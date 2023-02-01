Karg Art Glass has been on the northwest corner of 61st and Oliver in Kechi since 2003. Its owner, Rollin Karg, has lived in the city for over 30 years. He's noticed the city has "gotten a lot bigger in the last couple of years. So seems like we're losing some of that small-town thing, which is not a bad thing. It's going to happen anyway, when Wichita does come in this way, eventually, it's just going to be one big city.”

KECHI, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO