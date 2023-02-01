Scores from Indiana high school girls basketball sectional openers Tuesday night
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Sectional First Round
Class 4A
1. Lake Central
Hammond Central 57, Hammond Morton 55
2. Lowell
Hobart 57, Kankakee Valley 46
Roundup: South Bend Washington survives slow start with star Amiyah Reynolds on the bench
3. Plymouth
S. Bend Washington 85, Mishawaka 51
4. Concord
Northridge 59, Penn 52
Warsaw 61, Concord 21
4A at Concord: Northridge sends Penn packing in Tuesday night opener
5. DeKalb
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne Northrop 38
DeKalb 58, Ft. Wayne North 33
6. Huntington North
Homestead 46, Columbia City 45
New Haven 56, Ft. Wayne South 52
7. Lafayette Jeff
Kokomo 31, McCutcheon 22
Logansport 55, Marion 17
8. Noblesville
Fishers 63, Carmel 43
Zionsville 45, Westfield 31
9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
Pendleton Hts. 57, Greenfield 20
10. Lawrence Central
Lawrence North 44, Indpls N. Central 38
11. Southport
Indpls Ben Davis 70, Southport 48
12. Terre Haute South
Plainfield 51, Terre Haute North 38
13. Bloomington South
Center Grove 56, Greenwood 26
Mooresville 50, Bloomington South 49
14. Shelbyville
Columbus East 60, E. Central 50
Franklin 48, Columbus North 45
Class 3A
17. Griffith
Boone Grove 54, Griffith 21
18. Bremen
Bremen 34, Rochester 21
Glenn 35, Culver Academy 27
19. Mishawaka Marian
Mishawaka Marian 49, Jimtown 38
3A at Marian No. 8 Knights survive upset bid by Jimtown with fourth-quarter shutout
20. Fairfield
NorthWood 50, Wawasee 42
21. Ft. Wayne Concordia
Heritage 48, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 37
22. Benton Central
Twin Lakes 76, N. Montgomery 23
23. Norwell
Peru 44, Maconaquah 42
24. Hamilton Heights
Jay Co. 68, Centerville 14
25. Lebanon
Lebanon 47, Western Boone 36
26. Owen Valley
Brown Co. 66, S. Vermillion 15
27. Indpls Brebeuf
Heritage Christian 60, Indpls Herron 27
Indpls Chatard 45, Guerin Catholic 43, OT
28. Speedway
Indpls Washington 42, Christel House Manual 24
Speedway 41, Beech Grove 29
29. Rushville
Connersville 52, S. Dearborn 45
30. Corydon
Corydon 58, Charlestown 39
Madison 52, Salem 29
Class 2A
33. Andrean
N. Newton 47, Lighthouse CPA 5
Whiting 52, Gary 21st Century 33
34. N. Judson
LaVille 56, N. Judson 43
S. Central (Union Mills) 62, Hebron 25
35. Central Noble
Central Noble 54, Prairie Hts. 34
Westview 36, Churubusco 35
36. Cass
Pioneer 58, Wabash 57
37. Bluffton
Bluffton 49, Manchester 35
S. Adams 61, Whitko 42
38. Lafayette Catholic
Carroll (Flora) 69, Covington 30
Seeger 50, Delphi 48
39. Blackford
Eastbrook 50, Madison-Grant 18
40. Wapahani
Lapel 49, Wapahani 43
41. Hagerstown
Northeastern 51, Hagerstown 24
42. Triton Central
Eastern Hancock 49, Triton Central 44
44. Greencastle
Greencastle 55, Southmont 39
45. Switzerland Co.
S. Ripley 41, N. Decatur 35
46. Austin
Providence 56, Eastern (Pekin) 39
Class 1A
49. Kouts
Tri-Township 53, Hammond Science and Tech 15
Washington Twp. 56, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 31
50. Culver
Michigan City Marquette 67, Oregon-Davis 49
51. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk
Lakewood Park 49, Hamilton 13
52. Tri-County
N. White 56, W. Central 38
Tri-County 63, Frontier 34
54. Attica
Faith Christian 65, Clinton Central 56, OT
Fountain Central 40, N. Vermillion 32
56. Randolph Southern
Randolph Southern 62, Cambridge City 23
Tri 61, Union City 45
57. Bloomfield
N. Central (Farmersburg) 45, Shakamak 40, OT
59. Eminence
Greenwood Christian 53, Indpls Tindley 41
60. Southwestern (Shelby)
Jac-Cen-Del 64, Waldron 19
62. Rising Sun
Rising Sun 62, Medora 19
Trinity Lutheran 51, Madison Shawe 38
63. Springs Valley
Vincennes Rivet 35, Loogootee 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Evansville Central vs. Castle, ppd.
Evansville Harrison vs. Jasper, ppd.
Evansville Mater Dei vs. Boonville, ppd.
Jennings Co. vs. Bedford N. Lawrence, ppd.
Mt. Vernon (Posey) vs. Evansville Memorial, ppd.
N. Daviess vs. Paoli, ppd.
N. Posey vs. Forest Park, ppd.
Princeton vs. Pike Central, ppd.
S. Central (Elizabeth) vs. W. Washington, ppd.
Southridge vs. Heritage Hills, ppd.
Vincennes (South Knox— vs. Sullivan, ppd.
