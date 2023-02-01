Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Appleton North 78, Appleton West 65

APPLETON - Nathan Ramus made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Lightning past the Terrors.

Will Sweeney added 18 points for North. Trent Mullen and Grant Hardy each added 10 points.

Appleton West 25 40 - 65

Appleton North 35 43 - 78

Appleton North: Mullen 10, Sweeney 18, Hardy 10, Staszak 8, Kritzer 3, Ramus 22, Tomari 7. 3-pt: Ramus 5, Sweeney 3, Hardy 2, Staszak 2, Kritzer. FT: 17-26.

Neenah 68, Oshkosh West 54

NEENAH - Cal Klesmit scored 25 points for the Rockets in the victory over the Wildcats.

Jackson Schlomann added 15 points for Neenah.

Tristan Johanknecht led Oshkosh West with 19 points. Devonte Kershaw added 14 and Noah Gelhar scored 13.

Oshkosh North 75, Kimberly 63

OSHKOSH - Steven Clark scored 27 points and Xzavion Mitchell added 25 for the Spartans in the win over the Papermakers.

Oshkosh North: Clark 27, Mitchell 25, A. Giannopoulos 8, Ott 5, Fisher 3, Strange 3, Moxon 2, C. Giannopoulos 2.

Kaukauna 83, Hortonville 78

KAUKAUNA - The Ghosts trailed by three points with 5:50 remaining but used an 8-0 run to go ahead and then held on for the win.

Carson Awe made seven 3-pointers and led Kaukauna with 34 points. Finnley Doriot added 17.

Hortonville was led by August Maurer with 28 points, Cam Kuhnke with 19 and Riley Mueller with 17.

Kaukauna had a 16-point lead in the first half.

Hortonville 34 44 - 78

Kaukauna 45 38 - 83

Hortonville: Mueller 17, Sommer 5, Maurer 28, Day 4, Kuhnke 19, Klobe 5. 3-pt: Mueller 3, Maurer 3, Kuhnke 3, Klobe. FT: 14-15. Fouls: 16.

Kaukauna: Mudler 2, Jensen 10, Awe 34, Deprez 4, Doriot 17, O’Neill 6, Hall 6, Van Kauwenberg 1, Van Dinter 3. 3-pt: Awe 7, Deprez, Doriot. FT: 16-23. Fouls: 17.

Xavier 91, West De Pere 64

APPLETON - Alex Sherwood erupted for 30 points and also had 15 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in the Hawks’ Bay Conference victory over the Phantoms.

Sherwood finished with six 3-pointers and had 22 points in the first half in helping the Hawks build a 45-31 halftime lead.

Tyler Brightman added 15 points and Nate Twombly had 12 for the Hawks (15-2 overall, 7-2 Bay).

Andrew Baumgardt had 12 points and Bryce Borowicz added 10 to lead West De Pere (9-7, 7-3).

West De Pere 31 33 - 64

Xavier 45 46 - 91

West De Pere: Borowicz 10, Greisen 6, Heim 9, Walder 6, Kraft 8, Nordgaard 7, S. Deschane 6, Baumgart 12. 3-pt: Borowicz 2, Greisen 2, Heim, Kraft, Deschane 2, Baumgart. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 13.

Xavier: Pfefferle 8, Quimby 3, Hehli 8, Gallucci 4, Krull 7, Twombly 12, Brightman 15, Sherwood 30, Rankin 2, Oelhafen 2. 3-pt: Pfefferle, Quimby, Hehli 2, Krull, Twombly 2, Brightman, Sherwood 6. FT: 11-18. Fouls: 13.

Seymour 49, Menasha 37

MENASHA - The Thunder overcame a four-point halftime deficit by limiting the Bluejays to just 13 points in second half to get the win.

Pace Jefferson and Tru Cornell both scored 13 points to lead Seymour. Ethan Volz added 11 points.

Quinn Ludvigsen had 12 points to lead Menasha.

Seymour 20 29 - 49

Menasha 24 13 - 37

Seymour: DeBruin 2, Chinana 7, Jefferson 13, Volz 11, Cornell 13, Krull 2, Marks 1. 3-pt: Chinana, Jefferson, Volz 3, Cornell 2. FT: 10-11. Fouls: 10.

Menasha: Young 3, Hibbler 9, Yonker 7, Makome 2, Lockridge 4, Ludvigsen 12. 3-pt: Young, Ludvigsen 3. FT: 6-7. Fouls: 12.

Weyauwega-Fremont 51, Bonduel 45

WEYAUWEGA - The Warhawks outscored the Bears 13-6 at the free throw line to pick up the win.

Ethan Marquette and Jaden Rice both scored 12 points to lead Weyauwega-Fremont.

Bonduel was led by Noah Weier and Ryan Westrich. Both scored 15 points.

Bonduel 19 26 - 45

Weyauwega-Fremont 22 29 - 51

Bonduel: Johnson 5, Westrich 15, Tauchen 6, Weier 15, Springborn 2, Roberts 2. 3-pt: Johnson, Tauchen, Weier. FT: 6-13. Fouls: 14.

Weyauwega-Fremont: Meisenhelder 7, Rice 12, Huebner 1, Arndt 9, Marquette 12, Leschke 3, Dittmann 7. 3-pt: Meisenhelder, Rice, Leschke, Dittmann. FT: 13-19. Fouls: 15.

Shiocton 70, Manawa 66

SHIOCTON - Dawson Schmidt scored 29 points to lead the Chiefs to the win over the Wolves.

Schmidt scored 16 of his points in the second half.

Bennett Wilcox added 15 points for Shiocton. Jaob Klitzke chipped in with 11.

Trevor Krueger and Nathan Gorman led Manawa with 24 and 20 points, respectively. Rohan Hass added 11.

Krueger scored 20 of his points in the first half for Manawa.

Manawa 37 29 - 66

Shiocton 33 37 - 70

Manawa: Nienhaus 9, Schlueter 2, T. Krueger 24, Gorman 20, Hass 11. 3-pt: Nienhaus, Gorman, Hass. FT: 5-9. Fouls: 10.

Shiocton: B. Wilcox 15, Young 3, Marcks 3, D. Schmidt 29, B. Schmidt 9, Klitzke 11. 3-pt: B. Wilcox 3, D. Schmidt 2, B. Schmidt, Klitzke 3. FT: 13-17. Fouls: 9.

Sheboygan Christian 48, Hilbert 37

SHEBOYGAN - Noah Heinen scored a game-high 25 points as the Eagles overcame a slow start and eventually pulled away from the Wolves for the Big East Conference crossover victory.

Sheboygan Christian scratched out a 23-17 halftime advantage and never looked back.

Hilbert was led by Julian Steffes with 19 points and Kaelin VandenWyngaard with 10.

Hilbert 17 20 - 37

Sheboygan Christian 23 25 - 48

Hilbert: Steffes 19, Rojo 3, Grenzer 3, Kopp 2, VandenWyngaard 10. FT: 11-16.

Sheboygan Christian: Zylstra 2, Hendrikse 5, Alsum 2, Kautzer 5, Kiel 2, Heinen 25, Moeller 7. FT: 13-17.

MORE: A top hockey scorer and three standout basketball players: Vote for Post-Crescent high school athlete of the week

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kimberly 44, Oshkosh North 40

KIMBERLY - MaKenzie Drout scored a game-high 19 points and Raegan Krueger added 14 points to lead the Papermakers to the Fox Valley Association win.

Kimberly got the jump in the first half and took a 19-15 edge into halftime.

Ava Hanson paced the Spartans with 13 points, while Mallory Ott added 12.

Oshkosh North 15 25 - 40

Kimberly 19 25 - 44

Oshkosh North: Hanson 13, Geer 6, Lammey 2, Kolodzik 2, Flanigan 5, Ott 12. 3-pt: Geer 2. FT: 10-15. Fouls: 11.

Kimberly: Kilpatrick 5, McGinnis 6, M. Drout 19, Krueger 14. 3-pt: McGinnis 2, M. Drout 2. FT: 4-6. Fouls: 14.

Neenah 67, Oshkosh West 49

OSHKOSH - The Rockets handled the Wildcats to improve to 19-1 overall as Allie Ziebell scored a game-high 30 points to lead Neenah.

Paige Seckar led Oshkosh West with 14 points.

Neenah 34 33 - 67

Oshkosh West 23 26 - 49

Neenah: Ziebell 30, A. Kok 9, S. Kok 1, Dietrich 2, Klesmit 7, Fischer 6, Buss 3, Quella 2, Schabo 2, Jones 5. 3-pt: Ziebell 3, A. Kok, Klesmit, Fischer, Buss. FT: 14-17. Fouls: 14.

Oshkosh West: Martin 6, Gehri 2, Lenz 9, Hammen 2, Grey 5, Jodarski 7, Schimmel 2, Seckar 14, Choinski 2. 3-pt: Grey. FT: 8-16. Fouls: 15.

Fox Valley Lutheran 55, Wrightstown 43

APPLETON - After going up by 19 points at halftime, the Foxes held off a second half rally from the Tigers to secure the win.

Emily Jaenke led FVL with 24 points, including five 3-pointers, and Alayna Feidt added 13 points for the Foxes.

Danielle Bruecker led the Tigers with 12 points.

Wrightstown 15 28 - 43

Fox Valley Lutheran 34 21 - 55

Wrightstown: Verbeten 7, Durocher 1, Vickman 7, Colwell 7, Peters 2, Bruecker 12, Uitenbroek 7. 3-pt: Verbeten, Bruecker, Uitenbroek. FT: 7-15. Fouls: 15.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Riesop 6, Movrich 6, Pink 1, Charron 3, Feidt 13, Loberger 2, Jaenke 24. 3-pt: Riesop, Movrich 2, Charron, Jaenke 5. FT: 8-15. Fouls: 17.

Freedom 75, Little Chute 9

LITTLE CHUTE - The Irish had three players finish in double figures in scoring in the win over the Mustangs.

Sadie Jarmolowicz led Freedom with 16 points. Rylie Murphy scored 15 and Kierstin Kriewaldt added 13.

Freedom 50 25 - 75

Little Chute 6 3 - 9

Freedom: Jarmolowicz 16, Martzahl 8, Kriewaldt 13, Bork 1, R. Murphy 15, Dickrell 3, Verhasselt 4, Lillge 4, C. Murphy 2, Cropsey 9. 3-pt: Jarmolowicz 2, R. Murphy 3, Dickrell. FT: 9-13. Fouls: 8

Little Chute: Whalley 4, Jansen 1, Ruesch 4. FT: 1-8. Fouls: 10.

St. Mary Catholic 74, Sheboygan Lutheran 61

NEENAH - The Zephyrs overcame a five-point halftime deficit, outscoring the Crusaders by 18 in the second half to win by double-digits and improve to 16-1 overall.

Chloe Vogel scored a game-high 27 points to lead SMC. Audrey Norville added 15 points and Emily Vogel had 14 for the Zephyrs. SMC went 20-for-26 as a team from the free throw line.

Addy Verhagen led Sheboygan Lutheran with 18 points. Taylor Brigham followed with 16 and Faith Pape had 11 points for the Crusaders.

Sheboygan Lutheran 27 34 - 61

St. Mary Catholic 22 52 - 74

Sheboygan Lutheran: Thimmig 4, Verhagen 18, Brigham 16, Stricher 7, Beger 5, Pape 11. 3-pt: Verhagen 2, Brigham 2. FT: 5-10. Fouls: 19.

St. Mary Catholic: C. Vogel 27, E. Vogel 14, Ripley 9, Norville 15, N. Anderson 4, S. Anderson 3, Brenn 2. 3-pt: C. Vogel 2, Norville, S. Anderson. FT: 20-26. Fouls: 9.

Manawa 64, Northland Lutheran 44

KRONENWETTER - The Wolves pulled away from the Wildcats with a 38-point second half to extend their four-point halftime lead to 20 in the win.

Manawa was led by Cassie Arndt and Abby Elmhorst with 12 points each.

Brianna Obsuszt scored a game-high 13 points to lead Northland.

Manawa 26 38 - 64

Northland 22 22 - 44

Manawa: Arndt 12, Elmhorst 12, Jaeger 9, Klatt 9, Hedtke 8, Krueger 4, Klatzbuecher 4, Santos 4, Rosenow 2. 3-pt: Elmhorst 3, Klatt. FT: 16-31.

Northland : Obsuszt 13, Fairbanks 8, Schmidt 6, Rohland 5, Kaehn 4, Adams 3, S. Russ 3, J. Russ 2. 3-pt: Kaehn, Adams, S. Russ. FT: 11-24.

BOYS HOCKEY

Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 5, Homestead 0

GRAND CHUTE - The Rockets broke open a 1-0 game in the second period with three goals in the win over the Highlanders.

Kolden Hunter scored two goals for Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha. John Kriz, Beckett Davidson and Luke Sutton had the other goals.

Ty Laabs and Mason Hart both had two assists for the Rockets.

Caleb Moore had 28 saves for Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha. Connor O’Brien had 46 saves for Homestead.

Appleton United 8, Oshkosh 1

APPLETON - Nick Thompson, Landon Larson and Jered Marvin each scored two goals to lead Appleton to the victory.

Landon Hill and Connor Cooke also scored for Appleton. Dane Heindel and Ben Tomassetti each had two assists.

Oshkosh’s goal was scored by Kaleb Winter.

Appleton goalie Owen Debbert made 35 saves. Gage Bauer had 18 saves and Chase Magadanz had 10 saves for Oshkosh.

St. Mary’s Springs 10, Fox Cities 0

FOND DU LAC - Gabe Braun, Austin Westergaard, Talan Blanck and Jonathan Korb each scored two goals for the Ledgers in the victory.

Connor Schramm and Will Stellmacher also scored for Springs.

Blanck had four assists and Cullen King had three assists.

Springs goalie Memphis Young made 10 saves. Fox Cities goalie Elliot Reichenbacher had 20 saves.

WRESTLING

Shawano 52, Seymour 21

106: Dane Hodkiewicz SH won by forfeit. 113: Ava Peters SE pinned Dylan Gartner :39. 120: Connor Steffens SE won by forfeit. 126: Alex Montour SH pinned Conner Patz 2:55. 132: Caitlyn Moede SH won by forfeit. 138: Kody Popelka S won by forfeit. 145: Corbin Krueger SE dec. Drake Herm 7-3. 152: Carsen Herm SH dec. Mason Bunnell 8-0. 160: Wyatt Bunnell SE dec. Drew Chelberg 7-0. 170: Caden Young SH pinned Bennett Brown 1:39. 182: Mason Theis SH pinned Sam Micolichek :27. 195: Conner Chelberg SH pinned Cael Leisgang 5:37. 220: Lucas Leisgang SE dec. Wahkeenyah Waukau 6-2. 285: Brady Jones SH pinned Brock Socha 2:25.

New London 46, West De Pere 29

285: De Evian Ross NL won by forfeit. 106: Kaelie Mabie-Wangerin WDP won by forfeit. 113: Wyatt Magolski NL dec. Lucius Janquart 13-0. 120: Ethan Agnew WDP dec. William Christopher 5-4. 126: Gavin Janquart WDP dec. Nick Duch 10-3. 132: Brice Guyette NL pinned Ethan Shaffer 2:51. 138: Ethan Shaffer WDP won by forfeit. 145: Hailie Krueger NL won by forfeit. 152: Owen Ross NL won by forfeit. 160: Zac Wotruba WDP tech. fall over Cameron Hahn 20-3. 170: Thomas Mudd WDP pinned Jackson Pecher 1:22. 182: Nolan Roberts NL won by forfeit. 195: Howie Roloff NL pinned Jaxson Vanderlogt :36. 220: Parker Walbruck NL pinned Ayden Christensen :33.

GYMNASTICS

Markesan 116.85, Kaukauna 108.075

Vault: 1, Eva Wendt M 8.60; 2, Lucy Schmick M 8.40; 3, Chloe Jerome M 8.20. Uneven Bars: 1, Eva Wendt M 7.15; 2, Chloe Jerome M 7.00; 3, Jada Schiedermayer K 6.225. Balance Beam: 1, Lucy Schmick M 7.55; 2, Eva Wendt M 7.35; 3, Athena Xiong K 7.15. Floor Exercise: 1, Athena Xiong K 8.50; 2, Lucy Schmick M 8.30; 3, Eva Wendt M 8.05. All-Around: 1, Eva Wendt M 31.15; 2, Chloe Jerome M 29.15; 3, Athena Xiong K 29.275.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton area