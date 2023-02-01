Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
South Gwinnett football signing class grows to six players
South Gwinnett’s football signing class grew to six seniors on Wednesday. The Comets headed to the next level are linebacker Tymere Burton to Charlotte, wide receiver/defensive back Pierre Ford to Tennessee State, defensive back Darius Owens to Akron, linebacker Jay Miller to Bethany College, defensive back Ike Eneude to Johnson C. Smith and wide receiver/tight end Caleb Collins to Fullerton College.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek's Caleb Downs named Maxwell Football Club National High School Player of the Year
The Maxwell Football Club named Mill Creek standout Caleb Downs on Thursday as the 2022 Maxwell Football Club National High School Player of the Year. Downs starred on offense and defense last season as Mill Creek won the Class AAAAAAA state championship, the program’s first. The Hawks finished 14-1 with a No. 11 ranking nationally in the final MaxPreps Top 25. In a state finals win over Carrollton, the 6-foot, 190-pounder made 13 tackles and rushed for three touchdowns.
gwinnettprepsports.com
TENNIS ROUNDUP: Collins Hill boys, girls sweep Lanier
SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s tennis teams swept a pair of matches over Lanier on Wednesday. Both of the Eagles teams won by 4-1 scores.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Four more Buford Wolves sign with college football programs
Four more Buford players signed with college football programs Wednesday. Long snapper Aiden Wilson signed with Bowling Green, and offensive lineman Ian Chandler signed with University of the Cumberlands, while fellow senior Eli McElwaney, a tight end, signed with Tufts University. McElwaney will play football and baseball at Tufts.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP: Peachtree Ridge rallies from two down for win over Parkview
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge’s boys soccer team fell behind 2-0 before rallying for a 3-2 win over Parkview in Tuesday’s season opener. Juan Gallego Garzon, Dominik Kosut and Brody Schroeder had the Lions’ goals, and Gallego Garzon also had an assist. Zain Arfoosh added an assist, and goalkeeper Jai Patel earned the win.
gwinnettprepsports.com
TENNIS ROUNDUP: Collins Hill boys defeat Archer
LAWRENCEVILLE — Justin Lee, Binson Le and Daniel Kim won in singles Tuesday as Collins Hill defeated Archer 5-0 in boys tennis. Owen Brady and John Kim gave the Eagles a win at No. 1 doubles, while Abdou Djermakoye and Dylan Ton won at No. 2.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Grayson football signing class grows to 14
Grayson’s football program has built another successful group of college recruits for the Class of 2023. The Rams’ senior class is up to 14 college signees after Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mountain View sprinter Karsen Phillips signs with Georgia Bulldogs track and field
Mountain View senior Karsen Phillips signed with the University of Georgia women’s track and field program. Phillips is a prospect as a sprinter who also played flag football for the Bears. Her mother, three-time Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers, is an assistant at Mountain View.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Peachtree Ridge upsets No. 4 Norcross
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge knocked off Norcross, ranked fourth in Class AAAAAAA, 58-55 Tuesday in Region 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball. The Lions (18-5, 8-2 region) were led by Byron Martin’s 22 points and Rashad Dames’ 11 points. Martin and Colin Washington had a pair of important baskets in the closing moments, and Connor Teasley delivered two clutch free throws.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Collins Hill grad Drew Swick promoted to Eagles' head football coach
Collins Hill chose continuity and a homegrown candidate to lead its football program, announcing Drew Swick as head coach Tuesday. Swick, a 2008 Collins Hill grad, has been on the Eagles’ coaching staff since 2015 and has served most recently as defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He was the defensive coordinator for the 2020 state runner-up and 2021 state championship teams that won back-to-back region titles.
gwinnettprepsports.com
State football champion Mill Creek celebrates National Signing Day
Class AAAAAAA state football champion Mill Creek added six more college signees on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Two of the seniors who signed with college football programs are from the same family — brothers Bryce and Cooper Bothwell, both linemen, signed with Marist College (N.Y.).
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett celebrates 11 college football signees
North Gwinnett’s football signing class is up to 11 seniors after Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The Bulldogs’ current class features wide receiver/defensive back Jamir Beckhom (Washburn), wide receiver Marek Briley (Georgia), offensive lineman Maddox Brix (Mars Hill), linebacker Grant Godfrey (Kentucky), defensive back/wide receiver Kenan Holmes (Washburn), defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (Ohio State), wide receiver Maddox Smith (Gardner-Webb), defensive back Kody Sudduth (Rochester Community and Technical College), lineman Charles Thorpe (Stetson), defensive end Tyler Walton (Wake Forest) and quarterback Ethan Washington (Army).
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford honors trio of college lacrosse signees
Buford hosted a signing celebration Wednesday to honor three senior boys who have signed with college lacrosse programs. The Wolves’ signees are Jordan Castro to Lincoln Memorial University (Tenn.), Matthew Canavan to Anderson University (S.C.) and Nash Perry to the Virginia Military Institute.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Dacula grad Apryl Daniel named Mountain View's head volleyball coach
Mountain View has promoted assistant Apryl Daniel to head coach of the high school’s volleyball program. Daniel, a 2012 Dacula grad, assisted longtime Bears head coach Stan Carpenter last season, and previously coached at both Dacula and Jackson County.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Duluth celebrates football signing class
Duluth celebrated four more college football recruits on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Indiana landed Wildcats tight end Anthony Miller, and offensive lineman Sean Kimani will play in the Ivy League for Columbia (N.Y.). Wide receiver Tavion Jackson signed with Johnson C. Smith (N.C.) and running back River Thompson-Brown signed with Bluefield State (W.Va.).
WXIA 11 Alive
Stockbridge High cornerback makes college decision | What to know
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Stockbridge High School's Nireek Sharpe has made a major decision on his football future. The cornerback who stands at 6'2" signed with Jackson State Wednesday morning for National Signing Day. Sharpe received a total of 12 offers in total from schools all across the nation, according...
nfhsraiderwire.com
Stetson Bennett Arrested
On Sunday the 29th University of Georgia’s star quarterback was arrested due to intoxication charges. Stetson Bennett was banging on doors that night as police were called and found him to be intoxicated leading them to take him into custody. The famous quarterback who led the Bulldogs to back-to-back...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Former Heritage High School athletic director facing assault charge involving student
CONYERS — The former athletic director at Heritage High School has been charged with simple assault on a student in connection with an incident that took place at the school in December. Edward Senter, 52, was arrested Jan. 23 after he allegedly intervened in a student fight in the...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
tourcounsel.com
The Gallery at South DeKalb | Shopping mall in Georgia
The Gallery at South DeKalb, formerly South DeKalb Mall, is a shopping mall owned by Thor Equities. The mall is located at the intersection of Candler Road and Interstate 20 in the Panthersville CDP of DeKalb County, Georgia. The mall opened in 1968 with anchors Rich's and JCPenney. This mall...
