Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
Related
foxkansas.com
Wichita's Indian Center loses two parking lots due to what's underneath
The two parking lots just west of the Indian Center in downtown Wichita are now closed, taking away around 400 spots the center badly needs ahead of events this year. The city says it had no choice because of what's underneath. The problem is they're built on top of massive water tanks holding millions of gallons of clean city water. So back in August, the city closed part of the parking lot to try to distribute some of that weight.
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County studying traffic around northwest intersection residents call 'dangerous'
If you ask people who live near this intersection at 167th and 21st street in northwest Sedgwick county about it, you'll hear many of the same things. "This has been a problem for a very long time," Carrie Patton told Kake news. The intersection has had 50 accidents over the...
KAKE TV
Electric Heater in dog house suspected cause of Arkansas City house fire
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities believe an electric heater in a dog house may have caused a structure fire Wednesday morning. The Arkansas City Fire Department said they responded to the fire on 11th Road. When crews arrived they found large amounts of smoke and flames coming from the house. Firefighters from Winfield, Udall, South Haven, Newkirk and Blackwell assisted in fighting the fire.
Trailer and contents saved after truck fire extinguished north of Wichita
A trailer and its contents were saved after a truck fire was extinguished in Park City Wednesday afternoon.
KAKE TV
Vendors at south Wichita flea market asked to pay thousands to keep their space
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Vendors at a south Wichita flea market are crying foul, now that the new owner has jacked up their rent to several times what they were paying. They say they have no choice but to leave. Vendors at Westway Marketplace say they used to pay a...
KWCH.com
Improvements coming to one of Wichita’s busiest roadways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Changes could be on the horizon for one of Wichita’s main roadways and it could soon be impacting commutes. The changes will happen from K-96 and the I-135 corridor extending east to Central and 127th Street East. About 50,000 vehicles in Wichita use K-96 daily....
wichitabyeb.com
Yuengling arrives in Wichita in less than a week
Back in October, it was announced that Yuengling Brewery was making their way to the Midwest. “America’s Oldest Brewery”, found mostly on the East Coast, announced they would be arriving in Wichita in early 2023. That arrival is days away. The official drop date for Yuengling in...
wichitabyeb.com
Who wants a pre-fab diner building for the low price of free? There’s one in Douglass, KS
There is a website called Cheap Old Houses and they scour new real estate listings daily, coast to coast, searching for cheap old homes and buildings for sale for under $120k. They then handpick the most beautiful of the bunch and share them with you. One of the latest listings...
KAKE TV
'They say it's not our problem': Wichita man facing thousands in repairs after AT&T line drilled through sewage pipe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - David Smith has owned a small rental house in a quiet west Wichita neighborhood for 15 years and has never had a problem – until now. "We received a bill from them on sewer problems where they had to clean for the tune of over $450," said Smith.
KAKE TV
Kechi residents to vote on sales tax increase to fund Arts and Business District plan
Karg Art Glass has been on the northwest corner of 61st and Oliver in Kechi since 2003. Its owner, Rollin Karg, has lived in the city for over 30 years. He's noticed the city has "gotten a lot bigger in the last couple of years. So seems like we're losing some of that small-town thing, which is not a bad thing. It's going to happen anyway, when Wichita does come in this way, eventually, it's just going to be one big city.”
KWCH.com
WPD’s Traffic Tip Tuesday going viral in effort to reduce number of crashes in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is going viral with its “Traffic Tip Tuesday” posts. The goal is to reduce the number of crashes in the community. Sgt. Brian Mock enjoys educating drivers on traffic laws. Along with teaching the Wichita Citizens Police Academy, each week, he shares information about common traffic infractions on the police department’s social media pages.
KAKE TV
Laura Kelly announces Integra Technologies expansion, will bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Kelly has announced that Integra Technologies will be opening an expansion in Wichita. The semiconductor manufacturing plant will bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita. Kelly called the expansion the "second biggest economic development in Kansas history." “Kansas is stepping up to help resolve a national...
KAKE TV
Wichita Family Crisis Center to open new facility this year
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Family Crisis Center is set to open its new emergency shelter facility for clients in 2023. The non-profit, which helps victims of domestic violence and human trafficking, will more than triple its capacity with the move. It's been in its old building since the 1990s.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at south Wichita Dollar General
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police need your help in catching an armed robber. Security video captured the suspect walking into the Dollar General at 1919 E Pawnee on January 13 at 8 p.m. The video shows the man in a raiders jacket with a green military-style bag. The video...
KAKE TV
Woman killed in rollover crash in Reno County
STERLING, Kan. (KAKE) - A 45-year-old woman has died following a rollover crash in south-central Kansas on Wednesday. The accident happened just before 10 p.m. on K-14 about four miles south of Sterling in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Ford Ranger was heading south when the driver left the roadway at 82nd Avenue. The driver then overcorrected and the pickup rolled several times before coming to rest on its passenger side.
KAKE TV
Community support specialists help to offer different approach to WPD calls
Almost every day is busy for Y’Teva Robinson and Allyson Angle. The two are community support specialists for the Wichita police department. “Our job is early intervention and prevention with the goal of keeping kids in the home, keeping DCF out the home, and limiting the number of police contact that the families are having," says Robinson.
KWCH.com
Community support helping McPherson woman in-need get new furnace
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson woman recently hospitalized with hypothermia, pneumonia and sepsis should have a warm place to continue her recovery at home, thanks to her community. Last week the furnace at Edie Lamar’s mobile home gave out. This prompted a call to Jim’s Plumbing, based in McPherson....
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Wichita, KS. - As the largest city in Kansas, Wichita serves as a regional hub for culture, media, trade, and employment. And speaking of employment, the city has a rich history of entrepreneurship, which has led to a highly diverse economy with several prominent economic sectors today.
KWCH.com
Derby police cracking down on Delta 8, but is it legal?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Is Delta 8 legal or illegal to possess in Kansas? The answer depends on where you live. The Derby Police Department says if a product contains THC it’s illegal in their city. A post they shared on social media last week is getting a lot...
adastraradio.com
Cherry Road Media Acquires McPherson News Ledger, Combining with Sentinel
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Starting next week, McPherson’s two newspapers will become one. Cherry Road Media, the owner of the McPherson Sentinel, is acquiring the McPherson News Ledger from Kansas Publishing Ventures and will combine the two publications under its Sentinel banner. The reporting staff of both papers will...
Comments / 0