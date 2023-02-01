Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Superstar Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Mike Woodson Gives Injury Update on Johnson, Geronimo, Duncomb
Ahead of Indiana's matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Saturday at Assembly Hall, coach Mike Woodson commented on the injury status of Xavier Johnson, Jordan Geronimo and Logan Duncomb.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson previews No. 21 Indiana's game against No. 1 Purdue
Watch and read what Indiana head men's basketball coach Mike Woodson said Thursday afternoon ahead of No. 21 Indiana's home clash against No. 1 Purdue on Saturday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Full transcript:. Q. I was hoping for an overall health update on the team, Xavier, Jordan and...
Jack's Take: Three Concerns For Indiana Against Purdue After Midweek Games
Indiana lost at Maryland on Tuesday and Purdue protected home court on Wednesday against Penn State, setting up Saturday's rivalry game at Assembly Hall. I was at Mackey Arena on Wednesday, and here are some quick thoughts and concerns for the Hoosiers prior to their matchup against the nation's No. 1 team.
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler Sports Weekly Recap Jan. 25 – Jan. 31
First-year Jimmy Davis competes in an event at Indiana University for men’s track and field. Photo by Claire Runkel. The Bulldogs lost a nail-biter on the road against the Red Storm. Butler and St. John’s were neck and neck throughout the entire game up until midway through the third quarter when the Bulldogs went on an 8-0 to build separation, 49-41. The Red Storm would storm their way back and tie the game at 49. Keeping on track with the previous part of the game, the two teams were close and the game came down to the final seconds. With ten seconds left, down 67-65, Butler was unable to connect inside the arc and dropped the game 67-65. Junior Anna Mortag and graduate Rachel McLimore led the offense with 15 points apiece and sophomore Sydney Jaynes added 12 for the Dawgs.
VIDEO: Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Maryland
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media after Tuesday night's loss to Maryland, which ended a five-game winning streak. Here's the full video of his press conference, plus the transcript to read.
thebutlercollegian.com
Sprinting to the top: Track and Field Season Preview
Sophomore Max Wilhelm competes in the 60-meter hurdles during the 2023 Gladstein Invitational. Photo by Lauren Gdowski. As the Butler track and field teams prepare for the 2023 outdoor season, growing their athletes physically and mentally is among the top of the program’s priorities in order to continue their success.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue loses commitment from 4-star DL prospect in class of 2023
Purdue lost a key member of its 2023 recruiting class of Wednesday morning. 4-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert flipped from Purdue to Kentucky. He had been committed to the Boilermakers since August. Gilbert announced the decision during his signing day ceremony at his high school. Gilbert was the top-ranked commitments...
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler tennis’ Thomas Brennan has blossomed into a leader
Senior Thomas Brennan serves during the 2021 Big East Tournament. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics. Born into a competitive family, Ireland native Thomas Brennan brings his ambitious spirit into every match. As Brennan goes into his final season on the men’s tennis team, he hopes to use this trait to his advantage.
The Hoosiers React: Trayce Jackson-Davis discusses No. 21 IU's 66-55 Big Ten road loss at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Watch what Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis said after No. 21 IU’s 66-55 Big Ten road loss at Maryland. Jackson-Davis had 18 points and an Xfinity Center record 20 rebounds, but the Hoosiers got little from anyone else as their five-game winning streak came to an end.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
WLFI.com
2023 Mrs. Tippecanoe County prepares for Mrs. Indiana pagent
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mrs. Indiana Pageant is just a little over a month away and Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko is preparing to take the stage March 4th for the first time in a decade. She shared with WLFI her unlikely start in the pageant world and what representing Tippecanoe County means to her.
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler Collegian Newscast 02/01/23
Multimedia co-editor Ethan Polak reports on the latest Butler Esports Park partnership and the Butler Ballet’s upcoming Midwinter Dance performances. Multimedia co-editor Maeve Van Etten meets with the dean of the College of Communication Dr. Joe Valenzano to learn more about how he arrived in Indianapolis.
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House
A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy has a new location in the heart of downtown. Pancakes, French toast, breakfast nachos, and more. Sherman visited the new location to bring us more. Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House. A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy...
The best bars for singles in Indianapolis, IN
We get it — meeting new people can be hard. Here are some of the best bars for those who are single and 30+.
MyWabashValley.com
2023 Spring fashion trends with The Secret Ingredient
Pam Ellis of The Secret Ingredient gives us a peek at fashion trends for spring. The Secret Ingredient is located at 5631 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46208 (317) 253-6632 Facebook: The Secret Ingredient. Hours: Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri 10 am – 5:30 pm / Thu 10 am – 7...
Current Publishing
Siam Star restaurant now open on 116th St. in Carmel
The lure to return to the restaurant business was too much for James Ly and his wife, Vicky Koonchanok, to suppress. The couple recently opened Siam Star Asian Express, 890 E. 116th St., Suite 155, in Carmel in January. Koonchanok is from Thailand,. “Vicky is behind the scenes. She is...
Current Publishing
Irvine joins race for Carmel City Council’s South Central District seat
The race for Carmel City Council’s South Central District will be contested in November, as Democrat Jessica Irvine announced her candidacy Jan. 30. Incumbent Republican Tony Green previously announced he will seek re-election to the council. No other candidates in either party have filed. The filing deadline is Feb. 3.
Another central Indy car dealership accused of unfair document fees
Earlier this month, more than 170,000 Hoosiers received a check in the mail from auto doc fee litigation. Now we’ve learned another dealership group is being accused of the same thing.
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Indianapolis, IN. - In addition to being Indiana's capital and largest city, anchoring a metro area with a population of more than 2.1 million residents, Indianapolis is also home to a diverse economy and strong job market.
