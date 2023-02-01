ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Marysville High welcomes No. 1 Sac-Joaquin D-IV team Wednesday

By Jeff Larson / jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 2 days ago
Marysville head girls coach Marvin Prince speaks to his team during a game this year. Marysville hosts Colfax in a battle for first in league tonight at 7 p.m. Courtesy of Jennifer Kendall

Fresh off its sixth straight win, the Marysville High girls basketball team gets a second crack at the top team at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Maxpreps rankings and No. 10 in all of the SJS, published by MaxPreps.com each week through the regular season.

Colfax (21-2, 9-0 PVL) – a 55-30 winner over Marysville at home on Jan. 11 – will travel to Indian Country today for a 7 p.m. scheduled Pioneer Valley League contest at Marysville (20-3, 8-1 PVL).

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
