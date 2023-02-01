ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, OH

Aces can’t sustain fast start as B-C's defensive pressure proves to be too much

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 2 days ago
CARROLL – Give credit where credit is due.

Visiting Amanda-Clearcreek knew it was facing a tough challenge Tuesday night against a Bloom-Carroll team that had defeated them 85-36 the first time the two teams met. The Aces struggled mightily against the Bulldogs’ pressure in that first game.

Amanda-Clearcreek couldn’t have asked for a better start as it jumped out to an 11-2 lead and was tied 13-13 at the end of the first quarter. The Aces continued their solid play in the second quarter and trailed 21-20 with 2:40 remaining in the first half.

However, the Bulldogs closed the half on 7-0 run, and in the third quarter, Bloom-Carroll’s pressure began to take its toll and the Bulldogs began to steadily pull away for a 59-36 Mid-State League-Buckeye Division win at Tom Petty Gymnasium.

“We started off really slow, but we came in at halftime and were challenged a little bit,” Bloom-Carroll junior guard Jackson Wyant said. “Our main thing is to try and speed everyone up on defense with the hopes of getting points off our defense and getting some easy buckets on fastbreaks. That’s what changed in the second half, we just played better defense, got up in people.”

Bloom-Carroll (10-8, 9-4) forced the Aces into 21 turnovers, including 13 in the second half with several of those leading to easy baskets. The Bulldogs also limited Amanda-Clearcreek (2-18, 0-12) to only 14 of 40 shooting from the field.

“We talked about being completely locked in and getting off to a good start because that has not been something we’ve done well,” Amanda-Clearcreek coach Austin Smith said. “I thought we did a nice job rebounding in the first half and we did a nice job in transition defense. Bloom-Carroll does a great job of making you play faster than you want to play.

“We can still take some positives from this, especially with the way played in the first half. Just letting our kids know how far they have come, as far as handling pressure because the first time we played them, our guys shied away from it and backed down. We did a better job of accepting that challenge instead of backing away from it.”

The Aces were able to get off their good start by connecting on three 3-pointers. Miquel Lobo had two 3s and Brody Elder also had a 3-pointer and scored on a short jumper.

The Bulldogs responded by finishing the first quarter on an 11-2 run to tie the score at the end of the first quarter. They took the lead for good by scoring four quick points at the start of the second quarter.

Freshman Carson Davis sparked the Bulldogs’ run at the end of the first half by hitting a 3-pointer, Wyant had a steal and turned it into a layup and Jayse Rockwood scored inside to give Bloom-Carroll a 28-20 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs started the third quarter on a 10-2 to quickly increase their lead to 38-22. Thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from Tucker Shamblin, the Aces were able to cut the margin to 40-28 late in the third quarter, but that’s as close as they would get the rest of the way. Bloom-Carroll took a 46-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

“We had a tough time starting, but our defense was much better in the second half,” Bloom-Carroll coach Ryan Davis said. “We were way more engaged, and played with a lot more energy. We were able to get a couple of steals and that seemed to get us going in the second half.

“We are trying to emphasize that we only have four games left and then it’s tournament time, so we want our effort to be there from the start. The second half was good to see us pick up the intensity and we played with a lot more energy.”

Bloom-Carroll landed three players in double figures. Wyant had 12 points and four assists and Michael Whitcraft had 12 points. Chase Chapman added 11 points and seven rebounds and Davis chipped in eight points.

Elder led the Aces with 14 points and Shamblin added 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

