WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
wrestlinginc.com

Bam Bam Bigelow And Others Will Reportedly Be Dark Side Of The Ring Subjects

The fourth season of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" is in production. The documentary series, which focuses on controversial topics throughout the history of pro wrestling, will see the late Bam Bam Bigelow, Abdullah the Butcher, and the late Mike Awesome be profiled in the new season, according to PWInsider. It's said that Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Terry Funk, and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan have all been interviewed for upcoming episodes.
PWMania

Several Top WWE Stars Doing Strong Merchandise Numbers

WWE began the road to WrestleMania 39 in April, following last Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, which was capped off with a hot angle in which Sami Zayn finally turned on The Bloodline only to be beaten down. Cody Rhodes won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, earning the right to...
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
411mania.com

Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At the Age of 68

In a post on Facebook and Twitter, Hacksaw Jim Duggan announced that Lanny Poffo, better known as The Genius in the WWF, has passed away at the age of 68. Duggan wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
wrestlingheadlines.com

What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?

For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
nodq.com

Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn

As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Could Still Book Huge Brock Lesnar Match After Royal Rumble Tease

Brock Lesnar is a highly decorated and accomplished pro wrestler with a wealth of achievements, including winning the Royal Rumble twice. He is widely considered one of the most successful in the history of the industry. After what transpired at the Royal Rumble, it is evident that WWE will have Lesnar feud with Bobby Lashley. That being said, it seems WWE still has another huge match planned for Lesnar in the future.
411mania.com

Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track

– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
Fightful

Sami Zayn Takes Bloodline Photos Out With The Trash

The heartbreak continues. Sami Zayn was pushed past his breaking point at WWE Royal Rumble, refusing to hit his longtime friend Kevin Owens with a chair and instead striking Roman Reigns in the back. Hitting Reigns with the chair led to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacking Sami before Roman eventually joined in.
wrestlinginc.com

HOOK Signs Exclusive Signing Contract

HOOK, the current FTW Champion in AEW, has agreed to an exclusive contract for a convention. As HOOK gains more exposure on TV, his stock is rising. HOOK's emergence isn't lost on the movers and shakers at The Big Horror Event, a convention for wrestling and horror film fans. The Big Event has announced that HOOK will be making his debut at the convention on March 11. The Big Event described HOOK as an "exclusive client." The convention is being held inside the LaGuardia Plaza Hotel in Queens, New York.
QUEENS, NY
PWMania

Backstage News on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status and Natalya’s Return

Ronda Rousey is set for WWE WrestleMania 39. Rousey did not compete in the Royal Rumble and has not appeared on SmackDown since December 30, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair. Due to her absence, there has been much speculation about her WWE future, but word now is that she is returning to the storylines.
411mania.com

Bob The Drag Queen On How Wrestling Spoke To Him As a Kid, Being Emotionally Invested in Mick Foley

Bob The Drag Queen is one of the most well-known drag queens in the world, and is also a fan of wrestling as he recently discussed. Bob is known for his time on RuPaul’s Drag Race, where he was the winner of season eight, along with the HBO series We’re Here and several other appearances in TV, film and more. He opened up about his wrestling fandom on a recent episode of StraightioLab, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Steve Austin & The Rock's WWE WrestleMania 39 Statuses

For a brief time this past month, it looked like WWE could potentially have both Steve Austin and The Rock lined up for either Night One or Night Two of WrestleMania 39 this April. But as the dust settles from Royal Rumble weekend and the picture for WrestleMania becomes clearer, it instead seems that neither man will be wrestling in Los Angeles two months from now.
411mania.com

Tom Hannifan On Debuting With Impact Last Year, Working With Matthew Rehwoldt

Tom Hannifan made his debut for Impact Wrestling early last year, and he recently talked about the experience and more. Hannifan appeared on Tru Heels BTR and talked about making his debut on the commentary team at Hard to Kill and being partnered with Matthew Rehwoldt. You can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

