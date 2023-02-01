ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KSNB Local4

Kenesaw boys basketball punches ticket to TVC championship

SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - The semifinal round of the Twin Valley Conference Tournament took place in Shelton Thursday. No. 2 Kenesaw took on third-seed Red Cloud and won 47-36 to advance to the conference title game. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school basketball highlights and scores

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the local highlights and scores from our local Iowa high school boys and girls basketball games from February 2nd, 2023: BOYS OABCIG 82, Siouxland Christian 55 Kingsley-Pierson 52, MMCRU 41 Woodbury Central 54, River Valley 50 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Council Bluffs Jefferson 25 West Bend-Mallard 80, Alta-Aurelia 49 IKM-Manning […]
IOWA STATE

