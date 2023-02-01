ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Maryland takes IU basketball out of its rhythm, snaps Hoosiers' winning streak

By Wilson Moore, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

Coming off of five consecutive wins and a reappearance in the Top 25, Indiana basketball had an opportunity Tuesday at Maryland to keep its momentum heading into a rivalry game against No. 1 Purdue at Assembly Hall on Saturday.

It couldn't capitalize.

Maryland (15-7, 6-5) dictated the pace and forced the Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5) out of their comfort zone in a 66-55 win, halting IU's recent resurgence after an ugly start to conference play.

'We were awful offensively.' Big 10 adapting to Trayce Jackson-Davis; IU needs to adapt too.

'Hey, shit happens, man.' IU freshmen struggle with consistency vs. Maryland

Maryland's defense flummoxed Indiana

IU, as it has demonstrated throughout the season, is at is best when running the offense through Trayce Jackson-Davis. The forward is close to unguardable with a single defender in the post and is a capable passer when additional defenders come at him.

But to get to that point, the Hoosiers need time. Jackson-Davis has to be able to get set up on the block, and the ball needs to get into a position to get into his hands in the post. Maryland prevented that, especially in the first half. The Terrapins pressed, speeding up Indiana and forcing a faster pace than the Hoosiers typically play. Two defenders converged when the ball went to the wing, making the pass down low harder. It also limited IU's opportunities on the perimeters to 11 attempts from 3-point range all game.

When Jackson-Davis did get the ball in the post, he was swarmed with defenders, and Maryland was long enough to both defend the basket and make the pass out difficult. He ended the night with a relatively quiet 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

Jalen Hood-Schifino struggled

Days after one of the best games of his young career, freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino struggled with Maryland's pace and pressure. He committed four of IU's 12 turnovers and suffered through an ice-cold night from the field. He missed 13 of his 14 attempts from the field, including a host of looks he usually makes.

He missed from his usual spots in the midrange, coming off of screens from Jackson-Davis and when Maryland sagged off, anticipating a drive to feed inside. He missed floaters, was denied at the rim.

Maryland didn't play particularly well offensively, but was better suited for the flow of the game than IU

The Terrapins shot 5-for-22 from beyond the arc and 34% from the field. They succeeded, however, in sheer volume. They outscored IU from 3-point range even with their low efficiency. They also had a guard whose skill set meshed with the style of play in Jahmir Young.

Young got out in space as Maryland pushed the pace and attacked the rim, beating IU in one-on-one situations. He finished with 20 points and knocked down three 3-pointers.

The Terps' aggressiveness — pushing the pace, attacking the rim — also got Indiana into foul trouble. Malik Reneau, who has struggled to stay on the court at times this season, committed his fourth with around 10 minutes left in the game and eventually fouled out. Tamar Bates and Trey Galloway had three apiece by around the same point. Maryland, meanwhile, played a cleaner game in the midst of all its physicality, committing 12 fouls to Indiana's 20.

Maryland 66, No. 22 Indiana 55

INDIANA (15-7) : Jackson-Davis 7-14 4-5 18, Kopp 3-7 0-0 7, Thompson 4-7 3-3 11, Galloway 2-4 0-0 6, Hood-Schifino 1-14 1-2 3, Bates 1-5 0-0 2, Reneau 2-3 2-2 6, Banks 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-56 10-12 55.

MARYLAND (15-7) : Reese 4-7 2-3 10, Scott 6-18 6-6 19, Carey 0-4 2-2 2, Hart 1-5 4-4 6, Young 6-15 5-6 20, Martinez 1-3 4-4 7, Emilien 0-0 2-4 2, Long 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 25-29 66.

Halftime—Maryland 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 3-11 (Galloway 2-2, Kopp 1-4, Banks 0-1, Hood-Schifino 0-2, Thompson 0-2), Maryland 5-22 (Young 3-6, Martinez 1-2, Scott 1-7, Long 0-1, Carey 0-3, Hart 0-3). Fouled Out_Reneau. Rebounds_Indiana 36 (Jackson-Davis 20), Maryland 31 (Reese 11). Assists_Indiana 11 (Hood-Schifino 4), Maryland 7 (Hart 2). Total Fouls_Indiana 20, Maryland 12.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Maryland takes IU basketball out of its rhythm, snaps Hoosiers' winning streak

