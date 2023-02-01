USA striker Matthew Hoppe joins Scottish Premier League side Hibernian

American international Matthew Hoppe has joined Hibernian on loan after the 21-year-old striker struggled at Middlesbrough.

Hibernian announced the transfer by using an edited clip from the movie 'Superbad' that was posted to the team's official twitter .

'Matthew will add quality in the final third,' said Hibs manager Lee Johnson.

Adding a 𝗛𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗲 to our attack... 🍻 pic.twitter.com/x7QQrYyvlf — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) January 31, 2023

'He's a talented player that can play in all three positions across our front-line and someone that joins with good experience being a full US international and that has played regularly in the Bundesliga.'

'We look forward to working with him and welcome him to the club.'

During the scene from Superbad, the main character named Evan is attempting to purchase beer using a fake ID.

As he nervously rambles to the cashier who is clearly not interested in conversation Evan says ' I love that stuff, been drinking it for years. You know I heard they recently decided hops to it,' before cutting to a highlight package of Hoppe.

Hoppe made only six appearances off the bench with Middlesbrough, while failing to score a goal for the English Championship side.

The young American made his breakthrough into senior action with Schalke when he became the youngest American to score a hattrick in Bundesliga.

His subsequent moves to both Middlesborough and Mallorca were not as successful though he has still earned eight caps with the national team.

Hibernian is currently sitting fifth in the Scottish Premier League with 31 points and a 9-4-11 record.

The team's next match is against February 4th against St Mirren, which would give Hoppe around three days if he is ready to make his debut.