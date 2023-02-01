Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Man badly wounded following shooting, Phoenix Police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Feb. 2. The shooting, according to officials, happened in the area of 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street. Officers were called out to the area at around 7:08 p.m. "Officers currently have...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted for attacking Glendale Circle K employee, stealing alcohol
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police need help identifying a suspect caught on camera robbing a Circle K and assaulting an employee. The attack happened at a location near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Dec. 18. Police say the suspect tried to buy alcohol after hours, and when the...
fox10phoenix.com
Truck hit by bullet on I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that may be the result of road rage. The incident happened on the morning of Feb. 2 along Interstate 10 near 43rd Avenue. A driver reported to police saying that someone shot at his truck, striking his windshield. The driver was...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man arrested, accused of trafficking fentanyl and meth
A Phoenix man was arrested and accused of drug trafficking. Investigators say he was caught on wire communications making illegal drug transactions.
fox10phoenix.com
Goodyear drive-by shooting under investigation: police
Police in Goodyear are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Jan. 31 near Dysart and Van Buren. No one was seriously hurt in the shooting.
fox10phoenix.com
3-year-old Apache Junction boy dies from fentanyl overdose
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - A toddler died after police say he ingested fentanyl over the weekend at a home in Apache Junction. According to police, the 3-year-old boy ingested at least one fentanyl pill on Jan. 29 near Tomahawk Road and Broadway Avenue. The boy was taken to the hospital...
fox10phoenix.com
How a homeless encampment grew on private property with Arizonans living out of cars and RVs
PHOENIX - We're getting a full view of the Valley’s homeless crisis parked in a large, vacant lot – it’s a new homeless community that’s popped up in Phoenix, but it’s in violation of the City code. Since our investigation began, we have learned that...
fox10phoenix.com
Homeless encampment grew on private lot in Phoenix
Phoenix area's homeless crisis is in full view at a large, vacant lot near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road, where a new homeless community popped up, in violation of the City Code. While we have since learned that people living in the area have left on their own accord, one question remains: How did it get to this point? FOX 10 Investigative Reporter Justin Lum has more.
fox10phoenix.com
Crazy video shows man darting in between traffic on Arizona freeway
PHOENIX - On Jan. 31, we received a shocking video showing some harrowing moments along the I-10 in the West Valley. The video, which was taken by a dashcam, shows a person darting in between six lanes of traffic on the busy freeway, narrowly missing two semi trucks. The incident...
fox10phoenix.com
$3.5M lottery ticket sold at north Scottsdale grocery store
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - If you bought a ticket for The Pick lottery drawing on Feb. 1, you may be holding on to a winning ticket worth millions!. Arizona Lottery officials say a ticket worth $3.5 million was sold at a Safeway grocery store in north Scottsdale, located at 6501 E. Greenway Parkway.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa now requiring licenses for short-term rentals
When we say party central, the city of Mesa probably doesn’t come to mind. However, starting Feb. 1, a new ordinance takes effect aimed at short-term rentals in Mesa. They must now be licensed – just like in Scottsdale. Super Bowl has certainly prompted homeowners to join the short-term rental game, but Mesa now says you can play, but you’ve got to get a license.
fox10phoenix.com
Coyote hanging out in Phoenix neighborhood
We're taking a look at the photos and videos captured of a coyote in a Phoenix neighborhood captured by @gregconnphotography. Amy Burnett with Arizona Game and Fish says it's more common to see urban coyotes out this time of year because it's the beginning of the breeding season.
fox10phoenix.com
Why are we seeing more coyotes in the Phoenix area? Wildlife expert explains
PHOENIX - If you've spotted a coyote in your neighborhood recently – you're not alone as people across the Valley are seeing them day and night. Not only are people seeing them in their neighborhood, but they're also spotting them on top of cars, and we spoke with a local photographer who captured a sighting.
fox10phoenix.com
No more political signs in Arizona? Lawmaker introduces bill to restrict them on public property
PHOENIX - There’s a bill proposed at the Arizona state capitol that looks to ban political signs on public property, you know, the ones that cover just about every major corner during an election cycle?. The bill, SB 1116, is sponsored by Republican Rep. Steve Kaiser. He admits, he...
fox10phoenix.com
Some residents want a say in plans for a $2 billion development along Tempe Town Lake
The South Pier development, when fully built, will have 3.6 million square feet of residential, commercial, and retail properties on nearly 18 acres of land in the Tempe Town Lake area, but some residents are holding a rally against the plan, saying their petition for a vote on the issue was denied. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
