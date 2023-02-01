ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernley, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Reno police officers who saved 2 after crash nominated for award

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three Reno Police Department officers have been nominated to receive a RISE award for their rescue of two people involved in a crash in November. The award is being given out by Axon, the company who makes the department’s body cameras. On Nov. 26, Officers...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Feb. 2: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is providing new details on the standoff from Wednesday. They say one man, Lakhvir Singh, was arrested. The incident began when the suspect called Lyon County dispatch in an altered state. Singh has been charged with...
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Man That Shot Firearm in Fernley Neighborhood Taken Into Custody

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order has been lifted. LCSO issued the shelter in place order for the Southwest Meadows...
FERNLEY, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Shelter in place issued in Southwest Meadows subdivision

Update: Multiple outlets have reported the suspect has surrendered and is in custody. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has released only the following statement:. The situation in the southwest Meadows subdivision has been mitigated and the shelter in place has been lifted. Thank you for your patience. The Lyon...
LYON COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Fire crews responding to multi-unit apartment building fire in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Fire crews are responding to a multi-unit apartment building fire Reno Thursday night. Two apartment units located at 2370 Orange Lane are affected by the fire that started at a lower apartment, said Reno Fire Department (RFD). There are no injuries...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire near Kietzke Lane displaces people from at least 3 homes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire near Kietzke Lane and Grove Street left three homes uninhabitable on Thursday night and possibly a fourth. The American Red Cross is en route to find lodging for the people, the Reno Fire Department said. There were no injuries to people or to firefighters at...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

New Traffic Signal on Vista Blvd. To Be Activated Thursday

The City of Sparks will activate a recently-installed traffic signal on Vista Blvd. on Thursday. The new light is located between Vista Del Rancho Parkway and Peppergrass Drive. The signal was installed to allow safer access to Golden Triangle Way and the Golden Triangle Development on the south side of...
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early on the evening of January 24th. As many as 17 shots were fired, some hitting vehicles...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

The Groundhog Day 2023 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I expect the Bureau of Land Management will get an earful on the horses during the report they have scheduled at the Douglas County Board of commissioners 10 a.m. today. Commissioners are being asked to ratify Genoans’ picks for the two empty town board seats. R....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 31, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A faulty HVAC unit caused some excitement in the jail this morning as firefighters spent around around 90 minutes seeking the source and clearing the air. Temperatures across Carson Valley hit negative numbers this morning with the low at Minden-Tahoe Airport hitting minus 8 at 6:35 a.m. Road temperatures are way down, so be careful on your commute this morning.
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks business owner sees suspected burglars on security camera

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Spaks Police Department arrested two men early Sunday after a business owner watching on a security camera saw them allegedly trying to break into vehicles. Police arrested Christopher Bruffett, 35, of Reno and Vincent James Wilks, 25, of Sparks. Both are charged with motor vehicle tampering,...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Welcomes New K-9 Bubba

Thanks to a donation from a philanthropic Douglas County family, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) welcomed a new K-9 officer, Bubba, to the team on Tuesday, January 31. Sheriff Daniel Coverley, along with donors Scott and Laure Slothower and members of the Sheriff’s Advisory Committee, attended a welcoming...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

