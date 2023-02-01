ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina Ferry Division Hosts Career Fair

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a career and enjoy being on the water, then life on the ferry might just be for you. The North Carolina Ferry Division hosted a career fair looking for potential employees. The department is looking for people to work in...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington beekeeper talks new apiary, success of beekeeping classes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Susan Warwick, coordinator for the New Hanover County Beekeepers Association Bee School, is raising awareness about the crucial role bees play in the environment. Warwick began her beekeeping journey 11 years ago by taking a beginner bee school course and was fascinated by what she...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Aldermen explore Highway 211 project's impact on Southport

Southport Aldermen held a strategic planning workshop Jan. 19 to discuss ongoing issues impacting the city and ways to address them. City Manager Bonnie Therrien brought the board together as her office prepares for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget and asked them to list some strengths and weaknesses, internally and externally, in Southport that will play a role in how the city moves forward. Therrien started the conversation by recognizing the history and beauty of Southport as a strength, and acknowledging the external weakness associated with the N.C. 211 expansion project.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

ILM director shares airport growth data with UNCW research community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Numbers are taking off as more passengers are taking flight from Wilmington International Airport. After a record-breaking year at ILM, Airport Director Jeff Bourk says they are working to stay ahead of the growth. For example, they’re adding hundreds of new parking spaces. While the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Warming shelter to open in Wilmington this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for anyone experiencing homelessness in the Wilmington area. According to the announcement, the shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Trash truck dumps garbage onto road after catching fire in Murrayville

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A GFL Environmental trash truck dumped its contents after they caught on fire in the Murrayville area this past Wednesday. The New Hanover County Fire Rescue was called at 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 1 and discovered a fire near 1222 Sherman Oaks Drive, according to NHC Deputy Fire Marshal Raymond Griswold.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Planning Board approves rezoning request on Carolina Beach Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Planning Board voted for approval unanimously on rezoning request (Z22-23) for a convenience store and 12 town homes. The request will be voted on next by the New Hanover County Commissioners at a later date. Some residents that live near...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gun recovered in search of Cape Fear River

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Divers uncovered a gun in the Cape Fear River on Tuesday morning. At the request of the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office dive team helped detectives search the river. The gun is now being verified that it...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County ‘Prom Closet’ provides free prom attire for students

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Prom season is a classic rite of passage for teens, but for many, being able to afford the perfect dress, or tuxedo, can be stressful. Thursday evening, the annual Prom Closet was held at South Brunswick Highschool, and with an incredible turnout, hundreds of students were able to find the perfect outfit for their big night.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
YAHOO!

Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood

A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week. Wilmington police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. at about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified. The man died...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County planning to construct new Board of Elections building

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As construction wraps up on New Hanover County’s new Government Center, work is set to start nearby on a new building for the Board of Elections. A county spokesman tells us the need for close and special parking for curbside voting, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy