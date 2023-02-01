ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosswalk Coming To California Blue Line Station After Years Of Unsafe Cut-Throughs

LOGAN SQUARE — Commuters in Logan Square will soon have an easier time getting to the California Blue Line station. The city’s Department of Transportation is giving the “informal crossing” at California Avenue and Lyndale Street a makeover as part of a resurfacing project on California Avenue scheduled for this year, said city spokeswoman Erica Schroeder.
Ogden Avenue Corridor Will Get Major Renovations As Part Of West Side Redevelopment

NORTH LAWNDALE — Major changes are coming to Ogden Avenue in North Lawndale as part of a years-long effort to revitalize roads in the neighborhood. The revamp, dubbed the Ogden Avenue Corridor Improvements Project, will see the road reimagined to improve safety and create a multimodal transportation corridor and a hub for neighborhood activity. Ald. Monique Scott (24th) announced the plans in a Jan. 26 Facebook post.
Downtown pedestrians find part of Pedway closed during frigid morning rush

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Pedway system helps keep people warm as they walk around downtown Chicago.Pedestrians head underground regularly – especially on frigid days like we've been experiencing this week.So imagine their shock Wednesday morning when a busy part of the Pedway was closed.One by one, people were surprised to find the doors to the Pedway locked between Macy's and the CTA Red Line station mezzanine at Lake Street.They were locked as of well after 8 a.m. Wednesday. The sign on the door says the Pedway opens at 6 a.m.The city said this was "just an oversight," and it should not happen again.
Fire reported at building on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A commercial building was reportedly on fire on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 4800 block of West Bloomingdale. SkyFOX was over the scene and showed multiple firefighters. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
Cycling Apparel Store Rapha Reopens In Bucktown Saturday After Moving From Wicker Park

BUCKTOWN — A cycling gear and apparel store that frequently organizes group bike rides and other events is reopening this weekend in Bucktown. Rapha Chicago reopens Saturday at 1714 N. Damen Ave., just south of the The 606’s Bloomingdale Trail. The store is moving from its previous home at 1514 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wicker Park, where it opened in 2016.
Thieves caught pulling up in U-Haul, going through mail in West Loop building entryway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surveillance captured two robbers getting out of a U-Haul truck outside of a West Loop building, going in, and rifling through the mail.A resident of the building has a good idea of what the crooks were after.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, parking in the West Loop can be difficult – and especially at 1 a.m. Yet when that U-Haul truck stopped and parked in a loading zone, the driver and passenger got out quickly for a huge steal."It does stand out like sore, sick thumb at 1:18 in the morning - a U-Haul truck," said Jeremy...
Stolen Land Rover slams into CPD squad car in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car slammed into a police car in the Austin neighborhood.It happened at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, in the 200 block of South Central Avenue. Police say officers were trying to stop a stolen 2019 Land Rover when it hit an unoccupied squad car.No one was hurt. Police do not have anyone in custody.
What grocers can learn from Whole Foods’ controversial exit from a Chicago neighborhood

Whole Foods Market was more than a grocery store for the community in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. When the specialty grocer arrived with much fanfare and pride six years ago as the anchor tenant of the Englewood Square retail development, it was touted as an expected game changer for one of the city’s most economically challenged neighborhoods. At the groundbreaking, then-co-CEO of Whole Foods Walter Robb reportedly said the store would be “one of the most meaningful things we’ve done as a company.”
Chicago police: Armed robbery crew struck 16 times in two days

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public of an armed crew that robbed 16 victims in a span of 23 hours. In each incident, police say two to four men armed with guns approached the victims outside and demanded their personal belongings by threatening use of force. After taking...
Driver runs red light on South State Street, hits another car and two pedestrians

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car ran a red light and hit another car and two pedestrians in the Greater Grand Crossing community Monday night.At 7 p.m., a black Mercedes Benz was traveling north on State Street near 75th Street, alongside the Dan Ryan Expressway, when its driver disobeyed a red light, police said. The Mercedes hit a red 2014 Camry – which was headed east on 75th Street, police said.The Mercedes then spun out and hit a tree – and also hit two pedestrians on the sidewalk, police said. The occupants of the black Mercedes bailed out and an off, police said. The driver of the red Toyota was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.The pedestrians were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.No one was in custody late Monday.
Customer attacks CTA terminal convenience store clerk with baton

A customer allegedly attacked the store clerk working at the Desplaines Convenience store on the mezzanine level of the Forest Park Blue Line CTA terminal, hitting the victim with a baton. The incident allegedly took place on Jan. 23 at around 12:21 p.m. The victim said that the suspect was...
