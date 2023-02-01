ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake area residents experience water issues due to frozen pipes

By Emily Tencer
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qEcM_0kYFMEdO00

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Public utility companies were inundated with calls Tuesday as many businesses and homeowners woke up to frozen pipes.

The Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities had more than 130 calls while the city of Sandy had at least 40 customers in the same situation.

The state of Allison McCullock’s kitchen was a mess as plumbers with Expert Services Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electrical tried to get to the source of the water dripping from her ceiling.

“I just heard a gush of water, came out, and my ceiling was flooding,” she said.

McCullock woke up to her pipes frozen. She tried to warm them up but they burst in the afternoon.

“I’ve already cried today. We’ve already panicked, now we’re good. Now I can think level-headed,” she said.

She said she left her faucet dripping overnight, but plumbers say you should actually have a spaghetti-strand width of water steadily running all night.

Master plumber Nathan Berg recommends you keep the temperature neutral.

“Really she did everything that you can do, but if you don’t have good insulation, there’s only so much you can do before you have something like this happen,” said Berg.

If your pipes freeze, ramp up the heat in your home and bring a space heater into the affected room. Open up any cupboards to let the warm air in.

If you have copper pipes, know you’re more at risk of freezing and bursting.

“When that ice expands, it’s a little bit more fragile so it ends up splitting whereas plastic can kind of absorb it a little bit more,” he said.

Service companies also have thawing machines that attach to the pipes and break up the ice.

“Call your mom, call your dad, that’s what I did. Call your plumber, they’re great,” said McCullock. “Maybe I’ll have a better kitchen at the end of this. That’s a hope now, I guess.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Dozens of homeowners dealing with frozen pipes in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — There is a part of Cheryl Altman’s Sandy house she doesn’t usually go into. “I’ll turn on my phone light,” she said. “I’m kind of stuck.”. It’s a small crawl space under her home you enter behind a little bookshelf. Tuesday, she had to crawl into the room because she was hoping there was an easy fix.
SANDY, UT
utah.gov

Freezing Temperatures Could Cause Frozen Service Lines

These freezing cold temps could result in possible frozen service lines. Let’s talk about prevention and what to do if your lines do freeze. Let cold water drip from the faucet. Running water through the pipe – even at a trickle – helps prevent pipes from freezing.
KSLTV

Hill Air Force Base building evacuated due to ‘unusual smell’

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A building at Hill Air Force Base was evacuated Thursday morning after an “unusual smell” was detected. According to an official statement from the base, the smell was detected at approximately 9:40 a.m. The building was then evacuated. After the evacuation, an “undetermined”...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

Salt Lake City Businesses that Closed and Businesses that Thrive

The downtown Salt Lake City retail and restaurant marketplace has seen some big shake-ups since the end of lockdowns. The demolition of the former Sears, which bookended State Street for over 65 years, now leaves a very large visible void. But State Street has seen some positive developments. iconoCLAD clothing (which offers costumes and clothing for festivals and raves) opened their second location at 855 State. A new coffee shop, Merch Coffee at 1550 South State, opened by Adam and Shelby, now serves the area and SLCC South campus students.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Sorry Salt Lake City, the suburbs' mailbox game is on point.

One thing I was aware of but didn't fully appreciate—prior to my running every street in several cities across the Salt Lake Valley—is that the vast majority of roads are residential. If you think of your average daily travel pattern, it probably consists of interstates, off-ramps, major thoroughfares and maybe just a few residential streets before pulling into your driveway. We know there are other residential streets like ours but they tend to be largely theoretical to us. Because our viewpoints of the city are so limited, we tend to perceive certain attributes—either of our own home or that of our neighbors—as unique, when in actuality, we can find similar instances all over the place. A sleek modern house popping up in your neighborhood might be intriguing, but after seeing the same style a thousand times around the city, it becomes a bit more mundane.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Several Foothill elk herd animals killed by hunters

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several animals in the Foothill elk herd, which has made headlines for coming into busy areas of eastern Salt Lake City, were recently killed after being hit by vehicles. Additional animals have been killed by hunters. “I don’t have that number,” said Scott Root...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In Utah

Sushi and other Japanese food are their specialties. Japanese food is popular with many people going out to eat for dinner or lunch. While Utah had few Japanese restaurants in days gone by, there are now many Japanese restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley. A popular Japanese restaurant with several locations is Tsunami Restaurant.
UTAH STATE
millardccp.com

Man, 29, drowns at hot pots

A 29-year-old Salt Lake City man died Saturday after he was pulled from the Meadow Hot Pots, local authorities reported. Christopher Lunt was underwater for several minutes before first responders were called to the scene late Saturday night. Lunt was transported to Fillmore Community Hospital where attempts to revive him...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks

SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy