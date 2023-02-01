Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
gwinnettprepsports.com
TENNIS ROUNDUP: Collins Hill boys, girls sweep Lanier
SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s tennis teams swept a pair of matches over Lanier on Wednesday. Both of the Eagles teams won by 4-1 scores.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Peachtree Ridge upsets No. 4 Norcross
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge knocked off Norcross, ranked fourth in Class AAAAAAA, 58-55 Tuesday in Region 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball. The Lions (18-5, 8-2 region) were led by Byron Martin’s 22 points and Rashad Dames’ 11 points. Martin and Colin Washington had a pair of important baskets in the closing moments, and Connor Teasley delivered two clutch free throws.
gwinnettprepsports.com
South Gwinnett football signing class grows to six players
South Gwinnett’s football signing class grew to six seniors on Wednesday. The Comets headed to the next level are linebacker Tymere Burton to Charlotte, wide receiver/defensive back Pierre Ford to Tennessee State, defensive back Darius Owens to Akron, linebacker Jay Miller to Bethany College, defensive back Ike Eneude to Johnson C. Smith and wide receiver/tight end Caleb Collins to Fullerton College.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek's Caleb Downs named Maxwell Football Club National High School Player of the Year
The Maxwell Football Club named Mill Creek standout Caleb Downs on Thursday as the 2022 Maxwell Football Club National High School Player of the Year. Downs starred on offense and defense last season as Mill Creek won the Class AAAAAAA state championship, the program’s first. The Hawks finished 14-1 with a No. 11 ranking nationally in the final MaxPreps Top 25. In a state finals win over Carrollton, the 6-foot, 190-pounder made 13 tackles and rushed for three touchdowns.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP: Peachtree Ridge rallies from two down for win over Parkview
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge’s boys soccer team fell behind 2-0 before rallying for a 3-2 win over Parkview in Tuesday’s season opener. Juan Gallego Garzon, Dominik Kosut and Brody Schroeder had the Lions’ goals, and Gallego Garzon also had an assist. Zain Arfoosh added an assist, and goalkeeper Jai Patel earned the win.
gwinnettprepsports.com
TENNIS ROUNDUP: Collins Hill boys defeat Archer
LAWRENCEVILLE — Justin Lee, Binson Le and Daniel Kim won in singles Tuesday as Collins Hill defeated Archer 5-0 in boys tennis. Owen Brady and John Kim gave the Eagles a win at No. 1 doubles, while Abdou Djermakoye and Dylan Ton won at No. 2.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett girls win first state swimming and diving championship
North Gwinnett and Brookwood were expected to battle each other at the top of the girls and boys team leaderboards in the Class AAAAAAA State Swimming Championships. Sure enough, the Bulldogs and Broncos battle each other, though there were a few twists Wednesday night at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett celebrates 11 college football signees
North Gwinnett’s football signing class is up to 11 seniors after Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The Bulldogs’ current class features wide receiver/defensive back Jamir Beckhom (Washburn), wide receiver Marek Briley (Georgia), offensive lineman Maddox Brix (Mars Hill), linebacker Grant Godfrey (Kentucky), defensive back/wide receiver Kenan Holmes (Washburn), defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (Ohio State), wide receiver Maddox Smith (Gardner-Webb), defensive back Kody Sudduth (Rochester Community and Technical College), lineman Charles Thorpe (Stetson), defensive end Tyler Walton (Wake Forest) and quarterback Ethan Washington (Army).
gwinnettprepsports.com
Grayson football signing class grows to 14
Grayson’s football program has built another successful group of college recruits for the Class of 2023. The Rams’ senior class is up to 14 college signees after Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Four more Buford Wolves sign with college football programs
Four more Buford players signed with college football programs Wednesday. Long snapper Aiden Wilson signed with Bowling Green, and offensive lineman Ian Chandler signed with University of the Cumberlands, while fellow senior Eli McElwaney, a tight end, signed with Tufts University. McElwaney will play football and baseball at Tufts.
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS SOCCER ROUNDUP: Norcross wins debut of new head coach Laura Freeman
NORCROSS — Norcross rolled to a 10-0 win over Lanier on Tuesday in the debut of new head girls soccer coach Laura Freeman. Cam Martin scored four goals in the season-opening win, and Tessa Balsman scored twice. Gianna Vescovo, Ava Anderson, Alexa Foster and Grace Dougherty added a goal each, and goalkeeper Sophie Katz recorded the shutout.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mountain View sprinter Karsen Phillips signs with Georgia Bulldogs track and field
Mountain View senior Karsen Phillips signed with the University of Georgia women’s track and field program. Phillips is a prospect as a sprinter who also played flag football for the Bears. Her mother, three-time Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers, is an assistant at Mountain View.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Collins Hill grad Drew Swick promoted to Eagles' head football coach
Collins Hill chose continuity and a homegrown candidate to lead its football program, announcing Drew Swick as head coach Tuesday. Swick, a 2008 Collins Hill grad, has been on the Eagles’ coaching staff since 2015 and has served most recently as defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He was the defensive coordinator for the 2020 state runner-up and 2021 state championship teams that won back-to-back region titles.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford honors trio of college lacrosse signees
Buford hosted a signing celebration Wednesday to honor three senior boys who have signed with college lacrosse programs. The Wolves’ signees are Jordan Castro to Lincoln Memorial University (Tenn.), Matthew Canavan to Anderson University (S.C.) and Nash Perry to the Virginia Military Institute.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge football program honors four more college signees
The Stockbridge football team’s senior signing class grew to five after Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The Tigers added four signees to go with defensive back Shelton Lewis, who signed with Clemson in December. Three other members of the secondary signed Wednesday — safety Rossie Grimes signed with Tuskegee University (Ala.), cornerback Nireek Sharpe signed with Jackson State University (Miss.) and Leon Thomas signed with Charleston Southern University (S.C.).
gwinnettprepsports.com
Dacula grad Apryl Daniel named Mountain View's head volleyball coach
Mountain View has promoted assistant Apryl Daniel to head coach of the high school’s volleyball program. Daniel, a 2012 Dacula grad, assisted longtime Bears head coach Stan Carpenter last season, and previously coached at both Dacula and Jackson County.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Duluth celebrates football signing class
Duluth celebrated four more college football recruits on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Indiana landed Wildcats tight end Anthony Miller, and offensive lineman Sean Kimani will play in the Ivy League for Columbia (N.Y.). Wide receiver Tavion Jackson signed with Johnson C. Smith (N.C.) and running back River Thompson-Brown signed with Bluefield State (W.Va.).
Controversial high school football call has local lawmakers pushing for instant replay
Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker and democratic state representative out of Gwinnett County Dewey McClain is pushing a new bill that would require the GHSA to have instant replay in all football state championship games, something he says wouldn’t be hard since the games are now played in Mercedes Benz Stadium.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other north Georgia counties Thursday, February 2
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Thursday, February 2, 2023 due to the likelihood of heavy rain this afternoon and evening. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for...
WJCL
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
