KOLO TV Reno
Reno police officers who saved 2 after crash nominated for award
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three Reno Police Department officers have been nominated to receive a RISE award for their rescue of two people involved in a crash in November. The award is being given out by Axon, the company who makes the department’s body cameras. On Nov. 26, Officers...
mynews4.com
Carson City man killed when struck outside his disabled vehicle on I-580
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in Washoe County when he was hit by a truck while outside his disabled vehicle on I-580. The Nevada State Police responded to a reported crash at the location of southbound I-580, north of mile marker 13 in Washoe County around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 24.
KOLO TV Reno
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Feb. 2: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is providing new details on the standoff from Wednesday. They say one man, Lakhvir Singh, was arrested. The incident began when the suspect called Lyon County dispatch in an altered state. Singh has been charged with...
KOLO TV Reno
Man suspected of driving under the influence arrested after crash kills elderly man
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in Carson City at the intersection of US50 and College Parkway left one person dead this past Saturday. On Jan. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., Nevada State Police responded to the area for a reported crash. During their investigation, they determined that a...
2news.com
Man That Shot Firearm in Fernley Neighborhood Taken Into Custody
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order has been lifted. LCSO issued the shelter in place order for the Southwest Meadows...
fernleyreporter.com
Shelter in place issued in Southwest Meadows subdivision
Update: Multiple outlets have reported the suspect has surrendered and is in custody. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has released only the following statement:. The situation in the southwest Meadows subdivision has been mitigated and the shelter in place has been lifted. Thank you for your patience. The Lyon...
2news.com
Barricaded Suspect Taken into Custody, Shelter in Place still in effect
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order will be removed after deputies clear the area. LCSO issued a shelter in place...
mynews4.com
Fire crews responding to multi-unit apartment building fire in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Fire crews are responding to a multi-unit apartment building fire Reno Thursday night. Two apartment units located at 2370 Orange Lane are affected by the fire that started at a lower apartment, said Reno Fire Department (RFD). There are no injuries...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire near Kietzke Lane displaces people from at least 3 homes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire near Kietzke Lane and Grove Street left three homes uninhabitable on Thursday night and possibly a fourth. The American Red Cross is en route to find lodging for the people, the Reno Fire Department said. There were no injuries to people or to firefighters at...
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
2news.com
New Traffic Signal on Vista Blvd. To Be Activated Thursday
The City of Sparks will activate a recently-installed traffic signal on Vista Blvd. on Thursday. The new light is located between Vista Del Rancho Parkway and Peppergrass Drive. The signal was installed to allow safer access to Golden Triangle Way and the Golden Triangle Development on the south side of...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early on the evening of January 24th. As many as 17 shots were fired, some hitting vehicles...
2news.com
No one injured after state police car hit multiple times due to winter conditions
Nevada State Police are reminding drivers in northern Nevada to slow down around first responders after a Highway Patrol car was hit multiple times near Lockwood Sunday morning. This morning while responding to an incident on I-80 near Lockwood, a Nevada State Trooper’s vehicle was struck while the Trooper was...
2news.com
Man Killed, Another Injured In Carson City Crash
Nevada State Police are investigating if one of the vehicles involved ran a red light. Nevada State Police are investigating if pick-up truck ran the red light.
Record-Courier
The Groundhog Day 2023 R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — I expect the Bureau of Land Management will get an earful on the horses during the report they have scheduled at the Douglas County Board of commissioners 10 a.m. today. Commissioners are being asked to ratify Genoans’ picks for the two empty town board seats. R....
mynews4.com
Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
mynews4.com
Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 31, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A faulty HVAC unit caused some excitement in the jail this morning as firefighters spent around around 90 minutes seeking the source and clearing the air. Temperatures across Carson Valley hit negative numbers this morning with the low at Minden-Tahoe Airport hitting minus 8 at 6:35 a.m. Road temperatures are way down, so be careful on your commute this morning.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks business owner sees suspected burglars on security camera
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Spaks Police Department arrested two men early Sunday after a business owner watching on a security camera saw them allegedly trying to break into vehicles. Police arrested Christopher Bruffett, 35, of Reno and Vincent James Wilks, 25, of Sparks. Both are charged with motor vehicle tampering,...
2news.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office Welcomes New K-9 Bubba
Thanks to a donation from a philanthropic Douglas County family, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) welcomed a new K-9 officer, Bubba, to the team on Tuesday, January 31. Sheriff Daniel Coverley, along with donors Scott and Laure Slothower and members of the Sheriff’s Advisory Committee, attended a welcoming...
