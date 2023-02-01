Read full article on original website
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
lowndessignal.com
Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers
Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville
A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
Senior drives van into Big Spring Park pond, mistaken for parking lot
The 91-year-old man, who White said is not from here, thought the water was a parking lot. This was near the 200-block of Church Street.
weisradio.com
Near Miss on Ice Forecast for North Alabama / Select School Systems Issue Start Delay Wednesday
Winter Weather Advisory Expanded to 3 Alabama Counties Tuesday Night. A “Winter Weather Advisory” is in effect for three north Alabama counties until Wednesday morning. Light freezing rain will be possible there, forecasters said. Take care if you’re out and about in north Alabama tonight. There could be...
256today.com
Huntsville listed as top 5 most prosperous metro
According to a recent report, Huntsville has landed on another notable list of places to live throughout the country. Huntsville was named among the top 5 of the country’s most prosperous metros in 2023 by MyElisting.com. Coming in at number four on the list, it is the only city in Alabama that made the top 25.
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by officials decades ago in Alabama
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
WAAY-TV
Madison, Huntsville agencies respond to fuel spill that flowed into pond near Hexagon
Cleanup crews were still on the scene of a fuel spill Thursday afternoon that had mixed with rainwater to flow into a nearby pond. Madison Fire & Rescue said its crews were called out for a possible chemical spill just before 11 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Intergraph Way. It was determined the chemical in question was diesel fuel that had leaked from an external tank at a business on Lime Quarry Road and ended up in the pond by Hexagon.
WAAY-TV
Icy conditions possible tonight in northwest Alabama
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday for Lauderdale and Limestone Co, AL as well as Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne Co, TN. Freezing rain and sleet may cause roads to become slick tonight in these locations. Elsewhere, scattered rain showers tonight will give way to widespread,...
WAFF
Madison County farmer talks about changes to farming during his life
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Farmers have been around for generations in North Alabama and the United States. Farmers with Alabama Farmers Co-op talked about the changes they’ve seen from when they were kids to when they are working their own farms. Retired farmer, Monte Davis, talked about...
Bed Bath & Beyond complete store closure list, including new one in Alabama
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has released another store closure list, including one in Alabama. In August, Bed Bath & Beyond it was closing some 150 stores. The latest list includes 87 locations, with 5 buybuy Baby stores and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores. An earlier list...
The Stampin’ Elephant opens in Hanceville
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Located on Commercial Street in downtown Hanceville, The Stampin’ Elephant opened its doors with grandeur and grace on Friday, Jan. 27. The craft studio and specialized gift shop is the creation of Michelle Woosley, and with the help of her husband Rocky, a ribbon cutting was hosted with members of the community. A California native, Woosley and her husband moved to Hanceville not long ago and said they felt right at home almost immediately. “My husband has family all over and Hanceville is situated between family in Ohio and family in Florida,” shared Woosley. “Everyone was so kind and...
WAFF
Meet Miss Baker, Huntsville’s first lady in space
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many people known for their historic work in the Tennessee Valley. But have you heard of Miss Baker? She lived at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and was the first monkey to travel to space and make it back alive — one of the world’s first Monkeynauts.
Firefighters battle Decatur fire of ‘gutted’ home
Lieutenant Brandon Sivley confirmed with News 19 that the call came in around 5:57 a.m. since the flames were visible from the road.
Alabama man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck
An Alabama man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle car wreck, state troopers reported. Arturo Franco Orozco, 34, of Albertville, Alabama, was killed in the wreck that occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alabama 75 and Horton Nixon Chapel Road in Marshall County. The road was...
Three Athens teachers receive $5,000 grants from Tennessee Valley Authority
Teachers from across the Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) seven-state region have applied for a $5,000 STEAM grant — but three in Limestone County were the lucky winners.
Van pulled out of Big Spring Park pond, 91-year-old driver thought it was parking lot
A driver visiting Huntsville took a wrong turn and wound up in the pond at Big Spring Park Thursday morning. Sgt. Rosalind White of Huntsville police said the incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. Officers were called to the pond in the 200 block of Church Street on a report...
Judicial Funding Fight Likely to Continue in Upcoming Legislative Session
An additional eight circuit court and five district court judges are needed in various parts of Alabama, including Madison and Baldwin counties, according to a recent report. That same report also says Jefferson County has more judges than caseloads there require. But reallocating judgeships has become a politically complicated issue...
WAAY-TV
Driver making a splash: Van ends up in Big Spring Park pond
A 91-year-old man is shaken up after Huntsville Police say he mistook a pond for a parking lot and drove into it. It happened about 9 a.m. Thursday in Big Spring Park. The man was able to escape and is not hurt.
Hartselle Enquirer
Annual tree giveaway to be held March 1
In partnership with the Alabama Forestry Commission, Morgan County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold the annual Morgan County Tree Giveaway March 1 from 8 a.m. until noon. A variety of trees will be available, including Button Bush, Flowering White Dogwood, Black Willow, Eastern Redbud, Paw Paw, Elderberry, American...
tourcounsel.com
Bridge Street Town Centre | Shopping center in Alabama
Bridge Street Town Centre is a lifestyle center shopping center in Huntsville, Alabama, developed by O&S Holdings and designed by TSArchitects, both of Los Angeles. The center is located in Cummings Research Park at the intersection of Old Madison Pike, Interstate 565, and Research Park Boulevard (Alabama State Route 255).
