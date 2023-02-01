Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
Crosswalk Coming To California Blue Line Station After Years Of Unsafe Cut-Throughs
LOGAN SQUARE — Commuters in Logan Square will soon have an easier time getting to the California Blue Line station. The city’s Department of Transportation is giving the “informal crossing” at California Avenue and Lyndale Street a makeover as part of a resurfacing project on California Avenue scheduled for this year, said city spokeswoman Erica Schroeder.
Englewood Rail Yard Expansion Back on Track With Ald. Taylor’s Support
A 15-year effort by the Norfolk Southern Railway to double the size of its storage yard in Englewood finally got the green light from the Chicago City Council on Wednesday, after Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward) dropped her opposition to a measure long sought by the railroad. With Taylor’s reluctant...
blockclubchicago.org
Ogden Avenue Corridor Will Get Major Renovations As Part Of West Side Redevelopment
NORTH LAWNDALE — Major changes are coming to Ogden Avenue in North Lawndale as part of a years-long effort to revitalize roads in the neighborhood. The revamp, dubbed the Ogden Avenue Corridor Improvements Project, will see the road reimagined to improve safety and create a multimodal transportation corridor and a hub for neighborhood activity. Ald. Monique Scott (24th) announced the plans in a Jan. 26 Facebook post.
Downtown pedestrians find part of Pedway closed during frigid morning rush
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Pedway system helps keep people warm as they walk around downtown Chicago.Pedestrians head underground regularly – especially on frigid days like we've been experiencing this week.So imagine their shock Wednesday morning when a busy part of the Pedway was closed.One by one, people were surprised to find the doors to the Pedway locked between Macy's and the CTA Red Line station mezzanine at Lake Street.They were locked as of well after 8 a.m. Wednesday. The sign on the door says the Pedway opens at 6 a.m.The city said this was "just an oversight," and it should not happen again.
fox32chicago.com
Fire reported at building on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A commercial building was reportedly on fire on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 4800 block of West Bloomingdale. SkyFOX was over the scene and showed multiple firefighters. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
blockclubchicago.org
Cycling Apparel Store Rapha Reopens In Bucktown Saturday After Moving From Wicker Park
BUCKTOWN — A cycling gear and apparel store that frequently organizes group bike rides and other events is reopening this weekend in Bucktown. Rapha Chicago reopens Saturday at 1714 N. Damen Ave., just south of the The 606’s Bloomingdale Trail. The store is moving from its previous home at 1514 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wicker Park, where it opened in 2016.
Thieves caught pulling up in U-Haul, going through mail in West Loop building entryway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surveillance captured two robbers getting out of a U-Haul truck outside of a West Loop building, going in, and rifling through the mail.A resident of the building has a good idea of what the crooks were after.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, parking in the West Loop can be difficult – and especially at 1 a.m. Yet when that U-Haul truck stopped and parked in a loading zone, the driver and passenger got out quickly for a huge steal."It does stand out like sore, sick thumb at 1:18 in the morning - a U-Haul truck," said Jeremy...
cwbchicago.com
Downtown robber is ‘disabling’ victims with strikes to the head, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a robber who has “disabled” two people by hitting them in the head from behind before taking their valuables downtown. He struck twice in three days, police said, once in the Gold Coast and another time in River North. In a community alert...
blockclubchicago.org
This Week In Photos: City Council Shenanigans, Tulips Bloom In Englewood Basement And More
CHICAGO — Despite the frigid temperatures this week, the sunshine brought some warmth. The month of February kicked off in Chicago with political drama galore at City Council, and life outside of City Hall has been bustling. Photos from this week:. Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3),...
Stolen Land Rover slams into CPD squad car in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car slammed into a police car in the Austin neighborhood.It happened at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, in the 200 block of South Central Avenue. Police say officers were trying to stop a stolen 2019 Land Rover when it hit an unoccupied squad car.No one was hurt. Police do not have anyone in custody.
blockclubchicago.org
12th Ward Residents Can Get Catalytic Converters Tagged To Deter Theft
BRIGHTON PARK — Residents of the 12th Ward can get car catalytic converters tagged with a unique PIN code and spray painted at an event this month to prevent them from being stolen. The event Sunday and is taking place at Brighton Park Automotive, 967 S. Archer Ave., and...
grocerydive.com
What grocers can learn from Whole Foods’ controversial exit from a Chicago neighborhood
Whole Foods Market was more than a grocery store for the community in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. When the specialty grocer arrived with much fanfare and pride six years ago as the anchor tenant of the Englewood Square retail development, it was touted as an expected game changer for one of the city’s most economically challenged neighborhoods. At the groundbreaking, then-co-CEO of Whole Foods Walter Robb reportedly said the store would be “one of the most meaningful things we’ve done as a company.”
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Armed robbery crew struck 16 times in two days
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public of an armed crew that robbed 16 victims in a span of 23 hours. In each incident, police say two to four men armed with guns approached the victims outside and demanded their personal belongings by threatening use of force. After taking...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man crashed into a bus, threatened the driver with a gun, did donuts in a park, then tossed a gun into a lake, prosecutors say. It was a busy Sunday morning.
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man crashed into a CTA bus, threatened the bus driver with a gun, fled from police, spun donuts in a city park, then tossed a gun into the park’s lake as Chicago police closed in on him Sunday morning. The police department’s...
blockclubchicago.org
American Blues Theater Getting $2.5 Million In City Funds For New Lincoln Square Home
LINCOLN SQUARE — The American Blues Theater is getting a boost from the city toward building its first permanent home on North Lincoln Avenue. The theater announced plans in 2022 for its first headquarters at 5627 N. Lincoln Ave. City Council on Wednesday approved $2.5 million in tax-increment finance funds towards the project.
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to Arrest
An individual was taken into custody on Tuesday evening following a police pursuit that began on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. After receiving reports of a vehicle driving erratically on the freeway, police immediately began their high-speed pursuit of the vehicle.
Driver runs red light on South State Street, hits another car and two pedestrians
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car ran a red light and hit another car and two pedestrians in the Greater Grand Crossing community Monday night.At 7 p.m., a black Mercedes Benz was traveling north on State Street near 75th Street, alongside the Dan Ryan Expressway, when its driver disobeyed a red light, police said. The Mercedes hit a red 2014 Camry – which was headed east on 75th Street, police said.The Mercedes then spun out and hit a tree – and also hit two pedestrians on the sidewalk, police said. The occupants of the black Mercedes bailed out and an off, police said. The driver of the red Toyota was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.The pedestrians were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.No one was in custody late Monday.
Forest Park Review
Customer attacks CTA terminal convenience store clerk with baton
A customer allegedly attacked the store clerk working at the Desplaines Convenience store on the mezzanine level of the Forest Park Blue Line CTA terminal, hitting the victim with a baton. The incident allegedly took place on Jan. 23 at around 12:21 p.m. The victim said that the suspect was...
Brighton Park stabbing: Female wellness spa employee stabbed, critically wounded, Chicago police say
A male patron of the business stabbed the woman, Chicago police said.
15-year-old girl shot in the face on Southwest Side: Police
The girl, 15, was traveling in a car at 63rd and Nashville when someone inside another car pulled up alongside her and opened fire, Chicago police said. She suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
