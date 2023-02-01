Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball Scores and Stats from Tuesday, January 31st
Nodaway Valley 50, Mount Ayr 44 (Nodaway Valley earns a share of the conference title) The Trojans beat Red Oak 57-20. They were able to open things up after halftime with a 14-3 3rd quarter and 18-4 4th quarter. Aubrey Guyer scored 21 points. Paytn Harder finished with 17 and Jada Jensen had 11.
SportsZone Week 4 Girls Basketball Player of the Week: Central Lyon’s Addison Klosterbuer
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Central Lyon guard Addison Klosterbuer has made a name for herself in Rock Rapids, with the University of South Dakota commit turning it up a notch as of late. Klosterbuer averaged 33 points per game last week while earning our SportsZone Girls Basketball Player of the Week honors. Klosterbuer has been […]
AHSTW boys hold off several comeback bids from Treynor to earn share of conference title
(Avoca) AHSTW never trailed in a 57-49 boys basketball win over Treynor on Thursday night. The Vikings secure at least a piece of the Western Iowa Conference Championship. They can win it outright with a victory against Tri-Center next week or an Underwood loss to either Missouri Valley on Friday or Treynor next week.
Kenesaw boys basketball punches ticket to TVC championship
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - The semifinal round of the Twin Valley Conference Tournament took place in Shelton Thursday. No. 2 Kenesaw took on third-seed Red Cloud and won 47-36 to advance to the conference title game. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
First official Iowa girls state wrestling tournament is here
By Dana Becker | Photos by Matthew Putney For the first time, officially, the state of Iowa will crown state champions in girls wrestling. The two-day tournament kicks off Thursday in Coralville from the Xtream Arena. A total of 14 champions will be crowned on Friday night, with others ...
Olejniczak breaks another Perry record, seven Jayettes move on to state wrestling
Perry’s week was all about making memories — recognizing both career feats and new beginnings. (Note: Events covered Jan. 23-29.) After previously breaking the school’s all-time scoring record, Lydia Olejniczak etched her name again in the history book again as the program’s all-time rebounding leader this week.
Dowling sophomore guard Ava Zediker voted SBLive Iowa high school athlete of the week (Jan. 16-22)
Dowling sophomore girls basketball sensation Ava Zediker was voted the SBLive Iowa High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-22. Zediker totaled 3,187 votes (98.97%). Zediker tallied 28 points, five rebounds and four assists as the Maroons knocked off top-ranked Johnston 62-48. ...
ADM girls basketball defeats Boone, wrestlers take on conference
ADM’s week was marked by stiff competition in the Raccoon River Conference with varying results. (Note: Events covered Jan. 23-29.) The Tigers will need to win three of their next four games to finish the regular season to avoid ending a third straight year without a losing record. Tripping...
Iowa high school basketball highlights and scores
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the local highlights and scores from our local Iowa high school boys and girls basketball games from February 2nd, 2023: BOYS OABCIG 82, Siouxland Christian 55 Kingsley-Pierson 52, MMCRU 41 Woodbury Central 54, River Valley 50 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Council Bluffs Jefferson 25 West Bend-Mallard 80, Alta-Aurelia 49 IKM-Manning […]
