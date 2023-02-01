ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

lowndessignal.com

Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers

Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville

A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
256today.com

Huntsville listed as top 5 most prosperous metro

According to a recent report, Huntsville has landed on another notable list of places to live throughout the country. Huntsville was named among the top 5 of the country’s most prosperous metros in 2023 by MyElisting.com. Coming in at number four on the list, it is the only city in Alabama that made the top 25.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison, Huntsville agencies respond to fuel spill that flowed into pond near Hexagon

Cleanup crews were still on the scene of a fuel spill Thursday afternoon that had mixed with rainwater to flow into a nearby pond. Madison Fire & Rescue said its crews were called out for a possible chemical spill just before 11 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Intergraph Way. It was determined the chemical in question was diesel fuel that had leaked from an external tank at a business on Lime Quarry Road and ended up in the pond by Hexagon.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Icy conditions possible tonight in northwest Alabama

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday for Lauderdale and Limestone Co, AL as well as Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne Co, TN. Freezing rain and sleet may cause roads to become slick tonight in these locations. Elsewhere, scattered rain showers tonight will give way to widespread,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

The Stampin’ Elephant opens in Hanceville

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Located on Commercial Street in downtown Hanceville, The Stampin’ Elephant opened its doors with grandeur and grace on Friday, Jan. 27. The craft studio and specialized gift shop is the creation of Michelle Woosley, and with the help of her husband Rocky, a ribbon cutting was hosted with members of the community.  A California native, Woosley and her husband moved to Hanceville not long ago and said they felt right at home almost immediately.  “My husband has family all over and Hanceville is situated between family in Ohio and family in Florida,” shared Woosley. “Everyone was so kind and...
HANCEVILLE, AL
WAFF

Meet Miss Baker, Huntsville’s first lady in space

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many people known for their historic work in the Tennessee Valley. But have you heard of Miss Baker? She lived at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and was the first monkey to travel to space and make it back alive — one of the world’s first Monkeynauts.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck

An Alabama man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle car wreck, state troopers reported. Arturo Franco Orozco, 34, of Albertville, Alabama, was killed in the wreck that occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alabama 75 and Horton Nixon Chapel Road in Marshall County. The road was...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Judicial Funding Fight Likely to Continue in Upcoming Legislative Session

An additional eight circuit court and five district court judges are needed in various parts of Alabama, including Madison and Baldwin counties, according to a recent report. That same report also says Jefferson County has more judges than caseloads there require. But reallocating judgeships has become a politically complicated issue...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Annual tree giveaway to be held March 1

In partnership with the Alabama Forestry Commission, Morgan County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold the annual Morgan County Tree Giveaway March 1 from 8 a.m. until noon. A variety of trees will be available, including Button Bush, Flowering White Dogwood, Black Willow, Eastern Redbud, Paw Paw, Elderberry, American...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
tourcounsel.com

Bridge Street Town Centre | Shopping center in Alabama

Bridge Street Town Centre is a lifestyle center shopping center in Huntsville, Alabama, developed by O&S Holdings and designed by TSArchitects, both of Los Angeles. The center is located in Cummings Research Park at the intersection of Old Madison Pike, Interstate 565, and Research Park Boulevard (Alabama State Route 255).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham, AL
