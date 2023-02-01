ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets could provide Pelicans with blueprint for how to build around a superstar

By Tyler King
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jUMMg_0kYFOZqz00
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defends Tuesday in Denver. the associated press

If the season were to end today, there’s a pretty good chance the Nuggets would face Tuesday night’s visitors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

As the current top team in the Western Conference, Denver would have to await the results of the play-in tournament, but New Orleans, who entered Tuesday as the No. 8 seed, would be the odds-on favorite to be the Nuggets’ first opponent in their way as they chase their first championship.

But the Pelicans are thrilled the regular season is still over two months away from ending and for one big reason — they’re still awaiting the return of their young superstar, Zion Williamson. He’s starting to get back on the court as he works his way back from a hamstring injury and could return right before or after the All-Star break this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmcqh_0kYFOZqz00
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson jokes with teammates during a timeout. the associated press

The two teams will meet once more at the end of March and the Nuggets know exactly what to expect if Williamson is healthy for that game.

“Zion is just a freak, man,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said before the teams’ third matchup of the season on Tuesday at Ball Arena. “I think he leads the NBA in paint points per game as an individual. That honor usually goes to Giannis. He demands so much attention because once he gets downhill he’s almost unstoppable, then you have all of those guys around him who are just feasting on the open opportunities that they get.”

Like all of the Nuggets’ hopes this season and beyond depend on Nikola Jokic, the Pelicans’ future is fully tied up in Williamson.

“That’s what you love about the NBA,” Malone said. “There’s so many ways to be great. As Zion continues to mature in this league and [gets] more and more attention, his playmaking ability and his ability to make his teammates better will be on full display.”

There is no player in the league quite like Jokic, but if anyone’s close it’s Williamson. They’re both incredibly talented big men who are most effective with the ball in their hands, so Denver just might be the best team for New Orleans to model itself after in terms of building around a unique superstar.

“There’s some comparisons there,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said pregame.

A lot of that has to do just as much with Williamson as it does his two co-stars, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, who gives New Orleans their own version of what Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. do for Denver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybzuf_0kYFOZqz00
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram takes the court against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday. the associated press

Both McCollum and Ingram average over 20 points per game, shoot close to 40% from 3-point range and are capable of carrying the offensive load on any given night.

But the Pelicans also have a deep team that goes beyond their core three players.

Jonas Valanciunas has been a reliable center for many years in the league, while Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III have all emerged as young players who figure to be important as the Pelicans continue to build toward a championship contender in the coming years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10iYON_0kYFOZqz00
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, right, drives to the rim as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones defends Tuesday in Denver. the associated press

The Nuggets saw firsthand what Jose Alvarado, a pesky defender who’s already found unique ways to come up with steals and frustrate teams, can do as he had 38 points to lead New Orleans to a win over Denver in the teams’ first meeting this season. Alvarado, along with Murphy III, will represent the Pelicans in the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.

“He puts a tremendous amount of pressure on your defense with his quickness, his ability to get downhill and his ability to finish,” Malone said of Alvarado.

Even with plenty of pieces in place, this Pelicans team has yet to play a playoff game at full strength. They snuck in last year after four straight seasons in the lottery and they did so without Williamson and lost in the first round against the Suns.

Last year was also the team’s first playoff appearance after the complete rebuild that followed the Anthony Davis trade in the summer of 2019.

Less than four years later, it’s hard not to see the Pelicans as one of the up-and-coming teams in the West that the Nuggets could wind up seeing a lot of in the next few years.

“We’ve got a ways to go,” Green said. “Denver, No. 1 they’re well-coached. Mike Malone has done a great job here for several years. They compete every night, they’re good on both ends of the floor. We look at teams like Denver and we want to take steps in the right direction like [Denver] has.”

NUGGETS 122, PELICANS 113

What happened: The Nuggets gave up 35 points in the first quarter and trailed by four to start the second quarter. A tough stretch from Denver’s bench early in the second quarter allowed the Pelicans to stretch the lead to 12 before a strong close from the starters cut the Pelicans lead to 60-57 at halftime.

Jamal Murray’s fifth 3-pointer tied the game on the first possession of the third, and Porter’s second gave the Nuggets the lead on the next trip down the court. Murray scored 13 of his points in the third and helped the Nuggets take a nine-point lead to the fourth.

Christian Braun and Bruce Brown put down dunks in transition in the first minute of the fourth quarter, stretching the lead to 13, and Denver handed the Pelicans their ninth consecutive loss.

Nikola Jokic finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists, while Jamal Murray scored a game-high 32 points.

What went right: After trailing by 12 with four minutes left in the second quarter, the Nuggets cut the deficit to three at halftime. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. hit 3s during that stretch, while Nikola Jokic had a three-point play in the final 30 seconds, making it a one-possession game at halftime.

What went wrong: The Nuggets didn’t play much, if any, defense in the first quarter, and the bench unit wasn’t good enough in it’s first-half minutes. Turnovers were the biggest problem early, as Denver committed 12 of its 18 turnovers in the first half.

Highlight of the night: Jokic showed the depth of his game late in the first half. After assisting a Porter 3, Jokic chased down a long rebound and advanced the ball inside the 3-point line. With a flock of Pelicans surrounding him and his hips perpendicular to the baseline, Jokic escaped with a crossover and finished a three-point play through a Herb Jones slap on the arm. The stretch was vital as Denver got back in the game.

Up next: The Nuggets welcome the defending-champion Golden State Warriors to Ball Arena on Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic make progress on separate milestones as Denver Nuggets defeat Pelicans; Michael Malone offers support to Bones Hyland

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic took steps toward individual milestones Tuesday but responded quite differently to their progress. “Oooooh,” Jokic said, feigning excitement after learning he was on pace to average a triple-double following his 26-point, 18-rebound and 15-assist performance in Tuesday’s 122-113 win over the Pelicans at Ball Arena.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Jokic, Nuggets to host Thompson and the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (26-25, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (35-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. The Nuggets are 26-10 in conference play. Denver averages 116.6 points and has...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Nuggets' second-unit guard dogs help deliver win over Warriors

There haven’t been many Bones minutes, but there have been plenty of dogs in Michael Malone’s second units this week. After a rough stretch from the reserves in the first half of Tuesday’s game against New Orleans, Malone emphasized defense after halftime, playing Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green to close the third quarter and start the fourth. Malone mostly stuck with that bench group in Thursday’s 134-117 win over Golden State.
DENVER, CO
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 2/1/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on February 1, 2023. New Orleans put forth the type of effort and performance Tuesday that may have been enough to post a victory while facing the vast majority of NBA teams.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Warriors 134-117

Jamal Murray just nodded when asked if this might be the most confident he's ever been.Nothing else really needed to be said. Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. "Jamal, his greatness is on full display," said Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who campaigned for Murray to be added to the All-Star roster should a replacement be necessary. Murray scored 17 of his points in a pivotal third quarter, when the Nuggets broke open a tight game...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Red-hot Nuggets beat Warriors as Jokic gets 17th triple-double

DENVER — Jamal Murray just nodded when asked if this might be the most confident he's ever been. Nothing else really needed to be said. Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Murray, Jokic help Nuggets hold off Pelicans 122-113

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic got his 16th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night. Jokic finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists as the Western Conference leaders improved to...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Friday, Feb. 3)

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets: 1. Celtics (-10) against Suns: Boston has been rolling again and is great at home. 2. Jazz (-1.5) against Hawks: Atlanta is on a long road trip that goes Utah and then Denver. Never an easy one for teams. 3. Boise State (+7) against San Diego State: I think the Broncos keep it close in the MWC showdown. -Odds from SuperBook Colorado (Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 65-68)
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
PORTLAND, OR
The Denver Gazette

Broncos to hire Sean Payton as next head coach

After a 37-day search, the Broncos got their guy. The 19th coach in franchise history will be former Saints coach and Super Bowl champion Sean Payton, The Gazette confirmed Tuesday. The Broncos will send the Saints their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick in exchange for the Saints' 2024 third-round pick and Payton, who is still under contract with New Orleans.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Nuggets’ Michael Malone to coach Team LeBron in All-Star Game

Denver is comfortably in first place in the West and looking like a contender. Which is bad news if Nuggets coach Michael Malone purchased any non-refundable plane tickets for the start of the All-Star break, because now he is headed to Salt Lake City. With Portland beating Memphis on Wednesday,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy