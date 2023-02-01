ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

NJ Gov. Murphy visits Bloomfield synagogue that was target of Molotov cocktail attack

By Lucy Yang
ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZbLA_0kYFPBjc00

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy gathered with local faith leaders Tuesday night at a synagogue that was attacked with a Molotov cocktail amid and explosion of antisemitic attacks in the state.

Two days after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Temple Ner Tamid, Murphy arrived through the same doors to let the community know they are not alone.

"Absolutely despicable, unfortunately the amount of antisemitic actions in New Jersey is almost exploding," Murphy said.

On Sunday around 3 a.m., someone tried to set fire to the synagogue in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the glass door did not shatter, and flames did not spread. This temple already had panic buttons in the classrooms and boulders to prevent vehicles from ramming into the building.

As police investigate, members of Homeland Security, the Prosecutor's Office, and other agencies are reaching out to houses of worship.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4hd8_0kYFPBjc00

A workshop was held in Secaucus to help clergy tap into resources for security upgrades.

"As our people come to worship, we want them to know they are in the safest environment possible," said Dr. Clint Parker of Calvary Baptist Church in Plainfield.

As for a man seen in surveillance video tossing a Molotov cocktail at Temple Ner Tamid, Rabbi Marc Katz had a message for the suspect.

"We are so much than your fears," Katz said. "If only he would get to know us, that fear would quickly dissipate."

Houses of worship are considered soft targets, but with so many attacks and with no holy places safe, even prayers are now being supplemented with upgrades in security.

----------

*
Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

New Jersey's Interfaith Leaders, Elected Officials, and Community Advocates Join Together with Temple Ner Tamid Congregation For a Rally Against Hate

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Temple Ner Tamid announced that on Thursday, February 2, its Congregation would join together with elected, civic and interfaith leaders from across New Jersey, along with local community advocates for an evening of prayer, healing, unity. As revealed from surveillance video and reported locally and nationwide, early Sunday morning, before dawn, a masked man approached Temple Ner Tamid, lit a Molotov cocktail, threw it again the front door of the Temple, and fled the scene. The attempted arson attack in Bloomfield comes on the heels of a series of recent bias-motivated violence, including another potential incident last weekend at Trinity Episcopal...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Clifton Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Synagogue

NEWARK, NJ — A Clifton man is facing federal charges, accused of attempting to firebomb a Bloomfield synagogue. Nicholas Malindretos was arrested Wednesday. The 26-year-old is charged with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. He’s scheduled to have his initial appearance in Newark federal court on Thursday.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
17K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy