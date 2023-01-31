ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiner girls basketball: Lady Comanches secure district title with win at Flatonia

FLATONIA— Playing in Flatonia is never an easy task for the Lady Comanches. Shiner met that challenge head on to deliver a 50-35 win over the Lady Bulldogs on Jan. 31 and that victory improved Shiner to 10-0 in district and sealed up the district championship and No. 1 playoff seed. “I am really proud of our girls for stepping up and taking on the challenge,” Lady Comanches head coach Ray Neal…
Shiner football: Comanches pick up more post-season awards

Several Shiner football players made the Padilla Poll Coaches All-State Team. Senior Dalton Brooks was named Offensive Player of the Year; Senior Ryan Peterson was chosen for First Team Special Teams and Second Team Offense. Fellow seniors Jacob Werner and Drew Wenske all received First Team Offense. Seniors Jake Davidson...
