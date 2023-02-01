Ole Miss Drops Fourth-Straight Game, Falls to Kentucky at Home

The Rebels continued their losing skid on Tuesday night in Oxford.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels lost their fourth-straight game on Tuesday night, falling to the Kentucky Wildcats 75-66 at the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels were largely-outgunned from the start in terms of personnel. Leading-scorer Matthew Murrell, a game-time decision, was ruled out prior to tip-off due to injury, and point guard Daeshun Ruffin released a statement on Tuesday that he is "stepping away" from the program for a time.

Here is a quote from Ruffin's statement released by Ole Miss Men's Basketball on Twitter:

I want to begin by saying that I love the University of Mississippi, my teammates, my coaching staff and the Oxford community. My two years here have been nothing short of amazing, and despite my injuries, I've built friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime. This decision is me simply putting myself and my future first, alongside my family. In hopes of regaining 100 percent mental and physical health, I've decided to step away from the team and take every action necessary to get well. However, this is not me giving up on the game I love, but simply taking time to return to full health. I look forward to being back with my Ole Miss teammates in the future and giving them and you the very best version of me. Please respect the privacy of my family and me at this time. Thank you all and much love.

Despite the disadvantages, the Rebels and Wildcats were tied at 35 at the intermission, and Ole Miss managed to only lose by nine points, even in the midst of a stretch of bad performances. Amaree Abram led the Rebels in scoring on Tuesday with 17 points, and T.J. Caldwell dropped 12.

As a team, Ole Miss shot 44 percent from the field compared to Kentucky's 48 percent, but the Wildcats outshot the Rebels from three 50 percent to 21 percent.

With the loss, Ole Miss falls to 9-13 on the year and 1-8 in SEC play. It will next take the court on Saturday when it travels to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Tip-off is set for noon on SEC Network.

