ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Morris, Harmon help No. 24 Texas top West Virginia 69-56

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 17 points, Rori Harmon scored nine of her 14 in the fourth quarter and No. 24 Texas turned back West Virginia 69-56 on Wednesday night to stay on top of the Big 12 Conference standings. The Longhorns led from the start,...
AUSTIN, TX
WTOP

UT Arlington takes on Sam Houston following Gibson’s 22-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (17-5, 7-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-15, 2-7 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces the Sam Houston Bearkats after Kyron Gibson scored 22 points in UT Arlington’s 74-66 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers. The Mavericks are 4-6 in home games. UT Arlington is 5-8...
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy