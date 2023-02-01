ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

thebutlercollegian.com

Butler Sports Weekly Recap Jan. 25 – Jan. 31

First-year Jimmy Davis competes in an event at Indiana University for men’s track and field. Photo by Claire Runkel. The Bulldogs lost a nail-biter on the road against the Red Storm. Butler and St. John’s were neck and neck throughout the entire game up until midway through the third quarter when the Bulldogs went on an 8-0 to build separation, 49-41. The Red Storm would storm their way back and tie the game at 49. Keeping on track with the previous part of the game, the two teams were close and the game came down to the final seconds. With ten seconds left, down 67-65, Butler was unable to connect inside the arc and dropped the game 67-65. Junior Anna Mortag and graduate Rachel McLimore led the offense with 15 points apiece and sophomore Sydney Jaynes added 12 for the Dawgs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thebutlercollegian.com

Sprinting to the top: Track and Field Season Preview

Sophomore Max Wilhelm competes in the 60-meter hurdles during the 2023 Gladstein Invitational. Photo by Lauren Gdowski. As the Butler track and field teams prepare for the 2023 outdoor season, growing their athletes physically and mentally is among the top of the program’s priorities in order to continue their success.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue loses commitment from 4-star DL prospect in class of 2023

Purdue lost a key member of its 2023 recruiting class of Wednesday morning. 4-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert flipped from Purdue to Kentucky. He had been committed to the Boilermakers since August. Gilbert announced the decision during his signing day ceremony at his high school. Gilbert was the top-ranked commitments...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
thebutlercollegian.com

Butler tennis’ Thomas Brennan has blossomed into a leader

Senior Thomas Brennan serves during the 2021 Big East Tournament. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics. Born into a competitive family, Ireland native Thomas Brennan brings his ambitious spirit into every match. As Brennan goes into his final season on the men’s tennis team, he hopes to use this trait to his advantage.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

2023 Mrs. Tippecanoe County prepares for Mrs. Indiana pagent

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mrs. Indiana Pageant is just a little over a month away and Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko is preparing to take the stage March 4th for the first time in a decade. She shared with WLFI her unlikely start in the pageant world and what representing Tippecanoe County means to her.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
thebutlercollegian.com

Butler Collegian Newscast 02/01/23

Multimedia co-editor Ethan Polak reports on the latest Butler Esports Park partnership and the Butler Ballet’s upcoming Midwinter Dance performances. Multimedia co-editor Maeve Van Etten meets with the dean of the College of Communication Dr. Joe Valenzano to learn more about how he arrived in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House

A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy has a new location in the heart of downtown. Pancakes, French toast, breakfast nachos, and more. Sherman visited the new location to bring us more. Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House. A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MyWabashValley.com

2023 Spring fashion trends with The Secret Ingredient

Pam Ellis of The Secret Ingredient gives us a peek at fashion trends for spring. The Secret Ingredient is located at 5631 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46208 (317) 253-6632 Facebook: The Secret Ingredient. Hours: Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri 10 am – 5:30 pm / Thu 10 am – 7...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Siam Star restaurant now open on 116th St. in Carmel

The lure to return to the restaurant business was too much for James Ly and his wife, Vicky Koonchanok, to suppress. The couple recently opened Siam Star Asian Express, 890 E. 116th St., Suite 155, in Carmel in January. Koonchanok is from Thailand,. “Vicky is behind the scenes. She is...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Irvine joins race for Carmel City Council’s South Central District seat

The race for Carmel City Council’s South Central District will be contested in November, as Democrat Jessica Irvine announced her candidacy Jan. 30. Incumbent Republican Tony Green previously announced he will seek re-election to the council. No other candidates in either party have filed. The filing deadline is Feb. 3.
CARMEL, IN

