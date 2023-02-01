Read full article on original website
Drake Urges Spotify To Pay Artists 'Bonuses' After Historic 75B Streams Milestone
Drake has called on Spotify to pay artists bonuses as a reward for reaching milestones on the platform. The Toronto rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (February 1) to celebrate becoming the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 75 billion streams. But instead of reveling in his...
FELIP’s Thunderous Arrival: Meet Rap’s New Rockstar
Wa ko’y kapareha, ako usa ra. When FELIP first made his solo debut in 2021 with “Palayo”—a sleek Bisaya-English R&B number that shows off the SB19 member widely known as Ken in a cautious, vulnerable state as he grapples with a thorny romance—it signaled an understated attempt to explore a left-field turn from his group’s maximalist pop style.
New Music Friday: New Albums From 2KBABY, Kevin Gates, Ella Mai & More
New music friday - Not every week is as busy as the one before. Last week may have been loaded down with projects from the likes of Lil Yachty, Styles P, Popcaan and more, but this edition of New Music Friday is a bit more spare. That doesn’t mean there’s...
Marsha Ambrosius Says Her New Album With Dr. Dre Is Their ‘Trauma Bond’
Marsha Ambrosius is gearing up to release her new Dr. Dre-produced album Casablanco – which she’s said was made out of their “trauma bond” as they both were going through personal things during its creation. The pair held a listening session for the project on Wednesday...
Conway The Machine Announces New Album & Docuseries On Drumwork Label
Conway The Machine has announced a new album and coinciding docuseries highlighting his new music group Drumwork. In the announcement, the former Griselda rhymer officially announced Drumwork’s arrival, with the documentary set to highlight each member of Conway’s new finalized roster. “We here!!! They doubted us, now we...
Young Guru Shuts Down Ticket-Hungry Beyoncé Fans Amid 'Renaissance' Tour Price Shock
Young Guru has let everyone know he does not have access to any tickets for Beyoncé‘s upcoming Renaissance tour amid fan outrage over high prices. JAY-Z‘s longtime engineer took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (February 1) with a public service announcement regarding tickets for Bey’s highly anticipated tour. According to Guru, even though he’s JAY-Z’s engineer and friend, he doesn’t have access to tickets for the tour.
Suge Knight Allegedly Slapped ‘Liar’ Jermaine Dupri On Night Of Big Jake Robles Shooting
Suge Knight allegedly slapped Jermaine Dupri on the infamous night of the Big Jake Robles shooting in 1995 – according to a new interview with Diddy‘s former bodyguard, Gene Deal. In a sit-down with The Art of Dialogue published on Thursday (February 2), Deal once again dispelled the...
JAY-Z Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar D’USSÉ Deal Following Bacardi Lawsuit
JAY-Z has agreed to a multi-billion-dollar deal with Bacardi surrounding the valuation of D’USSÉ, which comes after their heated lawsuit over the premium cognac. According to Complex, the agreement saw Hov sell a majority stake in D’USSÉ. He previously had 50/50 ownership of the cognac brand with Bacardi, so it can assume that Bacardi now owns over 75 percent of D’USSÉ.
Anderson .Paak Threatens Crowd With R. Kelly’s Music Unless They Start Dancing
Anderson .Paak responded to a less than enthusiastic crowd at a DJ gig this week by suggesting he would play R. Kelly‘s music to get them on the dance floor. The artist and producer was tapped up to move the crowd at Spotify’s Best New Artist party, which took place in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) ahead of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. In a video obtained by TMZ, .Paak can be heard trying to hype up the crowd while playing Nelly‘s 2002 club hit “Hot in Herre.”
NBA YoungBoy Says House Arrest Is ‘The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me’
NBA YoungBoy has confessed that being on house arrest in Utah, where he has been for over a year, has changed his perspective on life and music. The Baton Rouge native covers the latest issue of Billboard, and in the accompanying feature, told the magazine: “This is the best thing that ever happened to me.”
Bun B Says Rappers Are 'Balling In Debt' With Major Labels: 'UGK Is Still $2M In The Red'
Bun B has claimed that artists are “balling in debt” by signing major label deals — and that UGK is no different. In an interview with B High ATL, the Texas rap legend spoke openly about his experience with major labels, including Sony. “So, UGK was signed...
Don Cannon Explains How Jeezy & JAY-Z's 'Go Crazy' Started Out As A T.I. Freestyle
Don Cannon has revealed Jeezy and JAY-Z’s “Go Crazy” was originally a T.I. freestyle that eventually morphed into the actual song. During an appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, Cannon explained how Tip played a role in the conception of Jeezy and Hov’s 2005 collaboration. According to the Generation Now co-founder, his beat was initially made for T.I. and although he recorded a freestyle over it that landed on his Down with the King mixtape, nothing was done with it, which led to the Snowman snatching it up.
Lil Baby’s 4PF Artist Rylo Rodriguez Shocks Fans By Admitting $4K Per Week Lean Habit
Lil Baby’s 4PF signee Rylo Rodriguez admitted to spending four figures on a weekly lean habit last year; the clip has now gone viral and fans are shocked by the admission. Rylo made the revelation in an interview with Awaiz Dawave but this portion of their chat seemed to catch fire on social media this week.
Juelz Santana Finally Gets His Teeth Fixed: 'Watch Ya Mouth Not Mines'
Juelz Santana has finally got a new set of teeth after years of facing criticism over what happened to his pearly whites over the years. On Thursday (February 2), the Dipset rapper took to Instagram to share a video of himself visiting a cosmetic dentist, where he got his upper row of teeth fixed. Fans could see Juelz going through the procedure with Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein before showing off his fresh new set of teeth at the dental office and again in his car.
Bubba Sparxxx Admits To Selling Out With ‘Ms. New Booty’: ‘I Made A Money Grab’
Bubba Sparxxx had a huge hit on his hands with his 2005 single “Ms. New Booty” – but he’s admitted the song was really more of a money grab for him than anything else. The Georgia native made the admission in an interview with VladTV published on Wednesday (February 1). While noting that his other works, like his sophomore effort Deliverance, were really true to who he was, Bubba explained how the Mr. Collipark-produced single was birthed out of a desire to get more club money.
Trippie Redd Reveals Hackers Tried To Extort Him For $1M Over 'Mansion Musik'
Trippie Redd has revealed that hackers attempted to extort him for $1 million over his latest album Mansion Musik. The Ohio native joined Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an interview, where he opened up about his project being “held to ransom” by hackers who threatened to leak it if he didn’t pay them the money.
Lil Pump Drops $25K On Brand New Set Of 'Porcelain Gang' Teeth
Lil Pump has found his smile again — it’s just come with a hefty price tag due to some expert dental work the rapper’s had done. The “Arms Around You” hitmaker stopped by 5 Star Smiles in his hometown of Miami, Florida last month to get a new set of teeth, as the company’s CEO Danielle Noguera explained to TMZ.
Busta Rhymes Celebrates Slick Rick’s Grammy Honor: ‘The Win Is Secured’
Busta Rhymes took some time out to give Slick Rick his flowers this week at a Grammy celebration ahead of being awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award. On Friday (February 3), the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) hosted a pre-Grammy event in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and of Slick Rick’s recognition ahead of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
Jermaine Dupri Explains How He Planted Seeds For JAY-Z & No I.D.'s '4:44' 10 Years Earlier
Jermaine Dupri has revealed he’s responsible for introducing JAY-Z to No I.D., a full decade before they teamed up to record 4:44. JD appeared alongside Curren$y — with whom he’s readying a joint project — on the Rap Radar Podcast, where he recalled bringing No I.D. to the studio while working on Hov’s 2007 album American Gangster.
Lil Wayne Holds Back Tears While Sharing Touching Story About Losing His Father As A Child
Lil Wayne has opened up about the surprising way in which the death of his father impacted his life during an emotional speech at a Grammy Week award ceremony. Weezy took the stage in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) to accept the Global Impact Award at the inaugural Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective. After thanking the event’s organizers and those in attendance, he proceeded to offer the audience some insight into his upbringing.
