Meredith Haas observed people flying down Adams Avenue in Temple, Texas. This is something you don't want to do.
A quarter of Austin households without power amid ice storm
Nearly a quarter of Austin, Texas, households were without power Wednesday afternoon as a winter storm brought down power lines. Freezing rain from a winter storm spanning the southern U.S. knocked out power to 166,000 households in Travis County, where Austin is located, according to grid tracking site PowerOutage.us. With up to half an inch of…
Power outages climb in Central Texas
McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
