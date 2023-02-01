Nuggets could provide Pelicans with blueprint for how to build around a superstar

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defends Tuesday in Denver. the associated press

If the season were to end today, there’s a pretty good chance the Nuggets would face Tuesday night’s visitors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

As the current top team in the Western Conference, Denver would have to await the results of the play-in tournament, but New Orleans, who entered Tuesday as the No. 8 seed, would be the odds-on favorite to be the Nuggets’ first opponent in their way as they chase their first championship.

But the Pelicans are thrilled the regular season is still over two months away from ending and for one big reason — they’re still awaiting the return of their young superstar, Zion Williamson. He’s starting to get back on the court as he works his way back from a hamstring injury and could return right before or after the All-Star break this month.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson jokes with teammates during a timeout. the associated press

The two teams will meet once more at the end of March and the Nuggets know exactly what to expect if Williamson is healthy for that game.

“Zion is just a freak, man,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said before the teams’ third matchup of the season on Tuesday at Ball Arena. “I think he leads the NBA in paint points per game as an individual. That honor usually goes to Giannis. He demands so much attention because once he gets downhill he’s almost unstoppable, then you have all of those guys around him who are just feasting on the open opportunities that they get.”

Like all of the Nuggets’ hopes this season and beyond depend on Nikola Jokic, the Pelicans’ future is fully tied up in Williamson.

“That’s what you love about the NBA,” Malone said. “There’s so many ways to be great. As Zion continues to mature in this league and [gets] more and more attention, his playmaking ability and his ability to make his teammates better will be on full display.”

There is no player in the league quite like Jokic, but if anyone’s close it’s Williamson. They’re both incredibly talented big men who are most effective with the ball in their hands, so Denver just might be the best team for New Orleans to model itself after in terms of building around a unique superstar.

“There’s some comparisons there,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said pregame.

A lot of that has to do just as much with Williamson as it does his two co-stars, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, who gives New Orleans their own version of what Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. do for Denver.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram takes the court against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday. the associated press

Both McCollum and Ingram average over 20 points per game, shoot close to 40% from 3-point range and are capable of carrying the offensive load on any given night.

But the Pelicans also have a deep team that goes beyond their core three players.

Jonas Valanciunas has been a reliable center for many years in the league, while Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III have all emerged as young players who figure to be important as the Pelicans continue to build toward a championship contender in the coming years.

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, right, drives to the rim as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones defends Tuesday in Denver. the associated press

The Nuggets saw firsthand what Jose Alvarado, a pesky defender who’s already found unique ways to come up with steals and frustrate teams, can do as he had 38 points to lead New Orleans to a win over Denver in the teams’ first meeting this season. Alvarado, along with Murphy III, will represent the Pelicans in the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.

“He puts a tremendous amount of pressure on your defense with his quickness, his ability to get downhill and his ability to finish,” Malone said of Alvarado.

Even with plenty of pieces in place, this Pelicans team has yet to play a playoff game at full strength. They snuck in last year after four straight seasons in the lottery and they did so without Williamson and lost in the first round against the Suns.

Last year was also the team’s first playoff appearance after the complete rebuild that followed the Anthony Davis trade in the summer of 2019.

Less than four years later, it’s hard not to see the Pelicans as one of the up-and-coming teams in the West that the Nuggets could wind up seeing a lot of in the next few years.

“We’ve got a ways to go,” Green said. “Denver, No. 1 they’re well-coached. Mike Malone has done a great job here for several years. They compete every night, they’re good on both ends of the floor. We look at teams like Denver and we want to take steps in the right direction like [Denver] has.”

NUGGETS 122, PELICANS 113

What happened: The Nuggets gave up 35 points in the first quarter and trailed by four to start the second quarter. A tough stretch from Denver’s bench early in the second quarter allowed the Pelicans to stretch the lead to 12 before a strong close from the starters cut the Pelicans lead to 60-57 at halftime.

Jamal Murray’s fifth 3-pointer tied the game on the first possession of the third, and Porter’s second gave the Nuggets the lead on the next trip down the court. Murray scored 13 of his points in the third and helped the Nuggets take a nine-point lead to the fourth.

Christian Braun and Bruce Brown put down dunks in transition in the first minute of the fourth quarter, stretching the lead to 13, and Denver handed the Pelicans their ninth consecutive loss.

Nikola Jokic finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists, while Jamal Murray scored a game-high 32 points.

What went right: After trailing by 12 with four minutes left in the second quarter, the Nuggets cut the deficit to three at halftime. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. hit 3s during that stretch, while Nikola Jokic had a three-point play in the final 30 seconds, making it a one-possession game at halftime.

What went wrong: The Nuggets didn’t play much, if any, defense in the first quarter, and the bench unit wasn’t good enough in it’s first-half minutes. Turnovers were the biggest problem early, as Denver committed 12 of its 18 turnovers in the first half.

Highlight of the night: Jokic showed the depth of his game late in the first half. After assisting a Porter 3, Jokic chased down a long rebound and advanced the ball inside the 3-point line. With a flock of Pelicans surrounding him and his hips perpendicular to the baseline, Jokic escaped with a crossover and finished a three-point play through a Herb Jones slap on the arm. The stretch was vital as Denver got back in the game.

Up next: The Nuggets welcome the defending-champion Golden State Warriors to Ball Arena on Thursday.