Indiana State

Scores from Indiana high school girls basketball sectional openers Tuesday night

By South Bend Tribune
 5 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Sectional First Round

Class 4A

1. Lake Central

Hammond Central 57, Hammond Morton 55

2. Lowell

Hobart 57, Kankakee Valley 46

3. Plymouth

S. Bend Washington 85, Mishawaka 51

4. Concord

Northridge 59, Penn 52

Warsaw 61, Concord 21

5. DeKalb

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne Northrop 38

DeKalb 58, Ft. Wayne North 33

6. Huntington North

Homestead 46, Columbia City 45

New Haven 56, Ft. Wayne South 52

7. Lafayette Jeff

Kokomo 31, McCutcheon 22

Logansport 55, Marion 17

8. Noblesville

Fishers 63, Carmel 43

Zionsville 45, Westfield 31

9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

Pendleton Hts. 57, Greenfield 20

10. Lawrence Central

Lawrence North 44, Indpls N. Central 38

11. Southport

Indpls Ben Davis 70, Southport 48

12. Terre Haute South

Plainfield 51, Terre Haute North 38

13. Bloomington South

Center Grove 56, Greenwood 26

Mooresville 50, Bloomington South 49

14. Shelbyville

Columbus East 60, E. Central 50

Franklin 48, Columbus North 45

Class 3A

17. Griffith

Boone Grove 54, Griffith 21

18. Bremen

Bremen 34, Rochester 21

Glenn 35, Culver Academy 27

19. Mishawaka Marian

Mishawaka Marian 49, Jimtown 38

20. Fairfield

NorthWood 50, Wawasee 42

21. Ft. Wayne Concordia

Heritage 48, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 37

22. Benton Central

Twin Lakes 76, N. Montgomery 23

23. Norwell

Peru 44, Maconaquah 42

24. Hamilton Heights

Jay Co. 68, Centerville 14

25. Lebanon

Lebanon 47, Western Boone 36

26. Owen Valley

Brown Co. 66, S. Vermillion 15

27. Indpls Brebeuf

Heritage Christian 60, Indpls Herron 27

Indpls Chatard 45, Guerin Catholic 43, OT

28. Speedway

Indpls Washington 42, Christel House Manual 24

Speedway 41, Beech Grove 29

29. Rushville

Connersville 52, S. Dearborn 45

30. Corydon

Corydon 58, Charlestown 39

Madison 52, Salem 29

Class 2A

33. Andrean

N. Newton 47, Lighthouse CPA 5

Whiting 52, Gary 21st Century 33

34. N. Judson

LaVille 56, N. Judson 43

S. Central (Union Mills) 62, Hebron 25

35. Central Noble

Central Noble 54, Prairie Hts. 34

Westview 36, Churubusco 35

36. Cass

Pioneer 58, Wabash 57

37. Bluffton

Bluffton 49, Manchester 35

S. Adams 61, Whitko 42

38. Lafayette Catholic

Carroll (Flora) 69, Covington 30

Seeger 50, Delphi 48

39. Blackford

Eastbrook 50, Madison-Grant 18

40. Wapahani

Lapel 49, Wapahani 43

41. Hagerstown

Northeastern 51, Hagerstown 24

42. Triton Central

Eastern Hancock 49, Triton Central 44

44. Greencastle

Greencastle 55, Southmont 39

45. Switzerland Co.

S. Ripley 41, N. Decatur 35

46. Austin

Providence 56, Eastern (Pekin) 39

Class 1A

49. Kouts

Tri-Township 53, Hammond Science and Tech 15

Washington Twp. 56, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 31

50. Culver

Michigan City Marquette 67, Oregon-Davis 49

51. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk

Lakewood Park 49, Hamilton 13

52. Tri-County

N. White 56, W. Central 38

Tri-County 63, Frontier 34

54. Attica

Faith Christian 65, Clinton Central 56, OT

Fountain Central 40, N. Vermillion 32

56. Randolph Southern

Randolph Southern 62, Cambridge City 23

Tri 61, Union City 45

57. Bloomfield

N. Central (Farmersburg) 45, Shakamak 40, OT

59. Eminence

Greenwood Christian 53, Indpls Tindley 41

60. Southwestern (Shelby)

Jac-Cen-Del 64, Waldron 19

62. Rising Sun

Rising Sun 62, Medora 19

Trinity Lutheran 51, Madison Shawe 38

63. Springs Valley

Vincennes Rivet 35, Loogootee 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Evansville Central vs. Castle, ppd.

Evansville Harrison vs. Jasper, ppd.

Evansville Mater Dei vs. Boonville, ppd.

Jennings Co. vs. Bedford N. Lawrence, ppd.

Mt. Vernon (Posey) vs. Evansville Memorial, ppd.

N. Daviess vs. Paoli, ppd.

N. Posey vs. Forest Park, ppd.

Princeton vs. Pike Central, ppd.

S. Central (Elizabeth) vs. W. Washington, ppd.

Southridge vs. Heritage Hills, ppd.

Vincennes (South Knox— vs. Sullivan, ppd.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Scores from Indiana high school girls basketball sectional openers Tuesday night

