Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach prepares for Mardi Gras celebration
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time to let the good times roll. Mardi Gras is in just a few weeks and Panama City Beach is getting the party started this weekend. The tourism department is holding the annual Mardi Gras and Music Festival. Something new this...
WJHG-TV
Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast celebrates 20 years of operation
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast is celebrating 20 years of serving the community. What started out as a small facility has grown exponentially to continue meeting the needs of the area. “It came out of the ground as a Greensite hospital, first hospital in Walton...
WJHG-TV
Panhandle Stompers invite you to take a spin on the dance floor
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Not much good can be attributed to COVID but members of one local line dancing group say it was the catalyst for what has become a passion for them. And they invite you to take a spin around the dance floor with them. “Panhandle Stompers...
WJHG-TV
Accessorizing this Wear It Wednesday with Accessories on the Boardwalk
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Having the perfect outfit in mind just isn’t complete without the accessories. That idea is exactly what has kept Accessories on the Boardwalk in business for almost 15 years. Designer Angela Miller said that there is no wrong way to accessorize. Whether it’s...
WJHG-TV
Dangerous Beaches List
Rain moves through tonight into Friday morning with sunshine returning by Friday afternoon. Walton County's only hospital - is now celebrating 20 years in operation. The trial wrapped up against a transient man accused of killing another man more than two years ago. Prosecutors say he then buried the body in Panama City Beach.
WJHG-TV
PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a new study, making rounds on news outlets across the world. Travel Lens has created a top 10 list of what the website claims are the most dangerous beaches in the united states. On that top 10 list sits Panama City Beach at number four.
WJHG-TV
Date Night Done Right: Dance class edition
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - February marks the month of romance. Since romance can come in many forms, the team takes on a new weekly segment for the month of February called “Date Night Done Right” to explore fun and creative ways to make those rare moments count.
WJHG-TV
The Pilot Club of Panama Center presents the 12th Annual Pancake Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Pilot Club of Panama City is inviting you to a morning full of food, fun and fellowship as they continue their mission to raise money for local high school scholarships. The event is set to kick off Saturday, February 4th from 7 a.m. to...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If it is Tuesday, that means its Time Travel Tuesday, and once again Bill Hudson unlocks the archives for a stroll down memory lane. Clips from this week’s segment include a Chamber of Commerce board meeting in the early ‘70s. Surprisingly, this week...
WJHG-TV
Chapter Chat: February’s book of the month announced
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 Today’s Chapter Chat is ready for its next book!. The read for February is The Partner Track by Helen Wan. Chapter Chat’s next meet up will be on February 28th at 2 p.m. at the Panama City Beach Public Library.
getthecoast.com
Mysterious Santa-looking statue appears on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, morning commuters heading north on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach near The Block club got a glimpse of a dark figure standing in the foggy median, holding a walking stick, and carrying a bag. The all black statue resembles Santa Claus, with a similar...
WJHG-TV
Sundog Books Top Bookstore in FL
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest. More fog and high humidity continues until a cold front brings out best chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. New Frank Brown Festival Lights. Updated: 9 hours ago. One of Bay County's most popular festival sites will soon be...
Bands on the Beach 2023 lineup released
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Bands on the Beach, a series featuring regional artists on Pensacola Beach, has announced its 2023 lineup. The concerts, provided and organized by the Santa Rosa Island Authority are scheduled to begin the first Tuesday in April and ends the last Tuesday in October. Below is the schedule for this […]
WJHG-TV
What crime looks like recently in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many assume when they hear “small beach town,” it must be a doors unlocked, safe area. While Panama City Beach isn’t a bustling city like Miami, it isn’t kept in a bubble either. NewsChannel 7 sat down with the Beach Police Chief Wednesday to get a better idea of what crime looks like in one of the state’s top tourist destinations.
getthecoast.com
Brunch Lovers Rejoice: Ruby Slipper opens ‘all-day brunch’ eatery in Baytowne Wharf
On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Ruby Slipper officially opened their new all-day brunch restaurant at The Village of Baytowne Wharf in Sandestin. Born from the soul of New Orleans and celebrating the creative spirit of brunch, Ruby Slipper Baytowne is the third Ruby Slipper location in Florida and second in the Destin area.
WJHG-TV
New lighting coming to Frank Brown Park festival grounds
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of Bay County’s most popular festival sites will soon be brighter than ever. Last week, Panama City Beach approved a more than $1 million project to replace the lights on the festival grounds at Frank Brown Park. It’s been a long way...
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Women’s Profiles: The Junior League of the Emerald Coast
The Junior League of the Emerald Coast is an organization that has helped women and children in our community since 1964 and has evolved with the times. In recent years, the League has sought to become more inclusive and ensure women of all backgrounds have a place to help the League meet its mission. President Hilary DeMers credited current membership to the revitalization that has occurred over the last three years.
WJHG-TV
Crime in Panama City Beach
The City of Mexico Beach is continuing to build back after Hurricane Michael, and officials say new projects will give them competitive edge. United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work.
WJHG-TV
Gulf Coast set to co-host Visit Panama City Beach College Classic
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For the second year Gulf Coast is teaming with Visit Panama City Beach to host a College Baseball Classic at Publix Sports Park. 16 teams, including Gulf Coast Chipola and Northwest Florida, set to compete in three days of high level junior college competition. In fact the field of 16 teams includes a dozen ranked inside Perfect Game USA’s top 50. 9 of the 12 are inside the top 25 and four teams are top ten in those rankings. McLennan, out of Waco, Texas, and the Commodores both practicing early Thursday afternoon. We spoke with the head coaches of both about this event, starting with Gulf Coast’s Tyler Younger. He says this elite event made possible by the TDC and Visit Panama City Beach, making it more than just a baseball tournament!
Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
Comments / 1