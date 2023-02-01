Read full article on original website
Legendary former WWE wrestler has died
Legendary professional wrestler Lanny Poffo has died, according to reports. No cause of death has been reported. The death of Poffo, who is the brother of the “Macho Man” Randy Savage, was first reported by WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. “With a very, very...
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Is Not Happy About Dominik Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero Comparisons
Eddie Guerrero’s legacy will live on forever, and many fans have labeled other wrestlers as “the next Latino Heat.” Dominik Mysterio’s new gimmick drew comparisons between Rey Mysterio’s son and Eddie Guerrero. It turns out that Vickie Guerrero isn’t a fan of that kind of talk.
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan’s Camp Clears The Air After Poor Health Concerns
Hulk Hogan was one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling in the ’80s. He was one of the first wrestlers to cross over from the world of professional wrestling over to the world of pop culture. This earned him a massive fan following in an era without social media. Hogan is still considered one of the greatest of all time, and he is a true legend. Sadly, his past has finally caught up to him, but now his reps are speaking about concerns over his declining health.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Did Not Realize His Neck Tattoo Was Going To Be So Large
WWE Universe has been continuously buzzing about the return of the Prodigal Son after months of being on the shelf due to injury, Cody Rhodes. Not only did Rhodes come back, but inserted himself straight into the world title picture upon his resurgence. Cody Rhodes has been at the center of discussion, and he recently opened up about his intriguing neck tattoo.
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Decision To Leave Pro Wrestling
Brandi Rhodes' life was changed forever when she gave birth to her first child, Liberty, in June 2021. At the same time, she and her husband Cody were contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Despite sporadically performing in the ring and holding a full-time executive position with Tony Khan's company, Rhodes decided to hang up her wrestling boots and leave the pro wrestling industry altogether in February 2022; Cody also left the promotion at the same time. In a recent interview with Bare Magazine, the 39-year-old opened up about her exit from the business.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Hulk Hogan's Rep Issues Statement On His Health
Few wrestlers in the realm of pro wrestling made a lasting impact on the sport as Hulk Hogan did during his peak. Recently, however, the spotlight has been directed back at Hulk but it's for reasons centered around his health. On a recent edition of "The Kurt Angle Show," the real-life Olympic Gold Medalist recapped what his experience was backstage at "Raw is XXX" last Monday, January 23. A detail of his story that had fans in shock was when Angle claimed that Hogan had lost the feeling in the lower half of his body, saying Hogan had the nerves cut from his lower body."
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Otis Discusses His Character Change In WWE: “I’ve Gone To The Dark Side A Little Bit There”
Otis has embraced the dark side. The WWE star and Alpha Academy member spoke with Wrestling Inc. (prior to Saturday’s Royal Rumble) to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he has changed his persona and is looking to become a more sinister performer inside the ring. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided
With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Isn’t Afraid Of Anyone Taking Her Spot In WWE
Charlotte Flair’s frequent title wins in WWE often elicit frustration among fans, who feel she is overbooked. However, her exceptional in-ring skills cannot be disputed. In fact, Charlotte Flair isn’t even afraid of anyone making her spot in WWE while she is away. On a previous episode of...
ComicBook
Cody Rhodes Explains His Love for the Winged Eagle WWE Championship, If He'll Revive It
Cody Rhodes has been stirring up speculation on social media that, if and when he finally wins the WWE Championship, he'll revive the classic "Winged Eagle" design the title had from 1988-98. Rhodes famously revived the classic Intercontinental Championship design in 2011 and first got fans buzzing about the "Winged Eagle" after he returned at WrestleMania 38 and announced his only goal was to finally win the world championship that had always eluded his family. He'll finally get that chance at WrestleMania 39 this April now that he's the winner of this year's Men's Royal Rumble. Shortly after his Rumble win, "The American Nightmare" once again posted a photo of the title.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Signs New WWE Deal
A WWE Hall of Famer best remembered for his Attitude Era run has revealed that they have signed yet another contract with the company. Charles Wright has been a fixture in WWE since the early nineties with characters such as Papa Shango and The Supreme Fighting Machine Kama to his name. The star is best known, however, for his Attitude Era of The Godfather, a persona that saw him pick up the Intercontinental Championship. Despite not stepping in a WWE ring in anger in over a decade, The Godfather is still very much part of the family.
Sami Zayn Takes Bloodline Photos Out With The Trash
The heartbreak continues. Sami Zayn was pushed past his breaking point at WWE Royal Rumble, refusing to hit his longtime friend Kevin Owens with a chair and instead striking Roman Reigns in the back. Hitting Reigns with the chair led to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacking Sami before Roman eventually joined in.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Calls Top WWE Star “Selfish S.O.B.”
Seth Rollins had some strong words to say about a former WWE rival that had an impressive showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. When it comes to interviews, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is known for speaking his mind. Whether he’s doing it as a character or simply speaking as his true self, Rollins is known to ruffle feathers a bit. Recently, Rollins called former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk a “cancer” among other things as he made it clear that WWE doesn’t want Punk back even if he is available.
ComicBook
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
wrestletalk.com
New Sami Zayn Shirt Revealed Following WWE Royal Rumble
A new Sami Zayn shirt has been revealed following WWE Royal Rumble. After months and months of teasing and buildup, Sami Zayn made a decision and hit Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with a steel chair, turning against The Bloodline and choosing not to attack Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble.
