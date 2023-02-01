Denver hired Sean Payton to build a culture, not adapt to one. That means changes for Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Mike Shanahan Comments on Sean Payton as Broncos HC
What does Mike Shanahan think of the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton?
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Winners and losers from Sean Payton being hired by Broncos
Sean Payton is the new head coach for the Denver Broncos after a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Here are the winners and losers of the Payton hiring. The head coaching carousel had very little movement this offseason, with the Carolina Panthers being the only team to address their vacancy by hiring Frank Reich. That left four teams that were in need of new sideline bosses. But on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos found their head coach, and it arrived in the form of a huge splash.
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Negotiating With Ex-HC Vic Fangio
Sean Payton's first move as Denver Broncos head coach could be unprecedented.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Set to Join Broncos, Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos are "finalizing compensation" to acquire former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton to become the team's new head man, per multiple reports Tuesday. The Broncos will send a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Payton and a Saints 2024 third-round selection. Payton...
Sean Payton Joining Broncos, Situation Similar to Where He Left Saints
Denver does not have a long-term solution at quarterback, has traded away future draft capital and may have expensive decisions ahead. That sounds a lot like New Orleans.
AP Source: Broncos reportedly get Sean Payton as coach in deal with Saints
The Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton their head coach.
Broncos to hire Sean Payton as next head coach
The Broncos finally have their guy. Denver's next head coach will be former long-time Saints coach and Super Bowl champion Sean Payton, The Gazette confirmed Tuesday. The Broncos will send the Saints their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick in exchange for the Saints' 2024 third-round pick and Payton, who is still under contract with New Orleans.
Key NFL offseason dates Broncos fans should know in 2023
The NFL still has one more game to be played — the biggest game of the season — but for the Denver Broncos and 29 other teams, the 2023 offseason has already begun. Here are the upcoming key dates that Broncos fans should have circled on their calendars for the 2023 NFL offseason.
DeMeco Ryans Says Passing on Broncos 'Wasn't a Difficult Decision'
DeMeco Ryans made some waves on Thursday as he was introduced as Houston Texans head coach.
