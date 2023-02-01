ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Man badly wounded following shooting, Phoenix Police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Feb. 2. The shooting, according to officials, happened in the area of 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street. Officers were called out to the area at around 7:08 p.m. "Officers currently have...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Truck hit by bullet on I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that may be the result of road rage. The incident happened on the morning of Feb. 2 along Interstate 10 near 43rd Avenue. A driver reported to police saying that someone shot at his truck, striking his windshield. The driver was...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

3-year-old Apache Junction boy dies from fentanyl overdose

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - A toddler died after police say he ingested fentanyl over the weekend at a home in Apache Junction. According to police, the 3-year-old boy ingested at least one fentanyl pill on Jan. 29 near Tomahawk Road and Broadway Avenue. The boy was taken to the hospital...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Homeless encampment grew on private lot in Phoenix

Phoenix area's homeless crisis is in full view at a large, vacant lot near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road, where a new homeless community popped up, in violation of the City Code. While we have since learned that people living in the area have left on their own accord, one question remains: How did it get to this point? FOX 10 Investigative Reporter Justin Lum has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crazy video shows man darting in between traffic on Arizona freeway

PHOENIX - On Jan. 31, we received a shocking video showing some harrowing moments along the I-10 in the West Valley. The video, which was taken by a dashcam, shows a person darting in between six lanes of traffic on the busy freeway, narrowly missing two semi trucks. The incident...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

$3.5M lottery ticket sold at north Scottsdale grocery store

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - If you bought a ticket for The Pick lottery drawing on Feb. 1, you may be holding on to a winning ticket worth millions!. Arizona Lottery officials say a ticket worth $3.5 million was sold at a Safeway grocery store in north Scottsdale, located at 6501 E. Greenway Parkway.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa now requiring licenses for short-term rentals

When we say party central, the city of Mesa probably doesn’t come to mind. However, starting Feb. 1, a new ordinance takes effect aimed at short-term rentals in Mesa. They must now be licensed – just like in Scottsdale. Super Bowl has certainly prompted homeowners to join the short-term rental game, but Mesa now says you can play, but you’ve got to get a license.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Coyote hanging out in Phoenix neighborhood

We're taking a look at the photos and videos captured of a coyote in a Phoenix neighborhood captured by @gregconnphotography. Amy Burnett with Arizona Game and Fish says it's more common to see urban coyotes out this time of year because it's the beginning of the breeding season.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Why are we seeing more coyotes in the Phoenix area? Wildlife expert explains

PHOENIX - If you've spotted a coyote in your neighborhood recently – you're not alone as people across the Valley are seeing them day and night. Not only are people seeing them in their neighborhood, but they're also spotting them on top of cars, and we spoke with a local photographer who captured a sighting.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Some residents want a say in plans for a $2 billion development along Tempe Town Lake

The South Pier development, when fully built, will have 3.6 million square feet of residential, commercial, and retail properties on nearly 18 acres of land in the Tempe Town Lake area, but some residents are holding a rally against the plan, saying their petition for a vote on the issue was denied. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
TEMPE, AZ

