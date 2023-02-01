A WWE Hall of Famer best remembered for his Attitude Era run has revealed that they have signed yet another contract with the company. Charles Wright has been a fixture in WWE since the early nineties with characters such as Papa Shango and The Supreme Fighting Machine Kama to his name. The star is best known, however, for his Attitude Era of The Godfather, a persona that saw him pick up the Intercontinental Championship. Despite not stepping in a WWE ring in anger in over a decade, The Godfather is still very much part of the family.

2 DAYS AGO