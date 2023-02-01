Scores from Indiana high school girls basketball sectional openers Tuesday night

MISHAWAKA —When Nevaeh Foster and No. 8 Marian get going, there are few girls basketball teams in the state of Indiana that can keep up with coach Steve Scott’s Knights. The 5-foot-9 senior guard scored 26 of her game-high 34 points in the second and third quarters while her teammates held New Prairie to just six points during the same time frame in a 55-29 Class 3A-Sectional 19 semifinal victory Friday for tourney host Marian on its Demetrius Jackson Court.

