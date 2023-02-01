ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

At Least 9 Semi-Trucks Wreck During Brutal Winter Storms

A massive 21-vehicle pileup that included nine semi-trucks on Colorado’s I-70 has forced the major stretch of road to shut down. According to authorities, the ongoing winter storms were a significant factor in the wrecks. Per reports from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the accident affected nine semi-trucks and...
STRASBURG, CO
WISH-TV

Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday

Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
27 First News

Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain

A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Weather Channel

Winter Storm To Dump Snow From Southern Plains To Midwest And Northeast

A winter storm is developing in the Southwest right now. This storm will impact the Southern Plains, Midwest and Northeast through midweek. Significant snowfall and gusty winds will hamper travel along the path of the storm. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The...
TMJ4 News

Sunday morning snow dusting

Monday there is some chance for sunshine! There's also a small chance it stays overcast, but at this point it appears there's a better chance that we see at least a few hours of sunshine.
FOX 61

Where is the snow?

CONNECTICUT, USA — This mild winter shouldn't be too much of a surprise. It's exactly what our winter outlook released in late November called for. It's the third La Nina winter in a row, and most factors heading into the winter were not pointing to an overly snowy one.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSYX ABC6

Powerful winter storm system triggers weather alerts across 30 states

WASHINGTON (TND) — A powerful winter system has triggered weather alerts for more than 50 million people. Forecasters Monday warned of dangerously cold temperatures, along with multiple rounds of snow and ice. The first wave of the system is expected to hit parts of Oklahoma and Texas, bringing up...
TENNESSEE STATE
AccuWeather

Fast-moving snow squalls to threaten travelers in parts of Northeast

An Arctic cold front ushering in dangerous and record-challenging cold to the Northeast will also pose a second threat to some parts of the region into Thursday night. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that snow squalls can bring quickly accumulating snow that could result in whiteout conditions and cause travel disruptions from southern Ontario, Canada, into interior portions of the Northeast as the bitter cold arrives.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TravelPulse

New Winter Storm To Impact Travel Conditions Across Central US

The West Coast continues to endure a deluge during the early part of this week, with the potential to cause further flooding, mudslides and possibly life-threatening conditions. Heavy rainfall, mountain snow and blowing snow are causing hazardous travel conditions from California all the way to parts of Colorado. But, according...
DENVER, CO
natureworldnews.com

U.K. Braces for Polar Vortex, Extreme Cold Weather, Freezing Temperatures This February

The latest weather forecast said that frigid conditions and temperature drops are expected in the United Kingdom this February due to the blast of a polar vortex. Motorists and Brits planning to travel this week should observe the weather forecasts. Heavy snow and ice conditions would create challenging road hazards and safety.
CNET

Winter Storm Cheat Sheet: Everything You Need to Get Through Snow and Ice Season

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Love it or hate it, we're in the depths of winter now. While the season brings cozy evenings and quiet, snow-covered landscapes, it also brings a new set of inconvenient and potentially dangerous weather, like this week's ice storm across the southern US. Blizzards, snow and ice storms and temperatures well below freezing can disrupt daily life in major ways. With a bit of preparation, you can avoid some of the worst effects of a winter storm.

