ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Tifton middle schoolers receive FBLA awards

Some may not have liked the news, but most faculty at VSU and students say it’s time. They say they adapted well and quickly to COVID, but they’re ready to get back to a traditional college experience. Sam Watson isn’t unfamiliar with Georgia politics. Georgia Hospital Association,...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Black History Month scavenger hunt underway in Albany

Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the gun violence in Valdosta, especially between our younger generation, is trending for the worst. How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life. Downtown Albany development: What’s next?. Updated: 7 hours ago. When you think about Albany, you think about things like a rich...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life

Leaders of Visit Albany want people to know that it takes the whole community working together to execute an idea that highlights Albany's rich history. Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the gun violence in Valdosta, especially between our younger generation, is trending for the worst. Downtown Albany development: What’s next?
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany YMCA hosts health-centered basketball program for kids

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area YMCA is partnering with AmeriHealth Caritas to address children’s health problems through sports. The Healthy Hoops program targets asthma and obesity in kids with basketball. Children participating in the program are able to not only take part in basketball clinics but also...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Albany development: What’s next?

Leaders of Visit Albany want people to know that it takes the whole community working together to execute an idea that highlights Albany's rich history. Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the gun violence in Valdosta, especially between our younger generation, is trending for the worst. How boxing has changed a young...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany

Thomasville City Schools parents, students concerned about school leaders’ actions. Some may not have liked the news, but most faculty at VSU and students say it’s time. They say they adapted well and quickly to COVID, but they’re ready to get back to a traditional college experience.
THOMASVILLE, GA
Albany Herald

Albany Area football players sign scholarship offers

ALBANY — National Signing Day didn’t bring too many surprises in Albany except that two of Albany’s best running backs did not ink letters of intent. Dougherty’s Jacob Stallworth and Westover’s Aiden Griffin were not among the athletes who made their college decisions Tuesday. At...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Five Lee County Trojans sign scholarship letters

A ceremony at Lee County High School Wednesday afternoon saw five Lee County Trojans sign national letters of intent to play college football. (Front Row l--r) Kason Hooks signed with Army, Lake Wilson signed with Thomas University, and JD Fugerson with the University of Buffalo. (Back row l-r) Kam Bell with Albany State University, Dontae Tinson with Albany University and Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Ben Hill County teenager is still mourning following his tragic death. Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in Berrien County. Georgia State Patrol troopers said Huffman was riding on the trunk when he was run over.
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Americus holds community forum to understand concerns, offer solutions

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Issues of growing gun violence and crime in the region were brought up before law enforcement, city leaders and school officials in Americus. The city held a community forum Monday night to get a better idea of residents’ concerns and offering solutions to the problems.
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Camilla passes filmmaking policy, looks to create new business

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Camilla is looking to expand into a new business as it passed a new film production policy. The city said in a statement that the policy comes as the city looks to bring in a portion of the over $4 billion the film business brings to Georgia, according to state statistics.
CAMILLA, GA
WALB 10

Fla. woman found in Ga. in the 80s identified through DNA

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida woman has been identified by authorities after being found injured in Newton 37 years ago, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The woman was found injured and unconscious on the side of the road of Highway 91 North on May 14, 1985,...
NEWTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy