At Least 9 Semi-Trucks Wreck During Brutal Winter Storms
A massive 21-vehicle pileup that included nine semi-trucks on Colorado’s I-70 has forced the major stretch of road to shut down. According to authorities, the ongoing winter storms were a significant factor in the wrecks. Per reports from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the accident affected nine semi-trucks and...
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
27 First News
Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain
A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm To Dump Snow From Southern Plains To Midwest And Northeast
A winter storm is developing in the Southwest right now. This storm will impact the Southern Plains, Midwest and Northeast through midweek. Significant snowfall and gusty winds will hamper travel along the path of the storm. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The...
Sunday morning snow dusting
Monday there is some chance for sunshine! There's also a small chance it stays overcast, but at this point it appears there's a better chance that we see at least a few hours of sunshine.
Where is the snow?
CONNECTICUT, USA — This mild winter shouldn't be too much of a surprise. It's exactly what our winter outlook released in late November called for. It's the third La Nina winter in a row, and most factors heading into the winter were not pointing to an overly snowy one.
WSYX ABC6
Powerful winter storm system triggers weather alerts across 30 states
WASHINGTON (TND) — A powerful winter system has triggered weather alerts for more than 50 million people. Forecasters Monday warned of dangerously cold temperatures, along with multiple rounds of snow and ice. The first wave of the system is expected to hit parts of Oklahoma and Texas, bringing up...
Fast-moving snow squalls to threaten travelers in parts of Northeast
An Arctic cold front ushering in dangerous and record-challenging cold to the Northeast will also pose a second threat to some parts of the region into Thursday night. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that snow squalls can bring quickly accumulating snow that could result in whiteout conditions and cause travel disruptions from southern Ontario, Canada, into interior portions of the Northeast as the bitter cold arrives.
TravelPulse
New Winter Storm To Impact Travel Conditions Across Central US
The West Coast continues to endure a deluge during the early part of this week, with the potential to cause further flooding, mudslides and possibly life-threatening conditions. Heavy rainfall, mountain snow and blowing snow are causing hazardous travel conditions from California all the way to parts of Colorado. But, according...
natureworldnews.com
U.K. Braces for Polar Vortex, Extreme Cold Weather, Freezing Temperatures This February
The latest weather forecast said that frigid conditions and temperature drops are expected in the United Kingdom this February due to the blast of a polar vortex. Motorists and Brits planning to travel this week should observe the weather forecasts. Heavy snow and ice conditions would create challenging road hazards and safety.
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
More than 8 inches of snow reported in portions of New England on Friday
A winter storm that dumped up to a foot of snow across parts of the Midwest this week coated the northeastern US with flakes on Friday with some areas in Maine and New Hampshire receiving more than 8 inches.
Winter weather moves over Northeast after dumping snow on Michigan, Indiana
Severe winter weather is expected to continue to track eastward on Thursday. Snow, sleet and freezing rain from the storm was forecast to impact travel conditions.
natureworldnews.com
Widespread Flight Cancellations, Slower Commutes in U.S Recorded Due to Severe Winter Weather
In the recent weather news report, widespread flight cancellations and slower commutes occurred in the United States due to severe winter weather. Many motorists and travelers felt the brunt of the winter storm. Ice storms, foggy conditions and snow affected the weather, especially in the Midwest, Northeast and South. According...
Winter storm to hit the West, blizzard and dangerous wind chills forecast for some: Friday weather updates
More winter weather is forecast across the country on Friday and through the weekend, with snow and dangerous wind chills possible in some areas.
N.J. weather: Wind-chill alerts issued ahead of ‘dangerous’ Arctic blast, sub-zero cold
Bundle up, New Jersey! A brief, but potent, blast of frigid Arctic air is on the way, with temperatures expected to drop into the single digits Friday night into Saturday morning, forecasters said. Making it worse will be strong wind gusts that could get as high as 40 to 45...
900 Flights Cancelled as 40 Million Endure Frigid Weather
More than 40 million people are gearing up for extreme winter weather as an arctic blast is currently en route to hit over a dozen states across the country. In addition, the storm has also forced airlines to ground more than 900 flights. The storm, set to blanket states such...
CNET
Winter Storm Cheat Sheet: Everything You Need to Get Through Snow and Ice Season
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Love it or hate it, we're in the depths of winter now. While the season brings cozy evenings and quiet, snow-covered landscapes, it also brings a new set of inconvenient and potentially dangerous weather, like this week's ice storm across the southern US. Blizzards, snow and ice storms and temperatures well below freezing can disrupt daily life in major ways. With a bit of preparation, you can avoid some of the worst effects of a winter storm.
Stunning videos capture the full scope of Southern ice storm
The winter storm in the South left an ice-glazed trail of destruction and chaos in its wake. Videos captured during the event showed the hazards of travel while others showed how residents took advantage of the ice. A winter storm caused widespread disruptions across the southern United States this week...
