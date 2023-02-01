Read full article on original website
Meeting with NCDOT takes place about all-way stop coming to Onslow County intersection
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – A meeting took place Thursday night in Onslow County concerning the installation of an all-way stop on NC 111 and Haw Branch Road. Some residents have questions and concerns about the intersection and hoped to get answers at the meeting. Just up the road at Mike’s Farm, owner and operator Mike Lowe […]
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Wilmington
Wilmington, North Carolina, is a coastal city known for its beautiful beaches, historical sites, and vibrant arts and culture scene. As a city, it offers a great quality of life to its residents and has a diverse array of neighborhoods that cater to the needs of young professionals.
WECT
Leland receives $80,000, Grand Strand area receives $575,000 for street safety action plans
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $80,000 in federal funding to the Town of Leland and $575,000 to the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study to develop road safety action plans. A total of $800 million was awarded nationwide, including $8.1 million to North Carolina communities.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina Ferry Division Hosts Career Fair
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a career and enjoy being on the water, then life on the ferry might just be for you. The North Carolina Ferry Division hosted a career fair looking for potential employees. The department is looking for people to work in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington beekeeper talks new apiary, success of beekeeping classes
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Susan Warwick, coordinator for the New Hanover County Beekeepers Association Bee School, is raising awareness about the crucial role bees play in the environment. Warwick began her beekeeping journey 11 years ago by taking a beginner bee school course and was fascinated by what she...
The State Port Pilot
Aldermen explore Highway 211 project's impact on Southport
Southport Aldermen held a strategic planning workshop Jan. 19 to discuss ongoing issues impacting the city and ways to address them. City Manager Bonnie Therrien brought the board together as her office prepares for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget and asked them to list some strengths and weaknesses, internally and externally, in Southport that will play a role in how the city moves forward. Therrien started the conversation by recognizing the history and beauty of Southport as a strength, and acknowledging the external weakness associated with the N.C. 211 expansion project.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
ILM director shares airport growth data with UNCW research community
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Numbers are taking off as more passengers are taking flight from Wilmington International Airport. After a record-breaking year at ILM, Airport Director Jeff Bourk says they are working to stay ahead of the growth. For example, they’re adding hundreds of new parking spaces. While the...
WECT
Warming shelter to open in Wilmington this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for anyone experiencing homelessness in the Wilmington area. According to the announcement, the shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to...
WECT
Car partially crushed under tractor-trailer during crash on U.S. 421 near I-140
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A car was partially crushed under a tractor-trailer during a crash on U.S. 421 near the overpass with I-140 on Thursday. A photo shows the tractor-trailer taking up both northbound lanes and one southbound lane. A NC State Highway Patrol trooper has been sent to the...
WECT
Trash truck dumps garbage onto road after catching fire in Murrayville
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A GFL Environmental trash truck dumped its contents after they caught on fire in the Murrayville area this past Wednesday. The New Hanover County Fire Rescue was called at 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 1 and discovered a fire near 1222 Sherman Oaks Drive, according to NHC Deputy Fire Marshal Raymond Griswold.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Planning Board approves rezoning request on Carolina Beach Road
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Planning Board voted for approval unanimously on rezoning request (Z22-23) for a convenience store and 12 town homes. The request will be voted on next by the New Hanover County Commissioners at a later date. Some residents that live near...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gun recovered in search of Cape Fear River
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Divers uncovered a gun in the Cape Fear River on Tuesday morning. At the request of the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office dive team helped detectives search the river. The gun is now being verified that it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County ‘Prom Closet’ provides free prom attire for students
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Prom season is a classic rite of passage for teens, but for many, being able to afford the perfect dress, or tuxedo, can be stressful. Thursday evening, the annual Prom Closet was held at South Brunswick Highschool, and with an incredible turnout, hundreds of students were able to find the perfect outfit for their big night.
YAHOO!
Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood
A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week. Wilmington police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. at about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified. The man died...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Texas Rangers exploring Leland site for minor league baseball, large entertainment venue
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Minor League Baseball could be coming to Northern Brunswick County. REV Entertainment and the Texas Rangers have reached out to the Town of Leland about the possibility of bringing a professional sports team, ballpark, and entertainment venue to the area. While this is still...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
14th annual ‘Strut for Kids’ race returning to Wilmington, benefiting Cape Fear children with cancer
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 14th annual Strut for Kids race and fun run is coming back to Wilmington. The one-mile fun run and 5k will take place on March 18th at Long Leaf Park. Proceeds from the event will benefit Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas Cape Fear...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County planning to construct new Board of Elections building
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As construction wraps up on New Hanover County’s new Government Center, work is set to start nearby on a new building for the Board of Elections. A county spokesman tells us the need for close and special parking for curbside voting, and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Skywatch Bird Rescue saves malnourished Emu from ‘abysmal conditions’
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A very malnourished Emu was recently saved from poor conditions by Skywatch Bird Rescue. The organization says rescuers from the area have been pleading and negotiating with the owner to let him go for months so they could offer the bird sanctuary. The owner...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Several Cape Fear stores fined for overcharging through price-scanner errors
(WWAY) — The State Department of Agriculture says it has collected fines from 52 stores in 33 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors. Some of those store were in the Cape Fear. The Walmart in Leland paid more than $1,400 in fines after the store failed an inspection in...
