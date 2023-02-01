ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 1

Related
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR
Post Register

Caldwell man arrested for armed robbery

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — On January 30th, 2023, Scott Foster, 40 years old, from Oregon, was arrested and charged with robbery, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Caldwell Police officers were dispatched to a convenience store in...
CALDWELL, ID
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon

Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
IDAHO STATE
kezi.com

Proposed house bill seeks to end Oregon DUII loophole

EUGENE Ore -- House Bill 2316 is currently sitting in the Oregon House Judiciary Committee. Leading this bill in the House Judiciary Committee is the chairman of the committee, representative Jason Kropf. (D - Bend) If the bill is passed, a person driving under the influence of any drug, including...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon siblings reflect on life as their half-sister turns 100-years-old

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staying connected is important for most families, including the Mobergs. Six siblings from the Moberg family hopped on a Zoom call one recent morning to talk about growing up and growing old together, and to share the story of how their half-sister survived after their dad helped save her life.
MORO, OR
Idaho State Journal

Psychedelic churches in US pushing boundaries of religion

HILDALE, Utah (AP) — The tea tasted bitter and earthy, but Lorenzo Gonzales drank it anyway. On that frigid night in remote Utah, he was hoping for a life-changing experience, which is how he found himself inside a tent with two dozen others waiting for the psychedelic brew known as ayahuasca to kick in.
UTAH STATE
pnwag.net

ODFW Confirms Two Depredations In Eastern Oregon

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators were called out to two separate attacks on livestock in the eastern part of the state last week. Crews were called to the Beagle Creek area of Baker County, where one dead and one injured calf were discovered. ODFW says these confirmed depredations occurred at the edge of three pack areas, so attribution to the correct pack is not possible at this time.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Oregon lawmakers consider police reform bills

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers tell KATU they want to improve transparency in policing. This follows the release of body camera footage showing a brutal attack by officers during a traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month. Those officers are now charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior

When Oregon democrats break state laws and accept an illegal campaign donation would you trust a former Democrat party official to do the investigation?. I’ve sounded the alarm for months about the 500-thousand bucks Oregon Democrats used to finance the election of Tina Kotek . That money came from...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy