First-year Jimmy Davis competes in an event at Indiana University for men’s track and field. Photo by Claire Runkel. The Bulldogs lost a nail-biter on the road against the Red Storm. Butler and St. John’s were neck and neck throughout the entire game up until midway through the third quarter when the Bulldogs went on an 8-0 to build separation, 49-41. The Red Storm would storm their way back and tie the game at 49. Keeping on track with the previous part of the game, the two teams were close and the game came down to the final seconds. With ten seconds left, down 67-65, Butler was unable to connect inside the arc and dropped the game 67-65. Junior Anna Mortag and graduate Rachel McLimore led the offense with 15 points apiece and sophomore Sydney Jaynes added 12 for the Dawgs.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO