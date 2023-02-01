This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Love it or hate it, we're in the depths of winter now. While the season brings cozy evenings and quiet, snow-covered landscapes, it also brings a new set of inconvenient and potentially dangerous weather, like this week's ice storm across the southern US. Blizzards, snow and ice storms and temperatures well below freezing can disrupt daily life in major ways. With a bit of preparation, you can avoid some of the worst effects of a winter storm.

